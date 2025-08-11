1 dead, 1 unaccounted for, 10 hurt from explosion at Pennsylvania steel plant: Officials

(CLAIRTON, Pa.) — One person has died, one is unaccounted for and 10 are injured following an explosion at a Pennsylvania steel plant on Monday, Allegheny County police said.

The incident at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works plant in Clairton, about 15 miles outside of Pittsburgh, trapped people under rubble, prompting a rescue operation, according to Allegheny County officials.

Many of the injuries are non-life-threatening, Allegheny County Emergency Services spokesperson Kasey Reigner said.

“Injured employees have now been transported to local hospitals to receive care, and search-and-rescue efforts remain active at the plant,” Gov. Josh Shapiro on social media. “Lori and I are eternally thankful for the bravery of our first responders — and we continue to pray for the entire Clairton community.”

Rescue efforts for the missing person are ongoing, officials said.

David B. Burritt, president and CEO of U.S. Steel, said in a statement, “We are working closely with relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the incident.”

“Nearly 1,300 dedicated men and women work at the Clairton Plant each day, performing their jobs with the utmost safety,” Burritt said. “During times like this, U.S. Steel employees come together to extend their love, prayers, and support to everyone affected.”

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said at a news conference, “Out of an abundance of caution, we advise residents within 1 mile of the plant to remain indoors, close all windows and doors, set HVAC systems to recirculate, and avoid activities that draw in outside air, such as exhaust fans.”

The Allegheny County Health Department is monitoring the incident and Innamorato said the department’s “air quality monitors have not detected a rise in PM 2.5 [fine inhalable particles under 2.5 micrometers] or sulfur dioxide above federal standards.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.