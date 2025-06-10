1-year-old girl dies after being left in hot car for 9 hours; dad arrested for murder
(MADISONVILLVE, La.) — A Louisiana dad has been arrested for second-degree murder after he allegedly left his 1-year-old daughter in a hot car for over nine hours, authorities said.
The incident unfolded after Joseph Boatman “consumed multiple alcoholic beverages” and then went to pick up his 21-month-old daughter from a relative’s house shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Boatman, 32, allegedly strapped his daughter into her car seat, went inside the Madisonville home and didn’t return to the car, the sheriff’s office said.
More than nine hours later, deputies were sent to the house after a family member found the toddler unresponsive in the car, authorities said.
The temperature in Madisonville climbed to 95 degrees on Sunday; the heat index — what temperature it feels like — reached 105 degrees.
“This is a devastating loss that no family ever wants to face,” Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement. “When a child is left in a vehicle, especially on a day when the heat index climbs over 100 degrees, the outcome can turn deadly in a matter of minutes. This case involved compromised judgment, and the result was heartbreaking.”
The girl is the fifth child to die in a hot car in the U.S. this year, according to national nonprofit KidsAndCars.org.
On average, 38 children die in hot cars every year in the U.S. About 88% of them are 3 years old or younger, KidsAndCars.org said.
(MIAMI) — Flash flooding in south Florida is expected to give way to brilliant sunsets later this week as Saharan dust is forecast to arrive in the state after being blown across the Atlantic.
The dust, which travels in the upper-level winds from the Sahara Desert in North Africa, is expected to arrive in Florida by the end of this week, and will work to cool temperatures slightly and create a light haze in the sky. While not uncommon for Florida this time of the year, the dust usually results in picturesque sunsets.
South Florida was enduring another day of heavy rain on Tuesday after flooding occurred in Miami and Tampa Bay on Monday. Additional flooding is possible for Miami on Tuesday, as a storm could dump up to 5 inches of rain in some locations.
A flood watch was in effect for South Florida on Tuesday.
Flooding is also a concern Tuesday in other parts of the country.
More than 16 million people from central Texas to western Illinois are in the storm zone and damaging wind and large hail within thunderstorms was expected Tuesday afternoon and into the evening — along with a flash flood threat and the potential for tornadoes.
Cities under the threat of flooding on Tuesday include Dallas, Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Wichita, and Springfield, Missouri.
A tornado watch is in effect through Tuesday evening for portions of northern and Central Missouri. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of Oklahoma, including Oklahoma City, NWS said.
On Monday, parts of western Kansas had storms creating wind gusts nearing 80 mph.
Rain also brought flooding to New Mexico on Sunday and Monday.
In Albuquerque, New Mexico, flash flooding may have led to the death of one person on Sunday. The Albuquerque Fire Rescue Department confirmed that it pulled a body from a diversion channel on Sunday after responding to reports of people being swept away by fast moving flood waters.
The fire department said an investigation was underway to determine if the death was weather related.
(NEW YORK) — Lawyers with the Department of Justice accidentally filed a document overnight that outlined a series of legal flaws with the Trump administration’s plan to kill New York City’s congestion pricing tolls.
In an 11-page letter to the Department of Transportation, lawyers with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York wrote that Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy’s attempt to terminate congestion pricing faces “considerable litigation risk” and is “unlikely” to be accepted by the court.
“As discussed below, there is considerable litigation risk in defending the Secretary’s February 19, 2025 decision against plaintiffs’ claims under the Administrative Procedure Act, that the decision was contrary to law, pretextual, procedurally arbitrary and capricious, and violated due process,” the letter said.
According to DOJ lawyers, both of Duffy’s arguments for canceling the program — that the tolls raise revenue rather than prevent congestion and that the program does not offer a toll-free option — are unlikely to convince the court.
DOJ lawyers instead proposed an alternative justification to defend canceling the program, urging the Department of Justice to use regulations set by the Office of Management and Budget to say the program was canceled “as a matter of changed agency priorities.”
“Importantly, DOT can seek termination of the agreement pursuant to the OMB regulations in addition to, and not in place of, defending the rationale laid out in the Secretary’s letter,” the letter said.
In a letter to the judge overseeing the lawsuit challenging congestion pricing, DOJ lawyers on Thursday morning acknowledged the document was “plainly filed in error” and asked to permanently seal the record. They argued the internal legal guidance included in the letter is privileged and should not be considered in the ongoing lawsuit.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said the filing was an “honest error.”
“Unfortunately, an attorney-client privileged document was erroneously filed on the public docket last night,” the spokesperson said in a statement Thursday. “This was a completely honest error and was not intentional in any way. Upon realizing the error, we immediately took steps to have the document removed. We look forward to continuing to vigorously advocate in the best interest of our clients, the DOT and FHWA, in this matter.”
The Metropolitan Transit Authority’s congestion pricing program, the first of its kind in the nation, went into effect in January. Weeks later, with Donald Trump now in office, the Federal Highway Administration terminated approval of the plan, with Duffy saying at the time that the “scope of this pilot project as approved exceeds the authority authorized by Congress.”
In February, the Metropolitan Transit Authority sued over the Trump administration’s attempt to rescind the agreement between the Federal Highway Administration and MTA that authorized the collection of the congestion toll. Lawyers for the MTA argued the termination was unlawful, contradicts the DOT’s own publicly stated policies and seeks to end a program that benefits the public.
“The region’s subways, buses, and commuter railroads — vital lifelines for so many New Yorkers who live in the New York City metropolitan area and beyond — are already benefiting from substantial investments that have been made as a result of the Program,” they argued. “New Yorkers support the Program because it is working.”
New York officials have said they will not turn off the tolls without a court order.
The congestion pricing plan charges passenger vehicles $9 to access Manhattan below 60th Street during peak hours as part of an effort to ease congestion and raise funds for the city’s public transit system. During peak hours, small trucks and charter buses are charged $14.40 and large trucks and tour buses pay $21.60.
(BALTIMORE) — A federal judge on Tuesday rejected the Trump administration’s argument that a 20-year-old Venezuelan man deported to El Salvador, whose removal violated a previous court settlement, should not be returned to the U.S. because his asylum application would be denied.
During the hearing in Maryland, U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher — who last month ordered the government to facilitate the return of the man, identified as Cristian in court filings — said that a 2024 settlement agreement requires Cristian to be present in the U.S. to be able to argue his case for asylum.
In her opinion last month, Judge Gallagher referenced the case of wrongly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and said that “like Judge [Paula] Xinis in the Abrego Garcia matter, this court will order Defendants to facilitate Cristian’s return to the United States so that he can receive the process he was entitled to under the parties’ binding Settlement Agreement.”
The class action case from 2019 was filed on behalf of individuals who entered the U.S. as unaccompanied minors and later sought asylum.
The group sued the government to be able to have their asylum applications adjudicated while they remained in the United States. The parties settled in 2024.
Attorneys for the Department of Justice say Cristian is a member of the Venezuelan criminal gang Tren de Aragua and argued that because U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services issued an “Indicative Asylum Decision” last week declaring that Cristian’s asylum application would be denied, the order to return him should be dismissed.
“The Indicative asylum decision makes clear that if Christian asylum application is more or less moot, his claim to asylum is moot,” said DOJ attorney Richard Ingebretsen.
Judge Gallagher, however, pushed back on that argument and said the indicative ruling submitted by the Trump administration “prejudges the outcome of the asylum proceeding with no ability for Christian or his legal representatives to provide any input into the process.”
“We don’t skip to the end and say we all know how this is going to end up, so there’s no point in going through this process,” Judge Gallagher said. “We go through the process. People are entitled to that. And there was a process that was specifically bargained for in this agreement.”
“Due process is important,” she said.
Judge Gallagher declined the government’s request to vacate her order requiring Cristian’s return and said that she will issue a 48-hour stay to allow the government to file an appeal with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. If no appeal is filed, the judge said she will amend her order to set a timetable for the government to facilitate Cristian’s return and order status updates.
“There is some urgency here,” Judge Gallagher said. “We have a 20-year-old young man who’s been in prison in El Salvador for almost two months.”
When asked, Ingebretsen declined to say what steps, if any, have been taken to comply with the judge’s order to facilitate Cristian’s return, but added that the defendants and the State Department are aware of the order.
Kevin DeJong, an attorney representing Cristian, said that he is concerned the government is making an effort to “significantly delay compliance with the court’s order.”
DeJong added that he received notice last week from the government that another class member “was improperly removed” under Title 8 authorities.
“I will flag your honor that in fact, they notified us 15 days after that class member had been removed,” DeJong told the judge.
DeJong said that he is considering what legal strategy to employ for that particular class member.