1,600 flights canceled in US on Monday as President Trump tells air traffic controllers: ‘Get back to work, NOW’

Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG

(NEW YORK) — More than 1,600 flights have been canceled across the U.S. on Monday as the Federal Aviation Administration limits capacity at 40 major U.S. airports, with President Donald Trump threatening air traffic controllers to “get back to work, NOW!!!”

“All Air Traffic Controllers must get back to work, NOW!!! Anyone who doesn’t will be substantially ‘docked,'” Trump said in a social media post on Monday.

In addition to the 1,656 flights canceled on Monday, there were also 2,548 delays for flights within, into or out of the United States, according to airline traffic tracker FlightAware.

Trump also claimed he was recommending a $10,000 bonus to air traffic controllers who did not take any time off during the government shutdown, though he did not explain specifics on how that would be done.

“For those that did nothing but complain, and took time off, even though everyone knew they would be paid, IN FULL, shortly into the future, I am NOT HAPPY WITH YOU,” Trump said.

ATC Union President Nick Daniels responded to Trump’s post during a press conference, saying controllers deserve to be paid and the union will work through the issues with the administration. 

“I’ll take anything that recognizes these hard-working men and women, but we’ll work with the administration on any issues that are out there,” Daniels said. “Air traffic controllers have continued to show up during this shutdown. They’ve endured a longest shutdown in American history, and every single day, they absolutely, not only deserve their pay, they deserve to be recognized for what’s going on.”

He added, “Again, air traffic controllers should not be the political pawn during a government shutdown.”

The travel chaos, which comes amid a record-long shutdown of the federal government, was expected to continue into Tuesday, according to the tracker. At least 939 flights planned for Tuesday have already been canceled, FlightAware said.

The FAA’s limiting capacity does not impact international flights as it would be a violation of international agreements with the countries, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in an interview on ABC News Live on Friday.

There were 2,953 flight cancellations on Sunday, one of the worst days in recent U.S. history. Through 4 p.m., it had the 11th-most cancellations of any day since Jan. 1, 2024, according to Cirium, an aviation analytics company.

There are air traffic controller shortages across much of the country, necessitating the cutbacks on flights, according to Duffy. Air traffic controllers, who are not being paid during the shutdown, are faced with tough decisions.

“We took an oath to protect the flying public … and without any money, it’s almost impossible,” Chris Brown, executive vice president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 10-40, which represents 1,600 Transportation Safety Administration employees in North Texas, told ABC News Live on Sunday. “If they can’t pay for day care and they don’t have any extra resources, then there’s no way for them to come to work. They can’t leave their kids at home alone.”

Firefighter dies battling 1 of multiple wildfires in the West
A firefighting helicopter crew drops water on the Flat Fire, Aug. 24, 2023, in Central Oregon. /Oregon Department of Forestry

(NEW YORK) — A veteran firefighter has died while battling one of multiple major wildfires burning in the West, authorities said on Monday.

The firefighter died on Sunday afternoon when he suffered a cardiac emergency while helping to fight the Bivens Creek Fire in southwest Montana, authorities, including Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, confirmed.

“Rapid medical assistance was rendered from a line paramedic; however, resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful,” the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement.

The firefighter, later identified as Ruben Gonzales Romero of Keizer, Oregon, was one of more than 740 firefighters battling the Bivens Creek Fire, which was burning out of control about 15 miles northwest of Virginia City, Mont., officials said.

The fire, which started on Aug. 13, was 0% contained on Monday after burning 2,242 acres.

In a statement, Gianforte described Romero as a “fallen hero” and expressed his condolences to his family and colleagues.

Romero, a firefighter for over 20 years, “brought significant experience and wisdom to the fire line and the people whom he worked,” according to a statement from the Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team 6.

“We rest a little more comfortably knowing that he died doing what he loved,” the statement said.

Elsewhere in the West, a fast-spreading wildfire in Northern California’s wine country and a monstrous blaze in Central Oregon continued to threaten homes on Monday as firefighters battling the flames coped with extremely dry conditions and rugged terrain, authorities said.

Despite some growth overnight, the fire crews battling the Flat Fire in Central Oregon managed to increase containment of the fire overnight from 0% to 5%, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. Firefighters fighting the Pickett Fire in Northern California’s wine country managed to increase containment overnight to 13%, up from 11% on Sunday, according to fire officials.

The Flat Fire, which started on Thursday near Sisters, Oregon, about 100 miles northeast of Eugene, has burned nearly 22,000 acres, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. The fire has destroyed at least 10 structures, including four homes, according to the sheriff’s office. No injuries have been reported.

Nearly 3,000 homes remained threatened by Flat Fire, including some located within or near the perimeter of the blaze, according to the sheriff’s office. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for about 1,000 homes in the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“We’re starting to get a handle on this fire,” Eric Perkins, an operations section chief on the fire, said in a video statement on Monday morning.

Despite minor growth on the north and west ends of the fire on Sunday night, Perkins said fire crews battling hot spots managed to keep the spread of the fire “relatively small.”

More than 800 firefighters are battling the blaze amid Red Flag warnings and heat advisories, according to fire officials. Temperatures across Central Oregon are expected to climb to the mid-90s on Monday, and winds are expected to be 5 to 10 mph on Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The Pickett Fire

Meanwhile, the Pickett Fire in Napa County, California, has prompted mandatory evacuation orders as firefighters continued to battle the blaze from the ground and air into Monday.

The Pickett Fire has burned 6,803 acres as of Monday morning, according to the latest update from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

As of Monday morning, more than 600 structures remain threatened by the fire, but there were no reports of structures being destroyed or damaged, CalFire said.

More than 2,000 firefighters, including 10 helicopter crews, are fighting the fire, according to Cal Fire.

The Pickett Fire broke out around 3 p.m. local time on Thursday near the town of Calistoga, officials said. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

“Fire crews worked overnight to strengthen control lines, mop up hot spots and protect nearby structures,” Cal Fire said in a statement on Monday. “Fire continues to be fueled by brush, grasses and dead timber, contributing to an increase inOre fire intensity. Firefighters are working in steep, challenging terrain as they continue to strengthen containment lines.”

The fire is in the same region as the massive Glass Fire that scorched more than 11,000 acres in 2020.

“Leadership with prior experience in this rugged terrain, specifically from the 2020 Glass Fire, has been instrumental in guiding effective suppression efforts,” CalFire said.

The fire comes as parts of the West Coast swelter under a heat wave.

In Southern California, the extreme heat also led to elevated fire concerns, with red flag warnings in place for the mountains north of Los Angeles and Santa Barbara.

ABC News’ Tristan Maglunog contributed to this report.

100 Maine mass shooting survivors, victims families sue the government
Mourners hold candles during a candlelight vigil to commemorate the first anniversary of a mass shooting that claimed 18 lives at Just-In-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar & Grille on October 25, 2024 in Lewiston, Maine. (Zhu Ziyu/VCG via Getty Images)

(LEWISTON, Maine) — Dozens of survivors and families of victims of the 2023 mass shooting in Maine are suing the federal government over its “negligence” in failing to address “known dangers” posed by the Army reservist who would go on to kill 18 people.

Lawyers for about 100 survivors and families of victims announced their intent to sue the government last October. Now, with no response or acknowledgement, the group said, they are officially filing suit.

At least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen others injured after a gunman opened fire at two locations in Lewiston, Maine: a bowling alley where a children’s league was taking place and a local bar. The massacre was one of the deadliest shootings in U.S. history.

The gunman, Robert Card, displayed multiple warning signs in the weeks and months leading up to the shooting, including a clear pattern that was known to the Army, but to which they did not respond, the 119-page suit alleged.

“Well before the mass shooting, the Army was aware that Robert Card had classic warnings signs of high risk to himself and the public. The Army’s knowledge; its mandatory processes; its promises to Card’s family, medical providers and local law enforcement; and its actions in undertaking to intervene individually and in combination created a legal duty on the part of the Army to address the risks posed by Card in a reasonable manner,” the suit said. 

The actions that should have been taken were buttressed by a wealth of knowledge of the “unique risks” service members with “mental health crises” pose to “themselves and the public,” but instead those policies were “violated” in failing to take “mandatory action” with Card, according to the suit.

“The Army knew that the combination of mental health deterioration, blast-induced brain injury, access to weapons, and paranoid delusions required immediate and decisive intervention to prevent tragedy,” the suit said. “The Army had mandatory reporting systems, crisis intervention protocols, and state law utilization procedures designed for such situations.”

The Army’s own investigation into what led up to the shooting found, among other things, “multiple communication failures between military and civilian hospitals, as well as with SFC Card’s chain of command,” as ABC News has previously reported. Those failures “impacted” Card’s “continuity of care,” and possibly, could have prevented him from wielding weapons as he did, the investigation found.

The group’s suit now seeks “accountability from the U.S. Army, Department of Defense, and Keller Army Community Hospital after those institutions ignored warning signs of the dangers posed by Army Reserve Sergeant, Robert Card, including Card’s threat six weeks before the tragedy that he planned to commit a mass shooting.”

2 drivers hospitalized with serious injuries after rocks were dropped onto highway
The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol and Investigations Divisions, in coordination with the Henderson Police Department, responded to reports of individuals dropping or throwing large rocks from a pedestrian overpass onto northbound US-95 in Henderson, Nevada, Aug. 10, 2025. Nevada State Police

(LAS VEGAS) — Two drivers were seriously injured and were taken to a hospital after suspects threw or dropped large rocks from a pedestrian overpass onto an interstate highway in Las Vegas, according to police.

Four vehicles experienced moderate to severe damage in the incident, according to Nevada State Police.

Police responded to reports of individuals dropping or throwing large rocks from a pedestrian overpass onto US-95/IR-11 just before 9 p.m. local time on Sunday.

The rocks were thrown just north of the Railroad Pass Casino in Henderson, Nevada, according to police.

When officers arrived on the scene, the suspects had already fled. Police are now searching for anyone who may have information about individuals.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information is asked to call the Nevada State Police Investigations Division at 702-668-3261.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.