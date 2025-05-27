11 injured, including children, after boat explodes in Fort Lauderdale: Officials
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FL) — Eleven passengers, including two children, were injured when a boat exploded in Florida on Memorial Day, according to officials.
The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Monday in Fort Lauderdale near the New River Triangle, the Coast Guard said. There were 13 people aboard the vessel at the time, it said.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported 11 people to Broward Health Medical Center after the explosion, two of whom were children.
There was also a dog on the boat that was rescued, uninjured, according to officials.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue spokesperson Frank Guzman told ABC News the boat was anchored at a sandbar in the Intracoastal Waterway, where boaters are known to congregate on holiday weekends, when the explosion occurred.
When the boat driver turned the engine back on to head to shore, the boat exploded, throwing people into the water and sparking a flash fire, Guzman said.
The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire, Guzman said.
(HARRISBURG, Pa.) — The suspected arsonist who allegedly tried to kill Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro decided to firebomb his official residence because of “what he wants to do to the Palestinian people,” according to a search warrant signed by Pennsylvania State Police.
Investigators obtained several warrants as part of the investigation into the early Sunday morning arson attack, including for suspect Cody Balmer’s storage unit, electronic devices and parents’ home, where he told a Dauphin County judge he had recently been living.
Balmer, 38, targeted Shapiro “based upon perceived injustices to the people of Palestine,” one of the warrants said, law enforcement sources told ABC News.
Attorney General Pam Bondi strongly condemned the attack in remarks at the Department of Justice on Wednesday, but she declined to label the act “domestic terrorism” or commit to opening a separate federal case against the suspect.
“It is absolutely horrific what happened to him,” Bondi said. “We have been praying for Josh, for his family. Those photos, it was horrible. I firmly believe that they wanted to kill him. The defendant allegedly said he was going to use a hammer if he could have gotten to the governor. I’ve known the governor many, many years. It is horrible, and yes, we are working with state authorities to do — it’s now a pending investigation — anything we can to help convict the person that did this and keep them behind bars as long as possible.”
Bondi did not answer a direct question from a reporter about whether she would label the action “domestic terrorism,” as she has repeatedly described the wave of attacks carried out on Teslas and dealerships around the country in recent months.
The attack occurred hours after the Shapiro family hosted more than two dozen people for the first night of Passover.
The fire was reported at about 2 a.m. ET Sunday and the family was safely evacuated.
Investigators have not released a motive for the attack, but the search warrant represents the most direct indication of why Balmer allegedly hopped a fence at the governor’s mansion, broke windows and hurled Molotov cocktails police said he made from beer bottles and gasoline.
Balmer called 911 less than an hour after the attack, identified himself and told the call-taker that he will not take part in Shapiro’s plans “for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people,” the warrant said, according to the sources. Balmer added Shapiro needed to “stop having my friends killed.”
After turning himself in, Balmer allegedly told police he would have attacked Shapiro with a hammer if he happened upon the governor inside the residence, according to court documents.
Balmer faces eight criminal charges, including attempted murder, terrorism and aggravated arson. Prosecutors at this time have not invoked a hate crime law, which in Pennsylvania is known as ethnic intimidation.
The Pennsylvania State Police has hired an outside investigator to conduct a review of its security posture at the governor’s mansion. The review will include a “risk and vulnerability assessment of the Governor’s Residence and grounds,” police said.
(ALTOONA, PA) — Pennsylvania authorities denied on Monday they botched the handling of evidence during the arrest of alleged CEO killer Luigi Mangione.
“The Commonwealth avers that police at all times acted within the authority bestowed by law,” prosecutors wrote in a new court filing responding to a defense assertion that Mangione’s arrest was illegal.
Mangione has claimed police in Altoona, Pennsylvania, gave him “a specious and unreasonable” explanation for why officers approached him and failed to read him his Miranda rights when he was taken into custody on Dec. 9, 2024.
He has pleaded not guilty to local charges of forgery, possession of an instrument of a crime and giving a false ID to an officer.
Prosecutors said police body-worn camera “captures his act of producing a forged driver’s license with false name to officers.”
Prosecutors also suggested there was nothing specious about the officers’ approach. According to the filing, a manager of the Altoona McDonald’s where Mangione was spotted described where he was seated, what he was wearing and customer accounts that he “looks like the CEO shooter from New York.”
The caller said she was asking for police assistance because she could not approach or confront Mangione herself.
“The officers had valid reasonable suspicion to support an investigatory detention to identify who Defendant-Mangione was and whether he was a homicide suspect,” the filing, signed by Blair County District Attorney Peter Weeks, said. “Defendant-Mangione voluntary (sic) speaks to officers without police compulsion and willingly provides them with is forged identification. In fact, at no time does Defendant-Mangione ask to leave, attempt to leave or try to disengage from the detention.”
Mangione is charged separately in New York, where the shooting took place, with two counts of stalking, a firearms offense and murder through the use of a firearm in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Dec. 4. Mangione allegedly shot Thompson outside the Hilton in Midtown Manhattan as he was heading to an investors’ conference. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the murder through the use of a firearm charge.
He pleaded not guilty to those charges in a court appearance on Friday. He is next due in court on Dec. 5 — just one day after the anniversary of Thompson’s killing. A trial will be scheduled for 2026.
The case in New York is expected to be tried before the state case in Pennsylvania.
(NEW YORK) — Government lawyers say officers with Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) did not have a warrant for Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil’s arrest when they took him into custody last month, according to a filing submitted in the case.
Khalil’s lawyers say the admission contradicts what officers told Khalil and his lawyers at the time of his arrest and in a subsequent arrest report.
In the filing, lawyers for the Department of Homeland Security said Khalil, a green card holder and permanent legal resident, was served with a warrant once he was brought into an ICE office in New York after his arrest.
The officers “had exigent circumstances to conduct the warrantless arrest, it is the pattern and practice of DHS to fully process a respondent once in custody with an I-200 (warrant) as part of that intake processing,” government lawyers wrote.
DHS claimed its officers were not required to obtain a warrant for Khalil’s arrest, in part, because they had reasons to believe it was likely “he would escape before they could obtain a warrant.”
In the filing, DHS attorneys said agents approached Khalil inside the foyer of his Columbia-owned apartment building and claimed that, while his wife went to retrieve his identification, Khalil told them he was going to leave the scene.
“The HSI supervisory agent believed there was a flight risk and arrest was necessary,” the filing stated.
Khalil’s lawyers have pushed back on the claim that he was uncooperative with authorities.
In a sworn declaration submitted in court last month, attorney Amy Greer, who was on the phone with Khalil’s wife at the time of his arrest, said an agent at the scene told her they had an administrative warrant.
“I asked the basis of the warrant, and he said the U.S. Department of State revoked Mahmoud’s student visa,” Greer said. “When I told Agent Hernandez that Mahmoud does not have a student visa because he is a green card holder and permanent resident in the U.S., he said DHS revoked the green card, too,” she wrote in the declaration.
Khalil’s lawyers say the warrantless arrest is one of the reasons he should be released.
“That night, I was on the phone with Mahmoud, Noor, and even the arresting agent,” Greer said in a statement. “In the face of multiple agents in plain clothes who clearly intended to abduct him, and despite the fact that those agents repeatedly failed to show us a warrant, Mahmoud remained calm and complied with their orders. Today we now know why they never showed Mahmoud that warrant – they didn’t have one.
The statement went on to say: “This is clearly yet another desperate attempt by the Trump administration to justify its unlawful arrest and detention of human rights defender Mahmoud Khalil, who is now, by the government’s own tacit admission, a political prisoner of the United States.”
An immigration judge earlier this month ruled that Khalil, a leader of Columbia’s encampment protests in the spring of 2024, could be deported on grounds that he threatens foreign policy, as alleged by the Trump administration.