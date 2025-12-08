1-3 inches of snow expected in Martinsville

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Snow accumulations of one to four inches are expected.

This disturbance will pass across the region today, resulting in widespread snow. Dry and seasonable conditions return Tuesday and Wednesday, with the possibility of showers and snow again on Thursday. A much colder airmass arrives late week and into the weekend, resulting in well below-normal cold temperatures across the region.

Weather-related announcements for Monday, Dec. 8:

Bassett Physical Therapy will open at 12 p.m.

Carlisle School will have a virtual learning day.

Henry County Schools are closed for students and 10-month employees. Monday will be a virtual day for 11 and 12-month employees.

Martinsville City Schools will be closed.

Patrick & Henry Community College is closed.

Patrick County Schools are closed.

Please send notices of announcements by text to 276-403-0364 or by email to info@whee.net.