1-year-old dead after abduction of 3 children ends in car crash in Maryland: Police
(VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.) — An alleged abduction of three Virginia Beach children ended in a car crash Thursday morning that left the youngest dead, according to police.
Virginia State Police responded to a stabbing Wednesday night in an incident they said they believe to be “domestic-related.”
Two female victims — one adult and one juvenile — were transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds, and are currently in stable condition, police said.
The suspect, Dana Plummer, 36, is believed to have stabbed the two victims and then fled the scene with his children, police said.
The three children were identified as 7-year-old Zayin Plummer, 5-year-old Zayir Plummer and 1-year-old Za’riyah Plummer.
An AMBER Alert — which has since been canceled — was issued Thursday morning for the children.
Law enforcement identified the suspect’s vehicle thanks to a tip from a member of the public and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop and fled north on the highway into Maryland, police said.
While fleeing, the driver lost control of the car and crashed, police said.
The three missing children were located at the scene. The 1-year-old was transported to a hospital, but later succumbed to her injuries, police said.
Police apprehended Plummer at the scene.
He has been charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of parental abduction, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and domestic assault, police said.
“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones who are grieving this morning,” Virginia State Police Chief Paul Neudigate said in a statement. “This is an unimaginable tragedy, and on behalf of the VBPD, I extend our deepest sympathies to those affected by this loss.”
(NEW YORK) — On the heels of the Perseid meteor shower earlier this month, August is offering another great astronomical sight — the rare combination of a supermoon and blue moon.
Beginning on Aug. 19, the super blue moon will reach peak fullness at 2:26 p.m. ET. Since that’s daylight hours in the U.S., Americans will have to wait for the evening to see the moon slightly past its peak, while still being noticeably larger and brighter than a typical moon view.
The super blue moon will appear full for three days, according to NASA.
A supermoon coinciding with a blue moon is exceptionally rare, the space agency reports, with the next pairing happening in January and March 2037.
What is a supermoon?
Supermoons are the biggest and brightest lunar views of the year, they occur when the moon’s orbit is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth, according to NASA.
During the moon’s closest approach to Earth, it can appear approximately 14% larger and shine 30% brighter than when at its farthest point in the orbit, approximately 226,000 miles away.
The term “supermoon” was originally coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979.
Supermoons appear three to four times annually and always appear consecutively, according to NASA, which notes starting this month, the next three full moons will be supermoons.
The next supermoons will occur on Sept. 17, Oct. 17 and Nov. 15.
What is a blue moon?
Despite its name, blue moons have little to do with color and everything to do with timeliness. There are two types of blue moons – seasonal and monthly – and the blue moon on Aug. 19 will be seasonal.
A seasonal blue moon is the third full moon in an astrological season with four full moons, while a monthly blue moon refers to the second of two full moons in the same month.
The next seasonal blue moon is expected in May 2027, according to NASA.
While the super blue moon Aug. 19 won’t be blue, on rare occasions the moon has appeared blue. NASA reports that this occurs when tiny particles in the air, typically of smoke or dust, scatter away red wavelengths of light and cause the moon to appear blue.
How rare is a super blue moon?
While supermoons and seasonal blue moons are more common in the night sky individually, the combination of the two is quite irregular, according to NASA.
The time between super blue moons can be as long as 20 years but 10 years is the average. However, 2023 also saw a super blue moon in August.
Following Aug. 19, the next super blue moons will occur in a pair, in January and March 2037.
(LYNCHBURG, Va.) — A trans woman fired by Liberty University last year is speaking to ABC News about the recently filed lawsuit alleging the university let her go for being transgender.
Ellenor Zinski was hired by the university to work at its IT Helpdesk in 2023. According to the complaint, her performance was assessed as above average within a few months, and she was told she was “on the path to success” by a supervisor.
She told ABC News she didn’t talk openly about her identity at work. She was raised in the Christian denomination that most aligns with Liberty University, and said she had hesitations about how open she could be in the workplace.
“There was office talk that would kind of bring me down, and I knew I couldn’t say anything out loud, but I was able to make some friends,” said Zinski. “There were some people that I did feel comfortable coming out to in private, but in public, while I was working, I was just there to work, and I was not going to try and express my identity at all.”
Zinski knew working at Liberty University might present some complications. However, as a Christian herself, she had hoped “that God’s love and acceptance would shine through.”
“Unfortunately, that did not happen,” Zinski said.
On July 5, 2023, shortly after her performance review, she sent an email to the Human Resources department at the university noting that she identified as a transgender woman, had been undergoing hormone replacement therapy and would be legally changing her name to Ellenor, according to the complaint.
She said she stressed that the change would not impact her performance and did not request any accommodations.
About a month later, on August 8, 2023, the complaint reads she was called into a meeting and given her termination notice – which is not yet public record and has not been obtained by ABC News. According to the ACLU, the letter cited that the denial of her “biological and chromosomal sex assigned at birth” was in conflict with the university’s Doctrinal Position.
On its website, the university states that among behaviors considered “sinful acts prohibited by God” is the “denial of birth sex by self-identification with a different gender.”
“I started crying. It was awful,” said Zinski. “It’s really hard to be rejected for something that you can’t change about yourself, for who I am on the fundamental level.”
Liberty University told ABC News it does not publicly comment on legal matters or personnel matters.
On July 29, 2024, the ACLU of Virginia and Butler Curwood filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of Zinski, who argues that her termination is in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Title VII prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin.
While in Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia, the Supreme Court ruled that firing individuals because of their sexual orientation or transgender status violates Title VII’s prohibition on discrimination because of sex. The court did not address whether there is an exemption for religious employers.
“The big thing is: being Christian is a choice that I made with my heart, but being transgender is who I am,” said Zinski. “There’s no conflict between my faith and my identity.”
News of her firing comes amid a national rise in anti-transgender sentiment and legislation. The ACLU has recorded more than 500 anti-LGBTQ bills nationwide in 2024, many of which affect restrictions on someone’s preferred pronoun and name in schools and the workplace, access to gender-affirming care, and more.
“This is absolutely a time of crisis for transgender people in this country,” said Wyatt Rolla, senior transgender rights attorney at the ACLU of Virginia. “There is an unprecedented onslaught of legislation in nearly half the states in in the U.S. targeting particularly trans young people, but also Increasingly trans adults. And that’s the context in which Ellenor experiences being terminated just because of who she is.”
(BATON ROUGE, La.) — Louisiana’s new law requiring all public school classrooms display the Ten Commandments will not be publicly enforced or endorsed in any way until November 15, 2024, according to a new court filing in the ongoing legal battle over the policy.
Both parties agreed that the Ten Commandments will not be posted in any public school classroom and defendants — including the state’s Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education — and schools will not publicly move forward on the law’s implementation until November.
Lester Duhe, a spokesperson for the Louisiana Attorney General’s office, clarified that the defendants “agreed not to take public-facing compliance measures” until then because it will give time for “briefing, oral arguments and a decision” ahead of the January 2025 date in which schools have to have the Ten Commandments.
The January requirement still stands pending the outcome of the suit.
A multi-faith group of Louisiana families with children in public schools sued to challenge the law, HB 71, which mandates public schools — from kindergarten to the collegiate level — display the Ten Commandments, a religious set of rules from the Old Testament, in every classroom on “a poster or framed document that is at least 11 inches by 14 inches.”
The posters were expected to be paid for by private donations and not state dollars, according to the law, which does not disclose what would happen if a school does not comply with the order.
The suit argues that the law violates a U.S. Supreme Court precedent, pointing to the Stone v. Graham case in which the court overturned a similar state law, holding that the separation of church and state bars public schools from posting the Ten Commandments in classrooms.
The nine families — who are Jewish, Christian, Unitarian Universalist and nonreligious — also argue the law is religious coercion and violates their First Amendment rights: “Permanently posting the Ten Commandments in every Louisiana public school classroom – rendering them unavoidable – unconstitutionally pressures students into religious observance, veneration and adoption of the state’s favored religious scripture,” the complaint reads.
It continues, “It also sends the harmful and religiously divisive message that students who do not subscribe to the Ten Commandments — or, more precisely, to the specific version of the Ten Commandments that H.B. 71 requires schools to display — do not belong in their own school community and should refrain from expressing any faith practices or beliefs that are not aligned with the state’s religious preferences.”
The law argues that the Ten Commandments are also historically significant, reflecting “the understanding of the founders of our nation with respect to the necessity of civic morality to a functional self-government,” the text reads.
“If you want to respect the rule of law, you gotta start from the original lawgiver, which was Moses,” Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said during a press conference where he signed a package of education bills.