1 dead, 3 missing after boat sinks near Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay

1 dead, 3 missing after boat sinks near Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay
Passengers who were injured during a boat incident are treated by emergency services at Gashouse Cove on July 14, 2026 in San Francisco, California. A rescue mission continues after 16 people were rescued and two remain missing. One death has been reported. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

(SAN FRANCISCO) — One person is dead and three others are missing after a boat with more than a dozen passengers aboard capsized and sank in San Francisco Bay near Alcatraz Island on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

Authorities said they believe 20 people were aboard the Volare, a 50-foot cabin cruiser based out of Stockton, California, when it was hit by a wave, causing it to capsize.

The person who died was taken to the shore severely injured and, despite CPR being administered, was pronounced dead, officials said. He has not been identified but authorities said he was an adult male.

Three people were taken to the hospital and reported to be in stable condition. They were expected to be released later Tuesday.

San Francisco Fire Chief Dean Crispen told reporters that authorities believe that there was some kind of memorial service that the 20 passengers, all adults and mostly comprised of family members, were engaging in on the vessel when it capsized.

The U.S. Coast Guard will continue the search-and-rescue efforts for the three missing passengers overnight.

The San Francisco Fire Department said it initially received a call for a fire on the boat at 3:30 p.m. local time. However, authorities said they haven’t yet seen evidence that there was a fire on board.

The U.S. Coast Guard, along with several local authorities, helped respond to the incident.

Rescue swimmers and scuba divers were also deployed.

Earlier, authorities said they believed there were 19 people aboard and that they were looking for two missing passengers.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Savannah Guthrie questions if mom’s abduction is because of her: ‘Too much to bear’
Savannah Guthrie questions if mom’s abduction is because of her: ‘Too much to bear’
Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie is speaking out in her first interview nearly two months after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was kidnapped from her Tucson, Arizona, home.

Authorities say Nancy Guthrie, 84, was abducted from her house in the early hours of Feb. 1. They have released surveillance images from outside Nancy Guthrie’s house, but the person who took her remains unidentified.

In an emotional interview with her friend and former co-host Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie called the images “absolutely terrifying.”

“I can’t imagine that that is who she saw standing over her bed. I can’t. It’s too much,” she said.

Savannah Guthrie recounted a heartbreaking conversation with her brother when she asked him if their mother’s abduction could have been because of her.

“He said, ‘I’m sorry sweetie, but yeah, maybe,'” Savannah Guthrie recalled through tears.

She told Kotb that it’s “too much to bear to think that I brought this to her bedside, that it’s because of me.”

“I’m so sorry, Mommy, I’m so sorry,” Savannah Guthrie said.

And to her family, she apologized through tears, “If it is me, I’m so sorry.”

But she added, “We still don’t know … Honestly, we don’t know anything.”

Savannah Guthrie also commented on the speculation early in the investigation that one of her family members could have been involved, calling that “unbearable.”

“It piles pain upon pain,” she said.

Authorities announced on Feb. 16 that they cleared the Guthrie family as suspects.

“No one took better care of my mom than my sister and brother-in-law, and no one protected my mom more than my brother,” she said. “And we love her and she is our shining light. She is our matriarch. She is all we have.”

In the days after Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, various ransom notes were sent to the media.

“There are a lot of different notes, I think, that came. And I think most of them, it’s my understanding, are not real,” Savannah Guthrie said. “And I didn’t see them, but a person that would send a fake ransom note has to look deeply at themselves.”

She added, “I believe the two notes that we received that we responded to, I tend to believe those are real.”

Savannah Guthrie said thoughts of the terror her mother experienced wakes her up each night.

“I wake up every night in the middle of the night. Every night,” she said through tears. “And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable. But those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. That she needs to come home now.”

While Savannah Guthrie said law enforcement has worked tirelessly on the investigation, she stressed that her family “cannot be at peace” without answers.

“Someone can do the right thing, and it is never too late to do the right thing. And our hearts are focused on that,” she said.

Another part of Kotb’s interview with Savannah Guthrie will air on Friday.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.

ABC News’ Matt Claiborne contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2 police officers shot at Chicago hospital: Officials
2 police officers shot at Chicago hospital: Officials
Police Line Tape (mbbirdy/Getty Images)

(CHICAGO) — Two police officers were shot at a hospital in Chicago on Saturday morning and one was in critical condition as the medical facility went on lockdown, local officials said.

The shooting was reported at around 11:00 a.m. local time at Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital, according to the hospital.

The unidentified suspect is now in custody, according to Alderperson Andre Vasquez of Chicago’s 40th Ward.

“Please shelter in place if you are in the surrounding area or avoid the area,” he said in a social media post

Vasquez said that one of the officers was in critical condition.

The hospital said there was no “active threat” within the hospital and patients and staff are safe.

“The campus is currently closed while law enforcement leads their investigation,” the hospital said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Appeals court won’t rehear Trump’s challenge to E. Jean Carroll verdict
Appeals court won’t rehear Trump’s challenge to E. Jean Carroll verdict
E. Jean Carroll arrives for her civil defamation trial against President Donald Trump at Manhattan Federal Court on January 25, 2024 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A federal appeals court in New York on Wednesday rejected President Donald Trump’s request to rehear his challenges to the writer E. Jean Carroll’s successful defamation and sex assault claims.

Carroll successfully argued during a nine-day trial in 2023 that Trump sexually abused her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s and defamed her in 2022 with comments he made after he left office. 

The jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages.

Trump, who has denied all wrongdoing, tried unsuccessfully to substitute the United States as a defendant and to raise a claim of presidential immunity. In its decision Wednesday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said both arguments were raised too late.

“The fact of the matter is that no other defendant would be permitted to move to substitute the United States in his place, fifteen months after trial and the entry of judgment against him,” Judge Denny Chin wrote. “The Court appropriately declined to convene en banc to revisit this issue.”

A separate jury in a subsequent trial awarded Carroll $83 million in damages.

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