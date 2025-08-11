1 dead, 5 wounded, including 5-year-old girl, in Baltimore ‘mass shooting’: Police
(BALTIMORE) — A 38-year-old man was killed and five other people were wounded, including a 5-year-old girl, in a “mass shooting” in a Baltimore neighborhood Saturday night, police said.
The gunfire broke out shortly before 8:50 p.m. as people near the intersection of Spaulding and Queensberry Avenues gathered outside to have a crab feed, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters at a news conference late Saturday night.
The 5-year-old girl was struck in the hand. “Thankfully, it doesn’t appear that her injury is very serious,” Worley said.
A 38-year-old man, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead early Sunday, according to a police update.
The other victims are a 23-year-old woman and three men, ages 32, 33 and 52, according to police, whom police said on Sunday are “believed to be suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.”
Police have not released any details about the suspect in the shooting.
“We have little information at this point. All we know is there’s multiple rounds fired, multiple victims,” Worley said Saturday.
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation, according to Worley, who said it appeared the people had gathered outside and were eating crabs “and it looks like somebody just opened fire.”
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them directly or via the city’s the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line.
(LOS ANGELES) — The gun allegedly used in the killing of an “American Idol” music supervisor and her husband at their home in Los Angeles belonged to the victims, according to prosecutors.
Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, both 70, were found shot to death in their Los Angeles home during a welfare check on July 14, authorities said. Kaye had been with “American Idol” since 2009, according to a spokesperson for the ABC television show.
Responding officers found the victims dead with multiple gunshot wounds, including to the head, police said.
It is believed the couple was killed four days earlier, when the Los Angeles Police Department said it received two calls about a possible burglary at the Encino address.
The suspect — 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian — is accused of scaling a fence onto the property that day, entering the home through an unlocked door and then shooting and killing the couple when they arrived home from the grocery store about 30 minutes later, authorities said.
A firearm recovered from the suspect’s Encino residence came from the victim’s home, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.
“It was a gun that he had recovered from the actual house. It was Robin and Tom’s gun,” Hochman said during a public safety forum in Encino on Monday. “It wasn’t his gun. Which is exceptionally tragic.”
Boodarian was arrested on July 15 and has since been charged with two counts of murder and a count of residential burglary, with the special circumstance allegation of multiple murders and murder during the commission of a burglary, the district attorney’s office said. He has not yet entered a plea to the charges. He is being held without bail and his next court hearing is Aug. 20.
Hochman said officers were led to Boodarian after the suspect called police.
“Mr. Boodarian got caught because he used his cellphone to contact police concerning this situation,” Hochman said during Monday’s meeting. “Police were able to ping the cellphone, find out where he lived, go to his residence and arrest him.”
LAPD Deputy Chief Marla Ciuffetelli told attendees of the packed forum that police are continuing to assess the initial July 10 response to the couple’s home.
Officers were unable to make entry into the home, which Ciuffetelli said was “quite fortified.” Police flew a helicopter over and saw no signs of a burglary or any other trouble and cleared the scene, detectives previously said.
“We’re always striving to try to respond better,” Ciuffetelli said. “We’re taking a very close look at the response. I’m not saying that there was any mistakes made, but we’re making sure that in similar circumstances, that we respond appropriately.”
In the wake of the killings, LAPD Capt. Michael Bland said the department was upping patrols overnight in Encino.
“This is not something we take lightly,” he told the crowd.
(SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa.) — A gunman in rural northeastern Pennsylvania shot and killed his neighbor then fired dozens of rounds at two responding troopers, injuring them, in what police described as an ambush.
An emergency medical technician who responded to the call of shots fired at the residence in Susquehanna County was also injured when he crashed his vehicle while trying to evade the gunfire, according to Pennsylvania State Police Col. Christopher Paris. “It’s been a very tragic and harrowing day for the community here in Susquehanna County and the Pennsylvania State Police,” Paris said during a press briefing Thursday evening.
The incident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday, when a man reported shots fired near his and his girlfriend’s home on State Route 171 in Thompson Township, Paris said.
The caller’s 57-year-old girlfriend — Laurie Wasko — had been shot and killed in front of their residence near her vehicle, Paris said.
Two state troopers were dispatched to the residence. Upon exiting their vehicle, “they were ambushed from a very good distance away,” Paris said.
Several dozen rounds were fired from a rifle “from a position of tactical superiority,” he said. One of the officers was shot twice in the chest-torso area, and the other was shot once in each arm, Paris said.
An EMS worker was also injured while “trying to help others at the scene,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said. When fired upon, the EMT took “evasive action” and crashed his vehicle, Paris said.
“He was able to make it out of his vehicle, and he actually hid for fear that the actor would continue firing upon him,” Paris said.
The suspected gunman — 61-year-old Carmine Faino — lived several hundred yards away on the opposite side of the street, Paris said.
Troopers and law enforcement from multiple counties attempted to set up a perimeter around Faino, who was “moving about,” Paris said. He shot down a drone, and at one point was sitting on a propane tank, which sparked concerns it was an “improvised explosive device,” Paris said.
“After a period of attempting to negotiate with him, he continued to be a threat, and he was shot by members of the special emergency response team,” Paris said.
The suspect was confirmed dead, and authorities say there is no threat to the public.
The motive remains under investigation and police are looking into the suspect’s background, Paris said. The shooting does appear to have been planned, Paris said, pointing to the suspect’s “position of tactical advantage.”
“I would say it doesn’t lend itself to a spur-of-the moment-type decision, at least once he made the decision to open fire,” Paris said.
The troopers, identified as Joseph Perechinsky and William Jenkins, were seriously hurt and are hospitalized in stable condition, police said.
Despite his injuries, Perechinsky was able to apply a tourniquet to his partner’s arms, Paris said.
“Despite both of their patrol cars being riddled with bullets, a third trooper was able to get in and evacuate them,” Paris said.
Paris said the two injured troopers are “very lucky to be alive.”
The EMT is in stable condition, police said.
Shapiro commended the first responders and called Perechinsky a “hero” for his actions.
“He quite likely almost saved the life of his partner,” Shapiro told reporters.
(NEW YORK) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that he will actively stay in the New York City mayoral race, but that he will accept a pledge to abide by the results of a proposed September poll, where he and other candidates would drop out if they aren’t leading.
“The fight to save our city isn’t over… The general election is in November, and I am in it to win it,” Cuomo said in a video posted on X on Monday, where he acknowledged his primary loss and apologized to his supporters.
“As my grandfather used to say, when you get knocked down, learn the lesson and pick yourself back up and get in the game, and that is what I’m going to do,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo criticized his opponent and presumptive Democratic nominee for mayor Zohran Mamdani as offering “slick slogans, but no real solutions.”
“Every day, I’m going to be hitting the streets meeting you where you are,” Cuomo said, “to hear the good and the bad. Problems and solutions. Because for the next few months, it’s my responsibility to earn your vote.”
In a separate email to supporters, Cuomo wrote, “I also believe that all of us who love New York City must be united in running the strongest possible candidate against Zohran Mamdani in the November general election for mayor. … That is why I have accepted the proposal put forth by former Governor David Paterson and candidate Jim Walden that, in mid-September, we will determine which candidate is strongest against Mamdani and all other candidates will stand down, rather than act as spoilers and guarantee Mamdani’s election.”
Cuomo conceded in the Democratic mayoral primary to Mamdani, a progressive who netted 56% of the primary vote after ranked-choice tabulation, but still will be on the ballot on an independent ballot line.
The former governor and other candidates have been facing calls from opponents of Mamdani to step aside from the race to try to coalesce support for one non-Mamdani candidate.
Independent candidate Jim Walden suggested earlier this month that an independent poll should be run close to the election, and the candidates that lose in the poll would endorse whoever won and stop campaigning. Cuomo’s campaign had previously said it was reviewing the proposal.
NewsNation was the first to report about Cuomo’s decision, before he officially made the announcement on Monday.
Walden told ABC News on Monday, before Cuomo’s announcement, that he is heartened that Cuomo is set to take up his proposal and he hopes Adams and Sliwa also take it on. He affirmed that he himself would drop out of the race if he was behind in the poll, and said he believes Cuomo and Adams will sign on because “no one” would want to be the one who lets Mamdani win.
However, incumbent Mayor Eric Adams – running as an independent – and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, are continuing to dig in.
“Andrew Cuomo lost the Democratic primary by double digits and is now doing the same thing he did to respected leaders like Charlie King, Governor David Paterson, and Carl McCall, Assembly Keith Wright – FORCE A BLACK ELECTED OUT OF OFFICE,” Adams said in a statement over the weekend.
On Monday, asked about the poll proposal at an unrelated event, Adams was defiant.
“[Cuomo is] He’s saying that [we should] utilize polling to determine who should run against the Democratic primary winner. Remember, polls showed him up 40 points… He lost by 13 points,” he said. “So if we’re going to use these methods of making this determination that they have already proven inaccurate, why are we going to put the risk of New Yorkers by someone who has not kept his word? As he has a consistent record of not keeping his word, why are we going to trust him now?”
Curtis Sliwa told ABC News in an interview on Monday before Cuomo’s announcement that he won’t back down from the race. He also criticized the poll gambit.
“I don’t want [Cuomo] to leave. I want the voters to make the decision. I’m not afraid of people. I think people will make a decision… They’re welcome to drop out. I’m in until November, but if the three independents — Cuomo, Adams, Walden — want to play musical chair on the Titanic and choose one independent’s line. That’s their choice. But the people have a right to vote for the candidate of their choice,” Sliwa said.
A spokesperson for Mamdani’s campaign, meanwhile, positioned the presumptive Democratic nominee as above the fray, in a statement before Cuomo’s announcement.
“While Andrew Cuomo and Eric Adams are tripping over themselves to cut backroom deals with billionaires and Republicans, Zohran Mamdani is focused on making this city more affordable for New Yorkers. That’s the choice this November,” the spokesperson wrote in a statement to ABC News New York station WABC.
Mamdani responded to Cuomo’s Monday video on X with a fundraising link for his own campaign.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.