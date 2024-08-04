1 deputy shot dead, 2 suffering gunshot wounds in ambush
(TAVARES, Fla.) — Three Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were shot, one fatally, while they were responding to a report of disturbance in a Florida home.
One deputy is dead. Another deputy was struck in the shoulder and is now in stable condition. The third deputy was struck in the armpit, the groin and the stomach area multiple times, has undergone surgery and is in serious critical condition, Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell said during a press conference.
Deputies responded to a call about a disturbance that was in progress and while they were conducting their investigation, they learned there was an issue at a home a few houses down from where they were, Grinnell said.
The deputies then responded there and saw what appeared to be the back door kicked in and they heard a disturbance inside the house. When the deputies entered the home, there was “a lot of gunfire” and one of the deputies was struck, Grinnell said.
The backup deputy with him was able to retreat out of the home but the first deputy was trapped inside the home.
Multiple deputies responded to the scene and formed a “rescue team” to go back into the house and attempt to get the deputy inside the home and they were met with a “hail of gunfire” and another deputy sheriff was struck, but they were able to retreat from the house, Grinnell said.
“It was a very violent scene,” Grinnell said.
“They were ambushed,” he said.
Law enforcement then mobilized the SWAT team as they were dealing with “a lot of firepower,” Grinnell said.
Of the people inside the home, two are dead and one was transported and their condition is unknown, according to Grinnell. They found multiple firearms in the home.
There is no longer a threat to the public, according to Grinnell.
(NEW YORK) — In the organization’s first network television interview in nearly a decade, new NRA President Bob Barr explored the organization’s relevance in an election year.
With Barr assuming leadership of perhaps the nation’s most controversial advocacy group, a significant shift in the NRA’s stance on gun control is not expected. This change comes after years of the NRA consistently thwarting efforts to implement such legislation.
NRA elected new leadership following the resignation of former CEO Wayne LaPierre and another executive, who were found liable for using NRA funds for lavish personal expenses. LaPierre has previously stated he would appeal that decision.
Barr sat down with ABC News to discuss the organization’s relevancy.
ABC NEWS LIVE: One of your opponents, the organization Everytown [for Gun Safety] said because of the turmoil inside the NRA “the gun lobby has never been weaker.” Is the NRA weak?
BARR: No, the NRA is…You look at. Yeah, I suppose our opponents could take this one slice at a time, or one issue.
ABC NEWS LIVE: It’s a pretty big slice. Financial impropriety. A civil judgment.
BARR: It depends on how you look at it. If we’re talking about successes and the impact and the relevancy of the NRA, you look at our victories. 29 states now, the highest ever, have constitutional carry. That’s because of this organization. We are emerging, you know, from the challenge posed by the state of New York attorney general that tried to put us out of business. That was her goal.
ABC NEWS LIVE: Your political contributions are down, your membership revenue is down. There were concerns about making payroll at some point.
BARR: Listen, every organization has its naysayers, but they’re in the minority in whatever organization I’ve been involved in and this one is no different.
ABC NEWS LIVE: In Uvalde, in Buffalo, the list goes on.
BARR: Uvalde was a, the most awful example I’ve ever seen of ineffective law enforcement.
ABC NEWS LIVE: But he bought the gun. That’s true, but he bought the gun legally. And how do you stop that?
BARR: Are ever going to be able to stop everybody from committing a crime with a gun? No, that’s the same way.
ABC NEWS LIVE: But you can’t cut it down?
BARR: Sure. We can cut it down. We can cut it down by better, more effective enforcement of existing laws.
[on U.S. gun legislation and types of guns]
BARR: The difference is one is fully automatic and one is not. I mean, that is a key difference that a lot of our critics just either don’t understand or they know better and they just slough over it anyway.
ABC NEWS LIVE: You’re making the distinction between automatic and semiautomatic.
BARR: Absolutely, there’s a major difference.
ABC NEWS LIVE: But even still, have you seen what an AR-15 does to a body versus what a 9-mm. pistol does?
BARR: I’ve seen what a shotgun can do to a body.
ABC NEWS LIVE: An AR-15. It leaves a cavity.
BARR: Any, any, any, virtually any firearm can do tremendous damage to a human body.
ABC NEWS LIVE: Do you think the United States has a gun violence problem?
BARR: The United States has a violence problem.
ABC NEWS LIVE: But a gun violence problem?
BARR: We have a problem with crime in this country. And if we focus on the instrumentality, we’re going to lose sight of the forest for the trees. We have a cultural problem in America that is many faceted. We can talk about any one of those.
ABC NEWS LIVE: But does it involve guns?
BARR: We have a lot of crime that doesn’t involve guns in this country.
ABC NEWS LIVE: But a lot of it does.
BARR: Well, and those people should be identified, investigated, prosecuted and put in jail.
There are many areas where the NRA would be willing to work with people from anywhere on the political spectrum, such as increasing the safety in our schools, increasing the training for those who might be in contact with groups of young people.
ABC NEWS LIVE: Is this going to be a fundamentally different NRA?
BARR: No, I mean, the fundamental mission of the NRA is the same today as it was 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 years ago, and that is to teach responsible gun ownership, responsible gun usage, and to make programs available to both our members and the population generally that allow people to exercise their God given and constitutionally guaranteed right to defend themselves.
(NEW YORK) — Flooding in northwest Iowa, caused by heavy rainfall, has impacted 1,900 properties, leaving hundreds destroyed, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds told reporters Sunday.
During a media briefing, Reynolds said there had been 250 water rescues on Saturday, and over 1,000 residents had to be sheltered overnight.
Beginning on Friday, some areas were hit with up to 15 inches of rain, resulting in severe flooding.
Rivers crested several feet above record levels from the floods of 1993, and 16 flood gauges recorded historic levels, Reynolds said.
As of Saturday night, the Department of Natural Resources reported that 10 water systems and 21 wastewater systems had been affected by the flooding.
Reynolds, who took an aerial tour of the region, said Sunday the devastation is severe and widespread.
An initial disaster emergency proclamation for Sioux County was declared earlier in the weekend, according to Reynolds. Additionally, the Iowa National Guard was directed to set up a helicopter for rescue missions. Homeland’s Urban Search and Rescue teams were deployed for water rescues, she said.
On Sunday, Reynolds submitted a request for an expedited Presidential Major Disaster Declaration. In that request, they’re asking for additional federal assistance for nine counties and public assistance for 22 counties.
The governor’s director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, John Benson, said they are still working tirelessly because the situation is far from over. The forecast calls for more rain in the coming week, and the river gauges in the Missouri River are quickly rising, Benson said.
With the additional rain, flooding could continue to be an issue and may impact other parts of the state as well, Reynolds said Sunday night.
In addition to northwest Iowa, west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, northeast Nebraska, central South Dakota, east central South Dakota, south-central South Dakota, and southeast South Dakota all have a hazardous weather outlook, according to the National Weather Service.
Streams, creeks and rivers are “in moderate to major flood stage leading to continued road closures,” per the NWS.
(NEW YORK) — Severe storms ravaged the country from Montana to Florida on Thursday, with winds gusting to 91 mph in South Dakota and hail as large as golf balls in Montana.
In Melbourne, Florida, a tornado ripped through a neighborhood, damaging homes.
“Fortunately no one was injured,” Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey wrote Thursday night. “Although some of the area is without power [Florida Power & Light] is en route and will be working through the evening replacing power poles and downed lines.”
On Friday, the severe weather is forecast to impact Colorado to Iowa, bringing damaging winds and large hail.
The highest tornado threat will be in the Kansas City area.
The severe weather will move east on Saturday, ripping through Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Buffalo, New York. Damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.
By Sunday, the severe weather will hit the Interstate 95 corridor, including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat.