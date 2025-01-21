15 states challenge Trump’s executive order cutting birthright citizenship

(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump’s bid to cut off birthright citizenship is a “flagrantly unlawful attempt to strip hundreds of thousands American-born children of their citizenship based on their parentage,” attorneys for 15 states and the city of San Francisco said Tuesday in a lawsuit challenging the president’s executive order signed just hours after he was sworn in Monday.

The lawsuit accused Trump of seeking eliminate a “well-established and longstanding Constitutional principle” by executive fiat.

“The President has no authority to rewrite or nullify a constitutional amendment or duly enacted statute. Nor is he empowered by any other source of law to limit who receives United States citizenship at birth,” the lawsuit said.

Trump’s order directed federal agencies — starting next month — to stop issuing citizenship documents to U.S.-born children of undocumented mothers or mothers in the country on temporary visas, if the father is not a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

According to the lawsuit, about 150,000 children born each year to two parents who were noncitizens and lacked legal status could lose access to basic health care, foster care, and early interventions for infants, toddlers, and students with disabilities.

“They will all be deportable, and many will be stateless,” the lawsuit said.

The states warned the executive order would also cause them to lose federal funding for programs that render services to children regardless of their immigration status.

While Trump’s order purports to unilaterally end birthright citizenship, only the U.S. Supreme Court can determine how the 14th Amendment applies.

“President Trump’s attempt to unilaterally end birthright citizenship is a flagrant violation of our Constitution,” said New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin. “For more than 150 years, our country has followed the same basic rule: babies who are born in this country are American citizens.

The states are seeking to invalidate the executive order and stop any actions taken to implement it. Their lawsuit requests a preliminary injunction to immediately prevent the order from taking effect.

“The great promise of our nation is that everyone born here is a citizen of the United States, able to achieve the American dream,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James. “This fundamental right to birthright citizenship, rooted in the 14th Amendment and born from the ashes of slavery, is a cornerstone of our nation’s commitment to justice.”

On Tuesday, nonprofit groups in Massachusetts and New Hampshire also filed federal lawsuits challenging Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order.

What we know about Cybertruck explosion suspect Matthew Livelsberger
(LAS VEGAS) — The suspect who drove the rented Cybertruck that exploded outside of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on New Year’s Day has been identified as Master Sgt. Matthew Livelsberger, a U.S. Army Special Operations soldier on leave, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Livelsberger was killed when the truck, which was filled with fireworks-style mortars and gas canisters, exploded around 8:40 a.m. PT. Seven people suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Investigators believe the explosion was intentional, but hadn’t determined a motive or how it was detonated as of Thursday afternoon, according to sources.

As they continue their investigation into the blast, a profile of Livelsberger is emerging from the Army and people who knew him.

Livelsberger’s wife told investigators her husband had been out of their Colorado Springs, Colorado, residence since around Christmas after a dispute over allegations of infidelity and said he would not hurt anyone, an official who had been briefed on the investigation told ABC News. Livelsberger allegedly supported President-elect Donald Trump, the official said.

Livelsberger enlisted in the Army as a Special Forces candidate and served on active duty from January 2006 to March 2011 then joined the National Guard that month and served until July 2012, followed by a stint in the Army Reserve from July to December 2012, according to the spokesperson. He went back on active duty in December 2012 as a Special Operations soldier, the spokesperson said.

He was on approved leave from the Army at the time of his death, according to U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

“USASOC is in full cooperation with federal and state law enforcement agencies, but as a matter of policy, will not comment on ongoing investigations,” the spokesperson said.

Livelsberger rented the Cybertruck using the car-sharing app Turo, the same app used to rent a truck by the suspect in the New Orleans attack on New Year’s Day, though investigators said they have not established any links between the two attacks.

Livelsberger told the truck’s owner that he was going camping at the Grand Canyon, the official said.

Tesla has been cooperating with the probe and provided investigators with data and other information, the company’s owner Elon Musk said.

ABC News’ Alex Stone contributed to this report.

Judge sets new trial date in Sarah Palin’s libel lawsuit against The New York Times
(NEW YORK) —  A federal judge in New York on Tuesday set a trial date for April 14 in the libel lawsuit that Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor and Republican vice presidential nominee, brought against The New York Times.

The trial date was decided over the objections of both the plaintiff and defense, who asked for a date in July to give the two sides time to possibly reach a settlement out of court.

“This case should not require very much preparation since it’s a retrial,” Judge Jed Rakoff said during a conference Tuesday.

“We just wanted to take some of the pressure off,” Turkel said.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled this summer that Palin can again try to hold the paper liable for a 2017 editorial that wrongly suggested she incited the 2011 mass shooting that killed six people and wounded then-Democratic Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

The federal appeals court said Rakoff made errors during the first trial that “impugn the reliability” of the jury’s verdict finding the Times not liable.

“If you’re seriously interested in settling you can settle in a matter of days,” Rakoff said Tuesday. “If you want to be referred to a magistrate for discussions I can do that on 24 hours’ notice.”

Rakoff, in a brief order last week, said the new trial “under no circumstances will be later than February 2025, and, if the parties prefer, can be as early as mid-December 2024.”

The appellate court said Rakoff erred when he excluded evidence about James Bennet, who oversaw the newspaper’s editorial board. Palin argued the evidence could help her show the Times acted with actual malice, the standard a public figure must meet to prevail in a libel case.

The 2017 editorial, entitled “America’s Lethal Politics,” linked the 2011 shooting of Giffords to a digital graphic of a crosshairs over Democratic congressional districts published in March 2010 by Palin’s political action committee. A relationship between the crosshairs map and the shooting was never established. Rather, at the time of the editorial, the attack was widely viewed as a result of the shooter’s mental illness.

Palin’s original defamation lawsuit was dismissed but, in 2019, the 2nd Circuit vacated the dismissal. The case went to trial in 2022, and Rakoff granted the Times’ motion for a directed verdict days before the jury found the newspaper was not liable for defaming Palin.

What to know about Secret Service inauguration security before Monday’s event
(WASHINGTON) — Two apparent assassination attempts, a terrorist-inspired attack in New Orleans, an explosion in Las Vegas and a pair of global conflicts see President-elect Donald Trump returning to the Oval Office under circumstances that can only be described as high pressure and high stakes.

Monday’s inauguration of the 47th president — which will be the first to take place indoors since 1985 — will occur against a backdrop of domestic and international threats, all of which need to be mitigated to ensure a safe, peaceful transfer of power.

Presidential inaugurations have always been targets for nefarious activities, most often tied to groups with opposing political positions who plan acts of civil disobedience. Unfortunately, that dynamic has changed and threats against public officials have increased exponentially.

Assassination attempts seemed to dominate the news last year, including an attempt on Trump’s life (closely followed by an apparent second attempt) and the fatal attack on United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. This makes the security concern for Trump’s second inauguration unlike any in recent history.

In 1998, the National Special Security Event (NSSE) procedures were established by President Bill Clinton as part of Presidential Decision Directive 62. This laid out the security roles of federal agencies at major events after the 1996 Olympic bombings in Atlanta, where a lack of an overall coordinating federal agency was cited as a security gap that needed to be addressed.

The Presidential Threat Protection Act of 2000 added special events explicitly to the powers of the Secret Service, making it the clear federal coordinator for all large NSSE-declared events.

Under that planning process, the Secret Service has to coordinate all federal, state and local resources for the event, which this year is taking place amid unprecedented threats from assassinations, ISIS-inspired attacks, vehicle ramming attacks and potential domestic violent and foreign actor threats.

This means every facet of the inauguration, from aerial surveillance and perimeter access controls to mass transit, road closures and security sweeps must all be planned and prepared for. In this environment, the Secret Service will also lean on interagency coordination centers to vet and address all risks that arise.

The Department of Defense is one of the critical stakeholders and resource providers for inauguration ceremonies and security. Defense Department support assets are sure to be employed to assist with K-9 and technical security sweeps, along with aviation security and aiding the Coast Guard in making sure the Potomac River is safe.

These assets have a dual responsibility: they are mandated by policy to support the Secret Service and to follow the commander in chief by law.

Perhaps the one that will be most critical is the interagency intelligence operation, which is co-chaired by the Secret Service, FBI and Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department.

With the current threat levels, these groups are sure to be running down leads locally, nationally and internationally to mitigate any potential threat to the inauguration or any of the high-level people attending.

Presidential movements on Inauguration Day will be a particular focus for planners. From the swearing-in inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda to celebratory gatherings Trump may attend, each movement that day will have Secret Service security mitigation measures in place.

Under the Secret Service NSSE umbrella and through the dedication of its personnel, Monday’s inauguration should be a well-planned and secure event despite the historic threat environment.

(Donald J. Mihalek is an ABC News contributor, retired senior Secret Service agent and regional field training instructor who served during two presidential transitions. He was also a police officer and served in the U.S. Coast Guard. The opinions expressed in this story are not those of ABC News.)

