1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Kentucky State University, suspect in custody: Police

Jacob Lee Bard, 48, is accused of shooting and killing a person on the Kentucky State University campus on Dec. 9, 2025. (Franklin County Jail)

(FRANKFORT, Ky.) —One student is dead and another critically injured in a shooting Tuesday at Kentucky State University in Frankfort, according to police.

A suspect in the shooting, who is not a student at the university, is in custody, police said in a press release, identifying him as Jacob Lee Bard, 48, of Evansville, Indiana.

He has been booked into jail on charges of murder and first-degree assault.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting was caused by a personal dispute and was not a random active shooter situation, an official briefed on the situation told ABC News.

“This was not a mass shooting or a random incident based on what I’ve been told, and the suspected shooter is already in custody,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a video message. “That means that while this was scary, there is no ongoing threat and I believe our families are safe.”

The Frankfort Police Department said it responded to an incident on the school’s campus Tuesday afternoon “regarding an active aggressor.”

The shooting occurred near Whitney M. Young Jr. Hall, a residence hall on the south side of the campus, according to the school.

Two Kentucky State University students were shot in the incident, authorities said. One has since died while the other was transported to a hospital in stable but critical condition, Frankfort police said.

“At this time, there is no ongoing threat to the campus community,” the school said in a statement to students.

The investigation is ongoing. The university said it is working closely with local and state law enforcement.

All classes and activities at the campus, which is located approximately 25 miles northwest of Lexington, have been canceled for the rest of the week, school officials said.

“Today, indeed, was a senseless tragedy,” Kentucky State University President Koffi Akakpo said at a press briefing on Tuesday. “We’re mourning the loss of one of our students.”

Beshear urged people to pray for those affected and “for a world where these things don’t happen.”

“I’ll keep trying to build a Kentucky that we don’t see arguments ended in violence,” he said.

$900 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs in Tuesday’s drawing
A person plays Mega millions lottery at a gas stations on July 11, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The estimated $900 million Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs in Tuesday night’s drawing after no winners were selected on Friday.

The numbers drawn Friday were: 16, 21, 23, 48 and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 5. 

The jackpot was last won on June 27.

The prize has a cash value of $415.3 million which can be offered as a one-time lump sum payment or an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. 

The odds of winning the jackpot at 1 in 290,472,336, according to Mega Millions.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $5 for one play.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot prize ever won was $1.6 billion prize won on Aug. 8, 2023. 

Coldest temperatures of the season hit Midwest, Northeast
(Normand Blouin / EyeEm/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The coldest air of the season is invading the Midwest and Northeast as the Mid-Atlantic sees its first snow of the season.

Record low temperatures were recorded across the Midwest and Northeast on Friday morning, including: 6 degrees in Scranton, Pennsylvania; minus 4 degrees in Plattsburgh, New York, zero degrees in Springfield, Illinois; and 3 degrees in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Wind chills — what temperature it feels like — will also be a factor across the Midwest and Northeast. In Boston and Buffalo, New York, the temperature feels below zero Friday morning, while New York City woke up to wind chills in the teens.

The temperature will barely improve in the afternoon. Wind chills will only reach the mid-teens in Chicago and mid-20s in New York City/

This weekend, a blast of cold air will bring a renewed chill to Minneapolis, and then next week, another shot of arctic air will keep the Midwest and Northeast well below zero for wind chills.

Meanwhile, most of Virginia is waking up to snow on Friday, with Richmond, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., residents getting their first snowfall of the season. Richmond is forecast to get 1 to 3 inches while D.C. could see 1 inch of snow and slippery roads.

And on Saturday, a quick snowstorm will move through the Dakotas and Nebraska, dropping a few inches.

By Saturday evening, the snow will reach Iowa. Three to 7 inches of snow is possible and a winter storm watch is in place there.

Chicago could see a small amount of snow on Sunday morning.

2 NYPD officers face departmental misconduct charges in fatal shooting of 19-year-old Win Rozario
NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch speaks during a press conference on Public Safety at City Hall on June 03, 2025 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Two NYPD officers will face departmental misconduct charges in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Win Rozario after he had called 911 during what his family said was a mental distress episode, a police department spokesman confirmed to ABC News.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch is charging officers Salvatore Alongi and Matthew Cianfrocco with using excessive force against Rozario when they shot him five times after they say he lunged at them with a pair of scissors in his home in the Ozone Park neighborhood of Queens in March 2024.

Alongi and Cianfrocco were responding to a 911 call from Rozario, who was experiencing what his family said to be a mental distress episode, according to released body camera footage.

The officers entered the apartment, and Rozario at one point grabbed a pair of scissors from a chair in the kitchen and ran at the officers, as his mother, Notan Ava Costa, tried to restrain him, according to police body cam footage. Alongi and Cianfrocco tased Rozario before shooting him five times.

“They shot him with the tasers, and my brother didn’t really go down,” Utsho Rozario, Win Rozario’s younger brother, who was present at the shooting, said in an interview. “So one of the cops pulled out a gun and shot him as my mother was still hugging him.”

Initially, police leaders said the officers’ actions had been within departmental guidelines, as found by an investigator in the Civilian Complaint Review Board, the oversight agency that reviews complaints against NYPD officers.

John Chell, the department’s chief of patrol at the time of the shooting, said the situation was “quite hectic, chaotic and dangerous right away,” and the officers were within their authority to tase and shoot Rozario to de-escalate the situation.

However, last week, the Civilian Complaint Review Board voted to overrule the investigator who found Alongi and Cianfrocco innocent, finding the pair of officers in violation of using excessive force and abusing their authority.

Patrick Hendry, the president of the Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents NYPD officers, believes the charges against Alongi and Cianfrocco are unjustified and unfair.

“The board simply rubber-stamps its investigators’ findings in almost every other case. But in this case, they threw those findings away because they didn’t fit a predetermined outcome. The data shows that there are only a few board members who are ever willing to stand up and make an independent decision based on the facts and the law. The rest are either too afraid of the anti-police extremists, or they are extremists themselves. Either way, they have deprived these police officers and all police officers of the fairness guaranteed by the (City) Charter,” Hendry said.

An inquiry into the shooting by New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office is ongoing; there have been no criminal charges filed against them.

