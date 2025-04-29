1 dead, 12 injured after recreational boat smashes into Clearwater Ferry in Florida

(CLEARWATER, FL) — One person was killed and 12 people were injured when a boat struck the Clearwater Ferry in Clearwater, Florida, on Sunday evening.

All of the injured individuals were people on the ferry, according to the Clearwater Police Department. BayCare Health System said it received a total of nine patients on Sunday night at three of their hospitals, and said Monday all but one have been treated and released.

There were 45 people aboard the 40-foot ferry, including two crew members, when it was struck from behind by a 37-foot privately owned boat, police said.

The boat that struck the ferry fled the scene and traveled to Belleair Boat Ramp, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said on Monday. Authorities said it was later found by a responding agency.

The incident took place near the Memorial Causeway Bridge in Clearwater. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg was notified at approximately 8:40 p.m., the Seventh Coast Guard District wrote on X. During a press conference on Monday, officials said there was “definitely a point where these boats were fully entangled.”

After the crash, the ferry came to rest on a sand bar just south of the bridge. First responders and emergency personnel were then able to remove “all patients and passengers” from the ferry, police said.

“We were just enjoying the ride, and then all of a sudden we hear the first mate yelling, ‘Hey, hey, hey,'” one passenger told Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS.

“And then we looked back behind us and this big yacht just came through the boat,” said the passenger, who was riding the ferry with his two kids and his wife, who is 31 weeks pregnant.

The Coast Guard said there were six people on board the recreational boat, which left the scene.

The captain of the recreational boat was cooperative with authorities and submitted to a Breathalyzer test, but no alcohol was found, officials said on Monday.

No one has been taken in custody and authorities are working with the states attorney’s office to determine if the incident should be categorized as a hit-and-run, officials said.

Officials said they will soon release the names of the victims, along with the name of the captain of the recreational boat.

“We’d like to offer our deepest condolences to the loves ones of the deceased,” Coast Guard Cmdr. Fredrick Pugh, chief of response, Sector St. Petersburg, said in a statement on Monday. “Coast Guard investigative officers and FWC are working to determine the cause of the collision and verify the details leading up to the incident.”

Clearwater Ferry said it is “heartbroken for the person who lost their life” and are cooperating with the investigation.

“We deeply appreciate the dedication of the first responders and others who rushed to help Sunday night,” Clearwater Ferry said in a statement on Monday.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be taking the lead on the crash investigation, police said.

(NEW YORK) — Police in New York are searching for two individuals who were caught on video surveillance vandalizing a Tesla Cybertruck in Brooklyn.

At approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday, two unidentified suspects “carved the word ‘Nazis’ and a swastika on the doors of a parked unoccupied Tesla,” the New York Police Department said. The incident, which occurred in front of 730 Monroe Street in Brooklyn, was captured on video surveillance.

After vandalizing the vehicle, the suspects “fled on foot in an unknown direction,” police said.

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force, police said. Officials said anyone with more information regarding the vandalism is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477.

Recent attacks aimed at Tesla dealerships, vehicles and charging stations have been reported in Seattle; Kansas City, Missouri; and Charleston, South Carolina, as well as other cities across the United States since Tesla CEO Elon Musk began his role with the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

A man was arrested this week for allegedly setting Tesla vehicles on fire in Las Vegas earlier this month and is facing federal charges in the alleged Molotov cocktail attack.

On Monday, the FBI announced the establishment of a task force to address the incidents targeting Teslas.

“The FBI will be relentless in its mission to protect the American people. Acts of violence, vandalism, and domestic terrorism — like the recent Tesla attacks — will be pursued with the full force of the law,” the FBI said in a statement to ABC News.

Lone offenders appear to be the ones carrying out these attacks, according to an FBI and Department of Homeland Security assessment obtained by ABC News on March 21.

“While they may perceive these attacks as victimless property crimes, these tactics can cause accidental or intentional bodily harm,” the assessment said. “Some individuals with political or social goals are likely to view the publicity surrounding these past incidents as validation that these tactics are successful in drawing public attention, and they may be galvanized to engage in similar violence.”

ABC News’ Luke Barr contributed to this report.

(WASHINGTON) — Attorneys for the Department of Justice argued at a hearing Monday that the deportation last month of four alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador did not violate a court order.

Justice Department lawyers argued that the removal of the four alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua did not violate a court order barring the removal of noncitizens to countries other than their place of origin without an opportunity to raise concerns about their safety, because the deportation was carried out by the Department of Defense and not the Department of Homeland Security.

“DHS was not on the flight,” DOJ attorney Jonathan Guynn told U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy.

Murphy issued a court order on March 28 requiring that anyone with a final order of removal must have an opportunity to raise concerns about their safety before they are deported to a country that is not on their order of removal or is not their country of origin.

Three days after Judge Murphy’s order, four Venezuelan men were flown from the U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to El Salvador, according to a sworn declaration from an official with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

At Monday’s hearing, Trina Realmuto, an attorney for the National Immigration Litigation Alliance, pushed back on the DOJ’s argument, saying that in previous memos, DHS has said it has legal and physical custody of migrants placed in Guantanamo Bay, and that DHS officials have said DOD provides “logistical support” for migrant detainees on the military base.

Realmuto requested that Judge Murphy modify his preliminary injunction to clarify that the temporary restraining order applies to people sent to Guantanamo, and also asked the judge to order the return of the four men who were sent to El Salvador.

Judge Murphy said he was not prepared to rule from the bench, and said there is a need for “factual development” on what type of notice the four Venezuelan men received before being sent to El Salvador.

He also said that he needs more information on the relationship between DHS and DOD.

The judge said he would make a decision by Wednesday on whether to modify the preliminary injunction requiring the Trump administration to give noncitizens the chance to raise concerns about their safety before they are removed to third countries.

The Trump administration has invoked the Alien Enemies Act — an 18th century wartime authority used to remove noncitizens with little-to-no due process — to deport alleged migrant gang members by arguing that the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is a “hybrid criminal state” that is invading the United States.

(CHICAGO) — Hundreds of thousands of customers were without power across the Midwest on Monday after deadly, severe weather battered the region on Sunday.

More than 310,000 customers are without power in Michigan Monday morning. Another 55,000 are without power in Wisconsin and 48,000 are in the dark in Indiana.

The National Weather Service said it recorded more than 200 wind damage reports and at least four tornadoes were reported across Michigan, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Five fatalities have been attributed to the storm.

Three children — a 2-year-old girl, her 4-year-old brother and their 11-year-old cousin — were killed when the car they were in was hit by a tree in Michigan, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said. Weather appeared to be the main contributing factor, the sheriff’s office said.

In Valparaiso, Indiana, one person was killed when “severe crosswinds” blew a tractor and a trailer onto their sides, according to local authorities.

The National Weather Service said a second person was killed north of Millersburg, Indiana, when wind from a thunderstorm blew over an Amish buggy.

The severe weather threat continues Monday, with both tornado and severe thunderstorm watches in effect across multiple states in the South.

Some storms could bring hailstones the size of tennis balls and damaging winds of up to 60 mph.

The storms are expected to reach New Orleans and Atlanta in the morning. The severe weather will hit Jacksonville, Florida; Charleston, South Carolina; and Charlotte, North Carolina, by the afternoon.

The Southeast region is where the strongest of the storms are expected, with damaging wind, large hail and tornadoes possible.

Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York could see storms by the evening rush hour.

ABC News’ Darren Reynolds and Jessica Gorman contributed to this report.

