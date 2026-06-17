17 horses killed in barn fire in Saratoga Springs, NY

17 horses killed in barn fire in Saratoga Springs, NY
A fire killed at least 30 horses at a barn on Nelson Avenue used by trainers at the nearby harness track, June 16, 2026, in Saratoga, NY. (Jim Franco/Albany Times Union via Getty Images)

(SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.) — Seventeen horses died after a fire broke out in a barn in Saratoga Springs, New York — a city famous for its rich equestrian heritage.

The Saratoga Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Saratoga Casino Hotel harness racing facility early Tuesday, officials said.

When firefighters arrived, the barn was “heavily” engulfed in flames, the department said in a statement. They were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to adjacent buildings, but the majority of the horses died as a result of the fire.

After the fire broke out around 2:30 a.m., security personnel from both Saratoga Casino Hotel and the nearby Saratoga Racecourse — along with emergency responders — acted quickly to evacuate horses from neighboring barns and secure the surrounding area, according to the Saratoga Harness Horseperson’s Association. About 350 horses are typically housed in the backstretch, the association said.

Seventeen horses being housed within the barn died, located in the backstretch area of the harness racetrack, according to the association. There were a total of 18 horses in the barn, the association noted.

The horses belonged to two trainers who stabled their horses in the barn. Trainer Robyn Mangiardi lost 11 horses, while trainer Timothy Benson lost six horses, the association said.

“The loss suffered today is heartbreaking for our racing community,” Sam Gerrity, CEO of Saratoga Casino Hotel, said in a statement. “Our thoughts remain with Robyn, Tim, their teams, the horse owners, and everyone affected by this tragedy.”

Sarah Burger, counsel for Saratoga Harness Horseperson’s Association, described the horses’ deaths as a “tragic loss” and thanked first responders for jumping into action so quickly.

“This is a sobering day in our industry, a horseperson’s worst nightmare,” Henry Westbrook, Jr, president of the Saratoga Harness Horseperson’s Association, said in a statement. “We express our deep condolences to all impacted and thank all emergency responders and track workers for their quick response.”

No civilians or firefighters were injured as a result of the fire, the department said. The area near the fire remains closed as officials investigate.

Grief counseling services are being made available to trainers, caretakers, owners and other members of the backstretch community affected by incident, according to the association.

The association declined to provide further comment to ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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An Amtrak police officer moves barriers at the scene of a stabbing in Penn Station on June 7, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Five people were stabbed Sunday evening at New York City’s Penn Station by a man experiencing homelessness, sources told ABC News.

The suspect, a man in his 50s who has not been publicly named, was taken into police custody on Sunday, sources said.

“My heart is with everyone who was injured, their loved ones, and all those shaken by this unacceptable violence,” Mayor Zohran Mamdani said in a statement posted on social media. “I’m wishing each of the victims a full and speedy recovery.”

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, sources said.

Mamdani praised the “swift response” by Amtrak police and other first responders, who he said “acted quickly to apprehend the suspect and provide emergency care.”

“There are currently no impacts to Amtrak service,” Mamdani said.

The stabbings unfolded one night before Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, which is directly above Penn Station. President Donald Trump will attend Monday night’s game, prompting massive security protocols and the cancellation of the watch party outside of Madison Square Garden.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Teenage girl accused of stabbing 3 horses appears in juvenile court
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A horse, named Detail, who was unable to compete due to a stabbing injury. (Obtained by ABC News)

(LAS VEGAS) — The teenage girl accused of stabbing three horses made her first appearance in juvenile court in Nevada on Thursday as prosecutors hope to move her case to adult court.

The judge said he believed the teen was a public safety risk and ordered her to remain in custody with no bail, ABC Las Vegas affiliate KTNV reported. She’s due to return to court on July 8 when attorneys will discuss the possibility of moving her case to adult court, according to the Clark County District Attorney’s office.

The girl — who was in Las Vegas for the National Barrel Horse Association’s Professional’s Choice Vegas Super Show — is accused of attacking three horses in a barn early Saturday, according to Las Vegas police and the NBHA.

She allegedly had access to the barn and authorities believe she may have used a knife to wound the horses, authorities said.

The horses’ injuries were non-life-threatening but the wounds did keep the animals from competing in the event, which took place over the weekend, according to police.The teenager was arrested for 12 counts of willful/malicious kill/maim/torture animal — horse and three counts of felony malicious destruction of private property over $5,000, authorities said.

The Clark County District Attorney’s office said Tuesday that it wants the teen charged in adult court.

“These allegations involve deliberate acts of extreme cruelty against defenseless animals and have had a significant impact on the victims, the owners, and the broader equestrian community,” DA Steve Wolfson said in a statement.

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Severe weather continues to churn as death toll from US storms reaches 8
Severe weather continues to churn as death toll from US storms reaches 8
Debris is wrapped around a tree following a tornado that hit several cities in rural southwest Michigan on March 7, 2026 in Union City, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The threat for severe storms continues Saturday for much of the Mississippi and Ohio Valleys.

At least eight people have been confirmed dead this week as severe weather hit Michigan and Oklahoma.

The severe weather threat continues Saturday, with two areas of severe weather (level 2 of 5 severe risk), from Texas to Mississippi, including Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Jackson, where large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. While the tornado threat is low here, a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

The main threats across the South are large hail and damaging winds, but tornadoes cannot be ruled out. 

This severe weather is feeding on well above-average temperatures that are spreading east, some of which may break more daily high temperature records.

This week in Michigan, a large and extremely powerful tornado tore through the city of Three Rivers.

Meanwhile in Oklahoma, a tornado tore through Beggs — a city about 21 miles south of Tulsa — killing two people and injuring two others. The National Weather Service reported that debris being lofted by the tornado was being picked up on weather radar as it was tracking through the city.

A state of emergency has been issued for eight Oklahoma counties “to ensure Oklahomans have the support and resources they need after last night’s storms,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a post on X.

Two were injured by a likely tornado just southwest of the Prospect community in Marrion County, Texas.

One was injured after a trailer was reported to be lifted from a likely tornado near Willisville in Nevada County, Arkansas. The local National Weather Service office in Shreveport, Louisiana reported that a tornado debris signature was associated with the storm near Willisville, Arkansas. 

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued until 2:00 p.m. CT for central and eastern Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel, northern Mississippi and western Tennessee. This includes Little Rock, Arkansas; Greenville, Mississippi; and Memphis, Tennessee.

Multiple confirmed tornadoes
On Friday, a 12-year-old boy was killed by a possible tornado in Michigan, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died of his injuries after being taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital.

At least three injuries were reported from these storms, according to the National Weather Service.

Multiple large structures — including homes and pole barns — sustained damage ranging from major structural impacts to complete destruction in southwest Michigan.

The National Weather Service confirmed 6 tornadoes so far from Thursday night — two in Kansas and four in Oklahoma. The tornado that killed two Thursday night on U.S. Highway 60 near Fairview, Oklahoma — mother and daughter, Jodie and Lexie Owens — was confirmed to be an EF2 tornado with estimated peak winds of 115 to 120 mph. 

On Friday, at least three people were confirmed dead and 12 were injured in Branch County, Michigan, and one person was confirmed dead and several others were injured in Cass County, Michigan, according to county officials.

There were also two reported injuries from damaging winds with some storms overnight — one in Columbus, Kansas, when the side of a house was blown away — and one near Lamar Heights, Missouri, when strong winds turned over a semi-truck.

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