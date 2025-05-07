’10 Things I Hate About You’ director has plans for a sequel trilogy

Buena Vista/Getty Images

The director of 10 Things I Hate About You has plans for a sequel trilogy based on the original film.

Gil Junger, who directed the 1999 teen romantic comedy, revealed he is cowriting a sequel script in an interview with People magazine. The new film, which he is cowriting with Naya Elle James, is titled 10 Things I Hate About Dating. It would be the first in a planned sequel trilogy of films, which he hopes would be titled 10 Things I Hate About Marriage and 10 Things I Hate About Kids.

While the sequel film has not yet been greenlit, Junger said it is in the works.

“10 Things I Hate About Dating is definitively in the works as a feature film. We’re developing it right now,” Junger said.

Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger starred in the original film, which also featured Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Larisa Oleynik in its main cast.

“I would love to work with Julia again,” Junger said. “She shaped the lives of millions of women. That Kat character really spoke to young women in a very powerful way.”

Junger also said he would love for the sequel film to have a nod to the late Ledger.

“I think that’s a beautiful idea, and the answer is now going to be yes. … He deserves to be loved,” Junger said.

While there is no word on how much the original setting and characters will be a part of the proposed sequel’s story, as the script is still in early stages, Junger reiterated he would love for the original cast to be a part of it in some way.

“If it resonates with [the original cast] and I can have some cameos or even real parts, I’d love [that],” Junger said.

