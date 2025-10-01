13-year-old girl drives drunk, crashes stolen car with 11-year-old in passenger seat

13-year-old girl drives drunk, crashes stolen car with 11-year-old in passenger seat

A 13-year-old child with an 11-year-old in the passenger seat is accused of driving a stolen vehicle and crashing it while intoxicated in Flagstaff, Arizona. AZDPS Highway Patrol

(FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.) — A 13-year-old girl drove drunk and crashed a stolen car while an 11-year-old was in the passenger seat, officials in Arizona said.

Both children were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the early Tuesday morning crash, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The joyride was reported around 1 a.m. in a car that had been stolen from the Flagstaff Police Department, DPS said.

The driver went the wrong way across the median on Interstate 40 near Flagstaff, and then self-corrected and drove off at over 100 mph, officials said.

The teenager then allegedly drove onto the guardrail, causing the car to roll over multiple times and crash into a tree, DPS said.

“The impact was so severe that the steering wheel broke off while the vehicle was rolling, and was ejected approximately 50 feet from where the vehicle landed,” the department said.

The 13-year-old’s blood alcohol concentration was recorded at 0.183, DPS said. In Arizona, drivers 21 and older can be charged with a DUI if their BAC is above .08%. Drivers under 21 must have a BAC of 0.00%.

The 13-year-old will face DUI charges, a DPS spokesperson told ABC News.

“We’re thankful the kids are okay, but this could’ve ended way worse,” DPS said in a statement. “Juvenile joyriding and underage drinking are extremely dangerous. Talk to your kids about the dangers of drinking and unlicensed driving.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Canadian wildfire smoke brings poor air quality to Midwest as flood threat looms in Carolinas
Canadian wildfire smoke brings poor air quality to Midwest as flood threat looms in Carolinas
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Smoke from hundreds of wildfires burning in Canada is blanketing the skies in the Midwest, leaving millions with dangerous breathing conditions.

Minneapolis, Chicago and Detroit were ranked in the top 10 major cities in the world with the worst air quality on Friday morning.

Air quality alerts are in place in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan, as well as parts of Nebraska and Missouri.

Meanwhile, the Northeast is cleaning up after heavy rain inundated the Interstate 95 corridor from New York City to New Jersey to Maryland on Thursday evening.

One to 4 inches of rain fell in the region, with 6 inches of rain in isolated areas, leading to numerous flash flood warnings.

During the height of the storm, the rain closed sections of major New York City roads and suspended some services on the Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit.

On Friday, the risk for flooding shifts south to the Carolinas and Texas.

In the Carolinas, heavy showers and thunderstorms will hit on Friday afternoon and continue overnight. Rainfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour are possible.

In Texas, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is under risk for excessive rainfall on Friday afternoon and evening. Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected and flash flooding is possible in the urban corridors.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Missing hiker found after going days without food, water in Northern California
Missing hiker found after going days without food, water in Northern California
A Placer County Sheriff vehicle. George Rose/Getty Images

(PLACER COUNTY, Calif.) — A missing hiker was found safe after getting lost for days in steep terrain in Northern California, according to officials.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office crews searched for the hiker, whose name was not released, for days after he went missing on Monday in the Euchre Bar area, near the North Fork American River.

The man was first reported missing when he sent a text to 911 saying that he was lost and without food or water, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dispatchers were unable to reestablish contact with the man after he texted 911, but authorities said they were able to obtain approximate coordinates of his location.

Deputies found the hiker’s vehicle at the trailhead. Aerial resources including a helicopter and drones were deployed but were unable to get to the hiker through the dense tree canopy, authorities said.

A full search and rescue mission was launched, according to the sheriff’s office, including specialized mountain rescue team members.

More than 50 search and rescue members, including nine K9 teams, were deployed over the next two days. Falcon 30 and additional drone teams assisted with aerial searches during the day, while deputies remained staged at the trailhead overnight.

Dive teams also began sourcing the riverbanks on Wednesday. The hiker was found at around 11 a.m. local time by the dive team along the shore of the river.

“The hiker was tired, hungry, and thirsty – but otherwise okay,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“We want to send a huge thank you to all the volunteer Search and Rescue team members, including several from allied agencies. They dedicated countless hours over several days to search in extremely challenging terrain. Their commitment and expertise were instrumental in bringing this case to a positive outcome,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Developing storm may hit Carolinas as a hurricane next week: Latest forecast
Developing storm may hit Carolinas as a hurricane next week: Latest forecast
Tropical Outlook – Atlantic Basin Map (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — A new tropical system may hit the Carolinas as a hurricane next week, bringing significant flooding with it.

The system — which will be named Imelda — could strengthen to a tropical storm on Saturday and may become a hurricane on Sunday or Monday.

The system will move through the Bahamas this weekend and then turn north. While the track remains uncertain, impacts to the Southeast coast are expected.

By Monday afternoon and Tuesday, the storm’s center is forecast to be near the South Carolina coast. The heaviest rain and strongest winds would be in play from South Carolina to Virginia, with storm surge and coastal flooding also possible

The system will also interact with a stationary front along the coast, which could stall the storm and allow for several days of rainfall.

Flooding is the greatest risk and damaging winds and storm surge are also possible, depending on how strong the storm is as it approaches the coast.

If Imelda forms, it could become a Category 1 or 2 hurricane, but a major hurricane — Category 3 or higher — is not expected at this time.

Charleston officials are bracing for a potential impact, announcing Thursday that stormwater pumps have been deployed, high-water vehicles are being readied and the city is working on a sandbag plan.

“We have also ordered that all the lakes be lowered,” Mayor William Cogswell said at an emergency city council meeting.

“Even though this has not formed yet, we are treating it as if we’re expecting some kind of impact,” Charleston Chief Fire Marshal Michael Julazadeh added. “We don’t want to downplay the scenario — we want everybody to begin to prepare.”

Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto is churning in the Atlantic as a Category 1 storm and may strengthen to a major hurricane this weekend.

Humberto is expected to move west of Bermuda on Tuesday and Wednesday and stay hundreds of miles away from the U.S., eventually turning northwest and going out to sea without making landfall.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.