17-year-old arrested in murder of Maine paddleboarder reported missing earlier this month

17-year-old arrested in murder of Maine paddleboarder reported missing earlier this month

mphotora/Getty Images

(UNION, Maine) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in the alleged murder of Sunshine Stewart, a paddleboarder who was found dead after being reported missing in Maine earlier this month.

Stewart’s cause of death was strangulation and blunt force trauma, Maine State Police revealed Thursday. The 48-year-old was found dead on July 3 at Crawford Pond in Union, a popular recreation spot near the campground where she was staying.

The suspect, who is male, was arrested without incident Wednesday night, police said. He is from Maine and came to the pond area to spend summer vacation time with his family, according to an official familiar with the investigation.

The suspect, who has not been named by police, was transported to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, according to Maine State Police.

The Office of the Chef Medical Examiner in Augusta determined the manner of death was a homicide.

The condition of the body when it was found indicated the death was not a suicide or an accidental drowning, officials said.

The tragedy had left the residents of small, tight knit community scared.

Stewart rented a camp site at Mic Mac Family Campground for the summer season on May 1. She had only stayed on the grounds for two or three nights prior to her disappearance on the evening of July 2. The owner of the campground said she has provided hours of video to authorities in case it can prove useful.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

6-year-old boy killed during alleged exorcism, mother charged with murder: Sheriff
6-year-old boy killed during alleged exorcism, mother charged with murder: Sheriff
St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office

(ST. LUCIE, Fla.) — A 6-year-old boy was found dead in his Florida home during a welfare check after he didn’t show up to school for over two weeks, authorities said. His mother has now been charged with his murder after she allegedly told detectives he died while she was trying to “exorcise demons out of her son’s body.”

Authorities responded to the child’s Fort Pierce home on Friday, after school resource deputies had requested a welfare check. The boy — Ra’myl Pierre, a student at Samuel Gaines Academy — had been absent since May 14, according to St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro.

The boy’s mother, Rhonda Joyce Paulynice, led a responding deputy inside to his bedroom, where he was found dead in a bed, according to Del Toro.

“In speaking with the mother, she believed she was being told by God to basically exorcise demons out of the child’s body,” Del Toro said during a press briefing on Friday. “When the child had stopped moving and basically passed away, at that point, she felt the child had been released of those demons and was waiting for him to basically come back at that time.”

It was not immediately clear how the boy died, but investigators believe the homicide occurred on May 18, the last day the mother spoke to him, according to Del Toro.

An autopsy was conducted on Saturday. The medical examiner’s office said it is unable to release any information on the case due to the active criminal investigation.

Paulynice has been charged with second-degree murder, failure to report a death and willfully touching or moving a body. She was denied bond on the murder charge during her initial court appearance on Saturday.

Her public defender had no comment on the case when contacted by ABC News.

During the investigation, the mother would go from laughing to crying at the scene, according to Del Toro.

The mother and son were the only ones who lived in the home, according to Del Toro. The sheriff’s office had responded to the house previously, including for “domestic issues” earlier this year involving a family member who previously lived there and, most recently, a “medical issue” involving the mother on May 17, the day before the child is believed to have been killed, he said.

“But nothing involving the child that will lead us to where we’re at today,” Del Toro said.

The St. Lucie County school district said it will be offering grief counseling and support services to students and employees.

“Our hearts are with the student’s family, friends, classmates, and all who loved and cared for him during this incredibly difficult time,” St. Lucie Public Schools said in a statement.

“Out of respect for the family’s privacy, and the ongoing investigation, we will not be releasing any further information at this time,” it added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump wants to reopen Alcatraz. What to know about the famed prison and escape attempts
Trump wants to reopen Alcatraz. What to know about the famed prison and escape attempts
Bettmann via Getty Images

(SAN FRANCISCO) — President Donald Trump’s surprise announcement over the weekend that he wanted to reopen and expand the notorious Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary in San Francisco Bay is drawing new attention to the infamous prison.

Alcatraz closed its doors as a federal prison 60 years ago after housing some of America’s most infamous criminals, including Al Capone and George “Machine Gun” Kelly. During its 29-year run as a federal penitentiary from 1934 to 1963, Alcatraz earned a reputation for being the final stop for inmates who couldn’t be controlled at other facilities, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

The island’s enduring mystique has also attracted Hollywood, most notably for the 1962 film “The Birdman of Alcatraz,” starring Burt Lancaster, and the 1996 action thriller “The Rock,” starring Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage. The production team filmed significant portions of “The Rock” on location at the actual prison.

Despite its fearsome reputation, Alcatraz was never the prison portrayed in Hollywood films. According to the Bureau of Prisons, the facility maintained a surprisingly small population, averaging between 260 and 275 inmates — less than 1% of the federal prison population at the time. Some inmates even requested transfers to Alcatraz, attracted by conditions that included single-occupancy cells.

What made Alcatraz unique was its strict regimen. Prisoners were granted just four basic rights: food, clothing, shelter and medical care. Everything else, from family visits to library access, had to be earned through good behavior.

The system was designed to teach compliance, with inmates typically spending five years on the island before being transferred back to other facilities, according to the BOP.

The prison’s isolation in San Francisco Bay contributed to its mystique, particularly regarding escape attempts. Over its operational history, 36 men attempted to flee in 14 separate incidents, according to the Bureau of Prisons. While officially no one ever succeeded in escaping, five prisoners remain “missing and presumed drowned” to this day.

Contrary to popular belief, the BOP said that man-eating sharks didn’t patrol the waters around Alcatraz. The real challenges for would-be escapees were the bay’s frigid temperatures (averaging 50 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit), powerful currents and the 1.25-mile distance to shore.

According to the National Park Service, Alcatraz Island receives approximately 1.2 million visitors annually as a national park site, offering tours of the former prison and serving as a symbol that prompts visitors to contemplate issues of crime, punishment and justice — themes that have resurged in the national conversation following Trump’s announcement.

The island’s history extends beyond its prison years. Fortified initially as a military installation in the 1850s, Alcatraz formed part of San Francisco Bay’s coastal defense system and housed the West Coast’s first operational lighthouse, according to the BOP.

The Spanish explorer Juan Manuel de Ayala first named the island “Alcatraces” in 1775, according to the BOP, meaning “pelicans” or “strange bird” — a far cry from the ominous reputation it would later acquire as America’s most notorious federal penitentiary.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Cal State Fullerton freshman drowns in Havasu River on vacation with frat brothers
Cal State Fullerton freshman drowns in Havasu River on vacation with frat brothers
STOCK IMAGE/Getty Images

(FULLERTON, Calif.) — A freshman at California State University, Fullerton, died in an accidental drowning while on vacation over the weekend, according to the Sigma Pi Fraternity at Cal State Fullerton.

The freshman, Simon Daniel, entered Lake Havasu River, in Arizona, alongside three fraternity brothers and two visiting sorority members last Saturday.

“Unbeknownst to them, recent heavy rains in the Havasu Valley region had significantly increased water flow, creating hazardous conditions including strong currents, crosswinds and swells,” Sigma Pi Fraternity at Cal State Fullerton said in a statement on Facebook.

When the group found themselves in distress, several fraternity members “risked their own lives to rescue all six students,” according to the fraternity.

“Tragically, Simon was swept away by a sudden wave that separated him from one of the rescuers. He disappeared beneath the water,” the fraternity said.

The fraternity members called 911 and said emergency responders arrived swiftly.

Daniel went under water and did not resurface “for unknown reasons,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“Divers searched until nightfall and resumed operations the following morning using dive teams, sonar equipment and remote-operated vehicles,” the fraternity said.

Daniel’s body was recovered on Sunday just before 9 a.m., according to the sheriff’s department.

Daniel, from Pinole, California, was a computer science major and initiated member of the fraternity.

“He was known for his love of music, boundless energy and kind spirit. He was the heart of the fraternity — genuine, joyful and someone who brightened every room with his brilliant smile,” the fraternity said in a statement on Facebook.

The sheriff’s department asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Colorado River Station/Needles Police Department at 760-326-9200.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.