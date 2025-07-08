10 arrested after ambush on Texas ICE detention facility, officials say

(ALVARADO, Texas) — State and federal officials announced on Monday that 10 people were arrested for engaging in a “planned ambush” on an ICE detention facility in Texas over the Fourth of July holiday.

The individuals were charged with attempted murder of a federal officer, according to court records.

The incident occurred at the Prairieland Detention Facility in Alvarado, Texas, on Friday, according to Nancy Larson, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

At approximately 10:37 p.m., 10 to 12 individuals dressed in black, military-style clothing began shooting fireworks and engaging in acts of vandalism at the facility, Larson said during a press conference.

Larson said the incident “was a planned ambush with the intent to kill ICE corrections officers.”

Some individuals drew correction officers out of the facility using the fireworks while others damaged vehicles and vandalized the facility with graffiti, Larson said.

When an Alvarado police officer arrived on the scene, one of the individuals shot him in the neck. Another individual shot 20 to 30 rounds at the facility correction officers, according to Larson.

All assailants fled the scene, though all have since been apprehended, the U.S. attorney said.

Bradford Morris, who goes by Megan, was one of the suspects that allegedly fled the scene, according to court records. He was stopped a short while later, with a magazine clip and Kevlar vests.

Morris allegedly told police that he met some people online who wanted to “make a little noise” at the detention center, according to court records.

Law enforcement found 12 sets of body armor, spray paint, a flag saying “resist fascism, fight oligarchy,” flyers saying “fight ice terror with class war free all political prisoners,” more fireworks, weapons and cell phones across multiple searches over the weekend.

Police also found two AR-15s nearby, according to court records.

No employees at the Prairieland Detention Facility were harmed during the shooting incident and the officer who was shot is expected to recover, according to Josh Johnson, the acting field office director for ERO Dallas.

The U.S. attorney’s office has charged the individuals with three counts of attempted murder of a federal officer, and each of the suspects is also charged with three counts of discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

The FBI is working alongside local and state law enforcement on this investigation.

Black bear found sitting on stove inside home after crashing through ceiling
(BELL COUNTY, KY) — A black bear was discovered sitting on the stove inside a Kentucky home after crashing through the ceiling, authorities said.

The incident occurred last Wednesday when Game Warden Derick Creech in Bell County, Kentucky, received a call at approximately 5 a.m. to reports of a black bear inside of somebody’s home, according to a statement from Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement released on Sunday.

“Upon arrival, the bear was located sitting on the stove in the kitchen,” authorities said.

Game Warden Creech determined that the bear was able to climb up a ladder outside and squeezed through an opening into the attic of the residence before falling through the ceiling and directly into the residence below, authorities said.

Warden Creech was able to run the stunned bear out through an open door and back into the wilderness following its fall into the kitchen.

Authorities did not give an estimate on the amount of damage the home sustained during the incident.

3 plane crash survivors plucked from Atlantic Ocean at night after plane goes down off Florida coast
(INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL) — Three people have been rescued from the Atlantic Ocean in the dark after their plane went down several miles offshore off the coast of Florida, officials said.

Officials from Air and Marine Operations, an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, were alerted to a single-engine Cessna Skyhawk crashing down into the ocean on Sunday evening several miles offshore, according to a statement from of U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Monday.

“During the evening of June 1, an AMO Fort Pierce Marine Unit was alerted by the Indian River Shores Police Department that a single-engine Cessna Skyhawk had crashed approximately 2 to 3 miles offshore,” officials said. “AMO crews immediately responded and arrived at the location, joining search and rescue efforts already underway by the U.S. Coast Guard, Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and Indian River Shores Police Department.”

An Indian River County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was able to locate three heat signatures in the water which led to a focused search of the area and, at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Sunday night, AMO Marine Interdiction Agents located two survivors before finding the third one shortly after and bringing him on board as well.

“The survivor identified himself as the pilot and confirmed that only three individuals had been aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash,” CBP officials said. “AMO agents assessed the pilot’s condition, monitoring his vitals and providing initial care as he reported severe rib pain. The pilot was transferred to the Coast Guard 45-foot vessel for Emergency Medical Technician evaluation.”

All three survivors were immediately taken to Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce for further medical treatment by local fire rescue personnel.

“AMO remains committed to protecting lives and supporting partner agencies in search and rescue efforts across the nation’s coastal regions,” officials said.

New Jersey wildfire: Strong winds complicate firefighters’ efforts
New Jersey wildfire: Strong winds complicate firefighters’ efforts
(OCEAN COUNTY, NJ) — Firefighters continue to battle a wildfire in New Jersey that has burned over 15,000 acres, with strong winds on Sunday complicating their efforts, officials said.

The Jones Road Wildfire, located in Ocean County, has burned 15,300 acres and is only 65% contained as of Sunday, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

The National Weather Service issued an “increased risk of rapid fire spread” for Sunday afternoon for portions of southern New Jersey. Minimum humidity values will be around 30% to 35%, combined with “northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with 30 to 40 mph gusts.”

Officials said these windy conditions are complicating the containment process for this wildfire, with the gusts causing already-burned trees to fall throughout the woods, creating serious hazards.

“The NJ State Forest Fire Service is again requesting for folks to stay out of the woods that were affected,” the Lacey Township Police Department said in a statement on Sunday. “It’s a dangerous combination of fire and wind.”

Firefighter operations will continue for the “next several days” due to these powerful winds, officials said.

The NWS said the wind should “diminish fairly rapidly by early this evening.”

The New Jersey State Forest Service is urging the public to avoid fire-affected wooded areas, warning of dangerous conditions. The NWS also said outdoor burning is “strongly discouraged” during this time.

Trace amounts of rain fell over the southern portion of the fire on Saturday, and precipitation that “varied in amount” hit the northern section of the flames. Crews are “currently mopping up hotspots and patrolling the fire perimeter,” the forest fire service said.

So far, one commercial building and multiple outbuildings and vehicles were destroyed by flames, with a complete damage assessment underway, officials said.

Officials said they will provide more updates on the fire’s containment on Monday afternoon.

The Jones Road Wildfire was first spotted at approximately 9:45 a.m. on April 22 in the Greenwood Wildlife Management area in Waretown, New Jersey, officials said.

A 19-year-old man, Joseph Kling of Waretown, was arrested on suspicion of starting the fire and charged with second-degree aggravated arson for allegedly purposely destroying a forest; and third-degree arson for allegedly recklessly endangering buildings or structures, New Jersey officials announced on Thursday.

Kling was arrested after investigators determined the fire to be “incendiary by an improperly extinguished bonfire,” officials said.

The origin of the fire, according to investigators, is near the Waretown address the Kling listed as his home.

During his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon, Kling did not enter a plea to the charges. A detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

ABC News’ Jason Volack and Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.

