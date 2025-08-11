1 dead, 1 unaccounted for, 10 hurt from explosion at Pennsylvania steel plant: Officials

(CLAIRTON, Pa.) — One person has died, one is unaccounted for and 10 are injured following an explosion at a Pennsylvania steel plant on Monday, Allegheny County police said.

The incident at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works plant in Clairton, about 15 miles outside of Pittsburgh, trapped people under rubble, prompting a rescue operation, according to Allegheny County officials.

Many of the injuries are non-life-threatening, Allegheny County Emergency Services spokesperson Kasey Reigner said.

“Injured employees have now been transported to local hospitals to receive care, and search-and-rescue efforts remain active at the plant,” Gov. Josh Shapiro on social media. “Lori and I are eternally thankful for the bravery of our first responders — and we continue to pray for the entire Clairton community.”

Rescue efforts for the missing person are ongoing, officials said.

David B. Burritt, president and CEO of U.S. Steel, said in a statement, “We are working closely with relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the incident.”

“Nearly 1,300 dedicated men and women work at the Clairton Plant each day, performing their jobs with the utmost safety,” Burritt said. “During times like this, U.S. Steel employees come together to extend their love, prayers, and support to everyone affected.”

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said at a news conference, “Out of an abundance of caution, we advise residents within 1 mile of the plant to remain indoors, close all windows and doors, set HVAC systems to recirculate, and avoid activities that draw in outside air, such as exhaust fans.”

The Allegheny County Health Department is monitoring the incident and Innamorato said the department’s “air quality monitors have not detected a rise in PM 2.5 [fine inhalable particles under 2.5 micrometers] or sulfur dioxide above federal standards.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

What to know about derechos amid threat to South Dakota and Minnesota on Monday
(NEW YORK) — A dangerous derecho is expected to form in parts of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest on Monday, with wind gusts over 75 mph likely.

A moderate threat for severe storms is in place for parts of South Dakota and Minnesota on Monday afternoon into the evening due to the threat of a derecho, a wind storm that can cause significant damage.

A derecho is a long-lived, damaging wind storm. To be classified as a derecho, wind damage must extend about 250 miles long with wind gusts of at least 58 mph along most of its length — including several gusts of 75 mph or greater, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The storm, which is most common in the warm season, can be more destructive than a tornado, leaving significant damage to property, trees and power lines in its wake.

The derecho is expected to form over parts of eastern South Dakota by Monday evening and then surge east over a wide and long-track area into parts of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, according to the National Weather Service.

Pockets of winds up to 80 to 90 mph are possible, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Severe hail and a few tornadoes are also possible in the region.

Additionally, there will be a “heavy rainfall component to the derecho threat,” and isolated instances of flash flooding are also possible in portions of the Northern Plains into the Upper Midwest, the NWS said.

Karen Read grand juror pleads guilty to leaking information
Karen Read. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

(BOSTON) — A woman charged with leaking grand jury material related to the Karen Read murder case has pleaded guilty, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.

Jessica Leslie, 34, pleaded guilty in a Boston federal court on Monday to a charge of criminal contempt that accused her of willfully disobeying court rules against disclosure of grand jury information, the DOJ said.

Leslie had served on the grand jury as part of the investigation into Read, who was ultimately acquitted of murder in the 2022 death of her boyfriend.

Federal prosecutors said that between Aug. 11, 2022, and March 4, 2024, Leslie disclosed “sealed information to unauthorized individuals, including the names of various witnesses appearing before a federal grand jury, the substance of witness testimony and other evidence presented to the grand jury.”

Leslie agreed to a sentence of incarceration for one day, deemed served, and 24 months of supervised release, court records said. Her sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 26.

While the charging document did not specify that Leslie was a grand juror in the Read case, sources confirmed the case to ABC News.

Federal prosecutors did not say how they learned Leslie had disclosed secret grand jury information, but sources said authorities had been monitoring social media accounts and other communications during a case that received widespread attention.

Read was originally indicted by a Boston grand jury in June 2022 in the death of her police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe. Prosecutors alleged Read hit O’Keefe with her car outside the home of a fellow police officer after a night of heavy drinking in January 2022 and then left him to die there during a major blizzard.

The first trial ended in a mistrial last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

In a second trial that ended in June, Read was found not guilty of the most serious charges against her — murder, manslaughter and leaving the scene after an accident. She was convicted of operating under the influence of liquor and sentenced to one year of probation.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard leading US delegation to major security summit in Singapore
DNI Tulsi Gabbard leading US delegation to major security summit in Singapore
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is leading a U.S. delegation to Singapore this week to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s premier security summit, another signal of the Trump administration’s intensified focus on the Indo-Pacific region.

The summit will convene more than 550 delegates from 40 nations, including military, intelligence, business and security leaders, from across the Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America, a source familiar with plans told ABC News.

Gabbard will be joined by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the 22nd annual summit, hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, which runs from May 30 to June 2 in Singapore.

Gabbard is expected to “discuss major security challenges” with leaders, a source familiar with Gabbard’s plans told ABC News. This year’s U.S. delegation includes higher-level representation than in previous years, the source added.

The Shangri-La Dialogue is considered Asia’s top defense summit, comparable to the Raisina Dialogue and the Munich Security Conference, both of which Gabbard attended earlier this year.

This trip marks Gabbard’s second trip to Asia in recent weeks, seemingly reinforcing the Trump administration’s renewed focus on the region. ​​

Shortly after her confirmation, Gabbard traveled to India and met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of President Donald Trump’s bilateral meeting with Modi in February.

Her relationship with Modi spans more than a decade, dating back to 2013 when she became the first Hindu member of Congress. They met again during her 2014 visit to India at Modi’s invitation.

Earlier this year, Gabbard accepted an invitation from Modi to speak at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, a multilateral conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, but, before returning to Washington, D.C., Gabbard made stops in Japan, Thailand and France. Her diplomatic tour began in Honolulu, Hawaii — her hometown — where she represented the state in Congress for eight years.

While in Hawaii, Gabbard met with intelligence community partners and visited United States Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) headquarters in Honolulu.

In Singapore this week, she will hold bilateral meetings with regional leaders to “explore opportunities to chart a path that advances mutual interests of security, peace, and prosperity in the region,” according to a source familiar with the agenda.

Long before taking the helm of the intelligence community, Gabbard was already on the ground in Southeast Asia and, in 2019 while she was running for president, she paused her campaign for two weeks to serve on active duty with the U.S. Army National Guard in Jakarta, Indonesia, becoming the first candidate in modern history to do so.

Now, as director of national intelligence, her return to the region marks a shift from military service to high-stakes diplomacy, an evolution that underscores not only her long-standing personal and strategic ties to the Indo-Pacific, but also hints the administration’s broader efforts to elevate U.S. engagement in the region.

