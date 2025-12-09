1 year after his arrest, Luigi Mangione’s pretrial hearing enters 5th day

1 year after his arrest, Luigi Mangione’s pretrial hearing enters 5th day

Luigi Mangione appears for a suppression of evidence hearing in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan Criminal Court on December 8, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Yang-Pool/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — One year after his arrest on Dec. 9, 2024, the pretrial hearing in the case of accused CEO killer Luigi Mangione enters its fifth day in a lower Manhattan courtroom.

Attorneys for Mangione, who is accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Manhattan sidewalk last December, are seeking to exclude from trial critical evidence that they say was illegally seized from his backpack without a warrant after officers apprehended him in a Pennsylvania McDonald’s five days after the shooting.

On a slip of paper police said they pulled from his backpack, Mangione had reminded himself on Dec. 5, 2024, to “pluck eyebrows.”

The McDonalds manager who called 911 said her customers recognized the young man seated in the back corner eating a Steak McMuffin and hash brown because of the distinctive eyebrows, which were visible even as a surgical mask and hood concealed much of his face. 

On the reverse side of the paper is a crudely drawn map and a reminder to “check Pittsburgh red eyes, ideally to Columbus or Cincin (get off early).”  Another reminder said, “keep momentum, FBI slower overnight.”

The piece of paper had not been seen publicly until it was shown during the ongoing hearing at which Mangione’s attorneys are trying to exclude everything taken from the backpack, including the alleged murder weapon, two loaded magazines, a silencer and a cell phone in a Faraday bag designed to conceal its signal.    

They argue that officers from the Altoona Police Department skipped steps and violated Mangione’s constitutional rights against illegal search and seizure because they were eager to help crack a big case. 

The district attorney’s office said the officers legitimately feared the backpack could contain something dangerous and their search complied with Pennsylvania law.

Nine witnesses have testified so far.  Their testimony will help Judge Gregory Carro determine what evidence is allowed at trial and what, if any, evidence should be omitted. 

Carbon cost of meat in US: This is how many greenhouse gas emissions are released
Carbon cost of meat in US: This is how many greenhouse gas emissions are released

<figure><img src=”https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/G_cows_102025.jpg” alt=””><figcaption>A herd of cows housed inside a barn in Hottot-les-Bagues, Normandy, France, on June 13, 2024. Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images</figcaption></figure><p>(NEW YORK) — Researchers have quantified how meat consumption in the U.S. is contributing to the greenhouse gas emissions responsible for climate change.</p><p>More than 11 million tons of meat is consumed in U.S. cities annually — equating to about 329 million tons of carbon emissions, according to a study published Monday in the scientific journal&nbsp;<a href=”https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-025-02450-7″ target=”_blank”>Nature Climate Change</a>.</p><p>That figure is comparable to emission levels from domestic fossil fuel combustion in the U.S., at about 334 million tons annually, Benjamin P. Goldstein, an assistant professor of environment and sustainability at the University of Michigan and lead author of the paper, told ABC News. In addition, emissions from meat consumption in the U.S. exceed total annual carbon emissions from the U.K., at 305 million tons, and Italy, at 313 million tons, the researchers said.</p><p>The three most populated cities in the U.S. — New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago — consumed a total of 3.2 million tons of meat per year, according to the paper.</p><p>While meat and dairy are known to contribute “substantially” to urban greenhouse gas emissions, it has been difficult to trace the impacts due to the complexity of agricultural chains over large rural areas, especially because traditional accounting methods rely on national averages that can obscure important regional differences, the researchers said.</p><p>Researchers quantified and mapped the greenhouse gas emissions of beef, chicken and pork consumption to calculate the “carbon hoofprint” of 3,531 U.S. cities by implementing a high-resolution model to link meat consumption to the specific rural regions that produce the feed, livestock and processed meat.</p><p>Americans are consuming 4.6 million tons of chicken, 3.7 million tons of beef and 2.7 million tons of pork annually, the researchers found. But the carbon footprint of the meat consumption depends on where the meat was produced, Goldstein said.</p><p>This is, in large part, because supply chains in the U.S. can span thousands of miles and encompass hundreds of counties within the country, Goldstein said. Los Angeles alone sources beef from 10 counties, and those beef suppliers rely on livestock from 469 counties, which are fed using crops grown in 828 counties.</p><p>Researchers embarked on the study because urban sustainability has “by and large” focused on buildings, transportation, water, waste and hard infrastructure within cities, Goldstein said.</p><p>”When we’re thinking about decarbonizing cities…we also think about all those different complex supply chains that bring products into cities but cause environmental change elsewhere,” Goldstein said.</p><p>Emissions from meat consumption in the U.S. can be reduced by up to 51% through measures such as reducing food waste and shifting diets from beef to poultry, the researchers suggested.</p><p>The U.S. Agricultural Census contains information about how much food is being produced at the county level that also includes data such as irrigation and fertilizer, where the crops that animals are being eaten are grown and where the animals are being raised, Goldstein said.</p><p>By linking that information with data on the number of slaughterhouses, how much they process and where the meat demand is, researchers can look at the environmental impacts across the individual supply chains for beef, poultry and pork to cities, he added.</p><p>”It shows how urban and rural livelihoods are highly interdependent,” Goldstein said. “We need food in cities. Obviously, it’s mainly grown elsewhere.”</p><p>Strategies to decarbonize the supply side of meat production, such as integrating trees and livestock grazing, can further reduce the “net hoofprint,” the researchers said.</p><p>And as far as individual consumption goes, the fundamental advice of focusing on a plant-based diet, and choosing chicken or pork over beef, is still the best way to practice sustainability within eating habits, according to Goldstein.</p><p>”Thinking about what we have to change is not necessarily how we produce things or the distance and the food miles that travels, but really what we put into our bodies,” he said.</p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>

UN responds to Trump about escalator malfunction
UN responds to Trump about escalator malfunction
John Moore/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The United Nations issued a statement after President Donald Trump took to social media to complain about technical difficulties, including a stopped escalator, during his visit to the United Nations on Tuesday.

As first lady Melania Trump and the president stepped onto the escalator at the U.N. ahead of Trump’s speech, it stopped moving, prompting both of them to stop in their tracks. Mrs. Trump then started walking up the escalator with the president following behind her.

“The teleprompter was broken and the escalator came to a sudden halt as we were riding up to the podium, but both of those events probably made the speech more interesting than it would have been otherwise. It is always an honor to speak at the United Nations, even if, their equipment is somewhat faulty,” Trump posted on his social media platform.

The United Nations issued a statement about the mishap, saying that the elevator stopping might have been triggered for safety as a videographer was standing backwards ahead of the president trying to film him.

“The safety mechanism is designed to prevent people or objects accidentally being caught and stuck in or pulled into the gearing. The videographer may have inadvertently triggered the safety function described above,” the U.N. statement said.

“Our technician, who was at the location, reset the escalator as soon as the delegation had climbed up to the second floor. A subsequent investigation, including a readout of the machine’s central processing unit, indicated that the escalator had stopped after a built-in safety mechanism on the comb step was triggered at the top of the escalator,” the U.N. statement continued. “The safety mechanism is designed to prevent people or objects accidentally being caught and stuck in or pulled into the gearing. The videographer may have inadvertently triggered the safety function described above.”

The president also groaned about a bad teleprompter.

“All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that, on the way up, stopped right in the middle. If the first lady wasn’t in great shape, she would have fallen. But she’s in great shape. We’re both in good shape. We both stood. And then a teleprompter. That didn’t work,” Trump said. “These are the two things I got from the United Nations. A bad escalator and a bad teleprompter.”

Assata Shakur, wanted Black Liberation Army member, dies at 78 in Cuba
Assata Shakur, wanted Black Liberation Army member, dies at 78 in Cuba
JoAnne Chesimard leaves Riker’s prison in New York to await trail in the murder of state trooper Werner Foerster, Jan. 29, 1976. (Frank Hurley/NY Daily News via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Assata Shakur, a Black Liberation Army member who was convicted in the 1973 murder of a New Jersey state trooper, has died in Cuba, where she had to fled to after escaping from prison, Cuban officials said Friday. She was 78.

Her conviction for the murder of Trooper Werner Foerster, and subsequent escape garnered her a permanent spot on the New Jersey State Police’s Most Wanted List. The state long sought to extradite Shakur, also known as Joanne Chesimard, from Cuba, without success.

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs said she died in Havana of health complications and advanced age.

The civil rights activist and convicted murderer had continued to be a top priority for law enforcement officials over four decades after she broke out of a Clifton, New Jersey, prison.

In May 1973, Shakur and two other members of the Black Liberation Army (BLA) were pulled over on the New Jersey Turnpike by Trooper Foerster and another highway officer. During a confrontation, a shootout ensued, killing Foerster and one of the passengers in the car.

Foerster was 34 at the time of his death, and left behind a wife and young son.

Shakur was wounded in the shootout and arrested. She was later convicted of first-degree murder.

In 1979 — two years into her life sentence — she was broken free from prison with the help of other members of BLA and later fled to Cuba, where Fidel Castro granted her asylum.

Shakur made history by becoming the first woman to make the FBI’s most-wanted list and became revered by some activist groups for her anti-sexism and anti-racism activism prior to the conviction.

Born in Flushing, Queens, Shakur grew up in New York City and Wilmington, North Carolina. She became involved in political activism at Borough of Manhattan Community College and City College of New York.

The FBI had offered a $2 million reward for Shakur’s capture.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

