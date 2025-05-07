’10 Things I Hate About You’ director has plans for a sequel trilogy

Buena Vista/Getty Images

The director of 10 Things I Hate About You has plans for a sequel trilogy based on the original film.

Gil Junger, who directed the 1999 teen romantic comedy, revealed he is cowriting a sequel script in an interview with People magazine. The new film, which he is cowriting with Naya Elle James, is titled 10 Things I Hate About Dating. It would be the first in a planned sequel trilogy of films, which he hopes would be titled 10 Things I Hate About Marriage and 10 Things I Hate About Kids.

While the sequel film has not yet been greenlit, Junger said it is in the works.

10 Things I Hate About Dating is definitively in the works as a feature film. We’re developing it right now,” Junger said.

Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger starred in the original film, which also featured Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Larisa Oleynik in its main cast.

“I would love to work with Julia again,” Junger said. “She shaped the lives of millions of women. That Kat character really spoke to young women in a very powerful way.”

Junger also said he would love for the sequel film to have a nod to the late Ledger.

“I think that’s a beautiful idea, and the answer is now going to be yes. … He deserves to be loved,” Junger said.

While there is no word on how much the original setting and characters will be a part of the proposed sequel’s story, as the script is still in early stages, Junger reiterated he would love for the original cast to be a part of it in some way.

“If it resonates with [the original cast] and I can have some cameos or even real parts, I’d love [that],” Junger said. 

Millie Bobby Brown says she would shave her head again: ‘Really liberating’
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images via Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown is interested in shaving her head again.

The 21-year-old actress, who plays Eleven on Stranger Things, recently told host Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast she would be interested in revisiting her character’s iconic shaved head look.

Brown said she initially did not care about shaving her head for the part.

“I didn’t have anxiety, I wasn’t sad when they shaved it off. I just thought, ‘Cool. Now this is what I’m doing,'” she recalled. “I think it started to hit me months and months in,” Brown said.

She then explained why the insecurity started hitting her.

“You get to that age where you’re 11 now and you’re shaving it consecutively every three days because it cannot grow past a certain length because we’re filming. So every time it started to grow and I’d get excited, we’d shave it again. So, I think it [got] to the point where — I was like 11 or 12 — where I was like, the boys started liking girls and I was kind of like, ‘Why are boys not liking me?'”

Now, however, Brown says she is interested in shaving all of her hair off again, this time as a woman.

“Honestly, I still to this day loved the experience and I would do it again,” Brown said. “I always tell [husband] Jake [Bongiovi], for my first baby, I want to shave my hair off. It was really liberating, I would suggest it for anyone — any girl.”

Brown called the feeling of having a shaved head liberating, reiterating that shaving it off before giving birth would be ideal.

“I just think hair is such an ordeal anyway to deal with. I’m gonna nurture my child, why deal with my hair?” she said. “I had that experience as a girl, but I’d like to have that experience as a woman.”

Sue Storm is pregnant in new look at ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’
Marvel Studios

Marvel has released brand-new details about The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

A new trailer for the upcoming film was shown during a panel at CinemaCon 2025 on Thursday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trailer reveals Sue Storm and Reed Richards, played by Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal, are expecting a child.

The news of an upcoming baby comes with a conflicted reaction, though Kirby’s Sue remains resolute through it all.

“We will face this together,” she says in the trailer. “We will fight it together — as a family.”

The trailer, which has not yet been released online, also shows off the first look at the Silver Surfer, who is played by Julia Garner.

In the trailer’s last moments, the Silver Surfer glides by the screen atop of her silver board.

Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich also star in the film.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in movie theaters on July 25.

