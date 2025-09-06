100 firefighters battle blaze at BBC’s former headquarters in London

(LONDON) — At least 20 people were killed in an incident at one of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aid distribution sites in the southern Gaza Strip, the U.S.-backed group said in a statement on Wednesday.
The GHF said in a post to X that 19 of the dead were “trampled” and another was stabbed, in what it described as a “chaotic and dangerous surge.” The GHF blamed “agitators in the crowd” for the stampede.
The Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza said that 15 of those killed “died of suffocation as a result of tear gas fired at the starving people and the subsequent stampede.” The ministry said at least 21 people were killed in the incident. The GHF denied using tear gas, saying instead that there was a “limited use” of pepper spray.
Video filmed by local journalist Abdallah Alattar and verified by ABC News appeared to show lifeless bodies being unloaded from a cart outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.
A man could be seen holding a boy whose head appears to be limp and telling the cameraman, “They died by suffocation. There was a stampede.”
Marwan Al Hams, director-general of field hospitals in Gaza, told ABC News that victims arriving there showed signs of bruising on the face and body, injuries that the source said were consistent with intense crowding. Victims also showed notable indications of “oxygen deprivation,” the source said.
As of July 13, at least 875 people have been killed in recent weeks while trying to get food in Gaza, according to Thameen Al-Kheetan, a spokesperson for the U.N.’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. Of those, 674 were killed “in the vicinity of GHF sites,” Al-Kheetan said.
The GHF is backed by the U.S. and Israeli governments, with the U.N. and other aid organizations refusing to collaborate with the group, citing concerns about its transparency and political impartiality.
The GHF has consistently rejected criticisms by the U.N. and other aid groups of its aid distribution operations and multiple deadly incidents occurring among groups of Palestinians on their way to collect food.
In its statement on Wednesday’s deadly stampede, the GHF said it had “credible reason to believe that elements within the crowd — armed and affiliated with Hamas — deliberately fomented the unrest.”
“For the first time since operations began, GHF personnel identified multiple firearms in the crowd, one of which was confiscated,” the group alleged. “An American worker was also threatened with a firearm by a member of the crowd during the incident.”
“We mourn the lives lost today, and we remain committed to providing humanitarian aid as safely and responsibly as possible,” it added. “GHF exists to serve the people of Gaza with compassion and integrity, and our mission has never been more urgent or more challenged.”
The Hamas-run Government Media Office in Gaza issued a statement rejecting the GHF allegations.
This week, the GHF unveiled a new “flag system” to indicate the status of its sites to Palestinians seeking aid. A red flag will be flown to signify that the site is closed, while a green flag will indicate it is open, the group said in a Monday post to social media.
The Israeli government says the GHF is required to prevent Hamas fighters from seizing humanitarian aid, which Israel has accused the terror group of throughout the war in Gaza. Hamas has denied such thefts.
On Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces told ABC News in a statement that it “allows the American civilian organization (GHF) to distribute aid to Gaza residents independently, and operates in proximity to the new distribution zones to enable the distribution alongside the continuation of IDF operational activities in the Gaza Strip.”
Previous deadly incidents attributed to Israeli military action at or near the GHF sites, the IDF said, “are under review by the competent authorities in the IDF.”
Hungry Palestinians say they have to go to the sites to collect aid, with few other options.
“How can I go and buy 1 kg of flour for 70 shekels ($20) when I don’t have that kind of money?” Mohanned Al Tifi, awaiting treatment inside Nasser Hospital, told ABC News on Wednesday morning. “This is what forced me to go there, the hunger.”
Al Tifi said he suffered a pelvic fracture in the morning’s chaos. He had to wait for 3 hours before he was helped to safety at the aid site by a “good Samaritan,” he said.
“Let me tell you if I could bring 5 kg of flour I will go home happy,” he said.
(ODESA, UKRAINE) — At least two people were killed in the Ukrainian city of Odesa overnight into Tuesday morning amid another night of intense nationwide Russian drone and missile strikes.
Ukraine’s air force said in a post to Telegram that Russia launched a total of 322 “air attack vehicles” into the country, among them 315 drones and seven missiles. The air force said 277 drones were shot down or otherwise neutralized, as were seven missiles.
Kyiv’s military administration said that at least four people were injured. “The majority of the damage was sustained by civilian infrastructure,” the administration wrote in a post to Telegram.
Two people were also killed in Odesa, local authorities said, with nine others injured. Among the buildings hit in the Black Sea coastal city were a maternity hospital and an emergency medical center, officials said.
Closer to the front, local officials said that three people were killed and eight injured in the eastern Donetsk region by artillery fire and drone attacks. One person was killed and eight injured in the southern city of Kherson, local authorities said.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post to social media that Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro and Chernihiv regions were targeted. Russia’s bombardment included at least two North Korean-made ballistic missiles, he added.
“Residential buildings and urban infrastructure were damaged,” Zelenskyy wrote. “In Odesa, even a maternity hospital became a Russian target. Thirteen people were injured. Tragically, there are fatalities. My condolences to the families.”
“It is vital that the response to this and other similar Russian attacks is not silence from the world, but concrete action,” Zelenskyy said in his statement.
“Action from America, which has the power to force Russia into peace,” he continued. “Action from Europe, which has no alternative but to be strong. Action from others around the world who called for diplomacy and an end to the war — and whom Russia has ignored. There must be strong pressure for the sake of peace.”
Ukraine continued its own drone strike campaign overnight, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. Russian forces downed 103 Ukrainian drones on Monday night and Tuesday morning, the ministry said in a post to Telegram.
Monday night’s attacks came 24 hours after Russian forces targeted regions throughout Ukraine with more than 470 attack drones — one of the largest aerial strikes of the war, according to Ukraine’s air force.
Earlier Monday, Russia and Ukraine held the first stage of a prisoner swap following an agreement reached during peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey.
ABC News’ Oleskiy Pshemyskiy, Morgan Winsor and Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.
(LONDON) — Giraffes, long considered a single species, have now been recognized as four genetically distinct species in a major decision by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) that scientists say could reshape conservation efforts across Africa.
The announcement comes after more than a decade of research by the Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF) and Germany’s Senckenberg Biodiversity and Climate Research Centre where scientists found that the genetic differences between the four species — Masai, northern, reticulated, and southern — are as significant as those between brown bears and polar bears.
“This recognition is more than academic,” said Dr. Julian Fennessy, GCF’s Director of Conservation. “Each giraffe species faces different threats, and now we can tailor conservation strategies to meet their specific needs.”
The most at-risk is the northern giraffe, with fewer than 6,000 individuals left in the wild, while the reticulated giraffe, mostly found in northern Kenya, is estimated at around 16,000 — though that is more than a 50% decrease from the 36,000 individuals estimated to have lived 35 years ago.
The Masai giraffe, a common sight in Tanzania’s national parks, has a population of approximately 45,400. Only the southern giraffe, whose numbers count approximately 49,850 individuals, is considered relatively stable by GCF.
According to GCF’s 2025 status report, giraffes have disappeared from almost 90% of the regions once considered prime habitats, including several West African countries where they are now extinct.
“This announcement will surprise many — how could we have overlooked something so fundamental?” said Fennessy. “But it underscores the importance of combining fieldwork with genetics to drive real-world conservation outcomes.”
The current classification had remained unchanged since 1758, when all giraffes were placed under a single species. That view persisted until 2016 when researchers first published genetic data suggesting deeper divisions.
The studies involved DNA samples from thousands of giraffes collected across 21 African countries, along with a recently published morphological study of giraffe skulls. The findings led the IUCN’s Giraffe and Okapi Specialist Group to formally recognize four species this week.
“To describe four new large mammal species after more than 250 years of taxonomy is extraordinary,” said Prof. Axel Janke. “Especially for animals as iconic as giraffe, which roam Africa in plain sight.”
The new classification could lead to a change in global conservation policies and each species will now be independently assessed for the IUCN Red List, opening the door to targeted protections under agreements like the U.S. Endangered Species Act, which is currently considering a listing for giraffes.
The move also allows countries to potentially direct conservation funding more precisely.
The GCF says the next step is to implement species-specific strategies, including habitat protection, anti-poaching patrols and community conservation, instead of treating giraffes as a uniform population.
“What a tragedy it would be to lose a species we only just learned existed,” said Stephanie Fennessy, GCF’s Executive Director.