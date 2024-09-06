15-year-old shot in Maryland high school bathroom, 16-year-old student in custody

(JOPPA, Md.) — A 16-year-old student allegedly shot a 15-year-old boy during an “altercation” in the boys’ bathroom at Joppatowne High School in Joppa, Maryland, on Friday, authorities said.

The 15-year-old was attended to by school nurses and the principal, and then airlifted to a trauma center where he is in serious condition, Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said at a news conference.

The 16-year-old suspect left the school and fled to nearby houses, the sheriff said. He was apprehended “within minutes” thanks to community members, Gahler said.

The shooting unfolded on the suspect’s first day at the school, though it’s now four days into the school year, Gahler said.

It appears one shot was fired in the incident, the sheriff said, noting that the gun has not been recovered.

Authorities don’t know what the apparent argument was about, the sheriff said.

The suspect is known to law enforcement and police have previously responded to calls for service involving the teen, authorities said.

More than 100 police officers responded to the scene in Joppa, about 35 miles northeast of Baltimore, Gahler said.

“We’re just devastated to be a part of this awful group of schools that have experienced things like this,” Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Sean Bulson said. “And we’re going to do everything we can, working with this community, to make sure this absolutely never happens again.”

The school does not have metal detectors, officials said.

