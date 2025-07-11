17-year-old girl killed in Texas floods helped save siblings before being swept away in waters

Photo by Eric Vryn/Getty Images

(Texas) — The last time Matthew Hammond saw his 17-year-old daughter Malaya Grace Hammond, she was singing.

Minutes earlier, Malaya was in the car with her parents, her brother, her sister and her sister’s friend driving to her beloved camp in Missouri where she was so excited to be a counselor, Hammond told ABC News.

When they came upon a bridge in Burnet County that should be over the dry Cow Creek, they instead found the bridge flooded with fast-moving water.

“I tried to stop, but I couldn’t,” he said, overcome with emotion, recalling how their minivan went off the bridge and started taking on water.

Hammond said he shouted at everyone to roll down their windows.

“If we didn’t get ’em down, we’d be done,” he said.

Hammond got his window down and he and his wife escaped through the front of the car. Malaya had the harder task of getting the minivan’s back door open as the water quickly rose, her father said.

“Miraculously, she got it open in time,” he said, and Malaya helped her siblings and the friend escape, sending them all into the rushing waters.

Hammond, an experienced river rafter, called it “the craziest river I’ve ever been in.”

He saw Malaya — a lifeguard and a certified swim instructor — ahead of him in the water.

“She knew to turn on her back,” he said, and she was singing “Rise and Shine Give God the Glory” — a song she planned to teach her campers.

She had the “presence of mind” “to keep herself calm,” he said, crying.

“That was the last I saw her,” he said.

The family searched for Malaya through the weekend. Her remains were recovered on Monday, her father said.

Hammond stressed his immense gratitude for the “extraordinary” first responders who came to help look for his daughter, especially local fire chief Michael Phillips, who responded to their emergency call and later went missing in the floods. He has not been found.

“He sacrificed himself for my family,” Hammond said, crying. “I want to go grieve with his family. … I will do whatever I can for his family.”

As for his own heartbreak, Hammond said through tears, “It’s a form of grief I’ve never known.”

“I’ve lost people close to me, but this is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” he said. “If you told me I was gonna be burying my daughter before I left this planet — no, not Malaya Grace.”

His “luminous” Malaya was a talented singer and artist who painted incredible watercolors at 3 years old, he said.

She worked as a barista at her local coffee shop and was known as the peacemaker among her peers.

She always had a “sense of tranquility and peace,” her dad said.

“Her middle name was Grace for a reason — she was grace personified,” he said.

“Just being with her, it just made everything better,” he said. “In a world that’s so out of control … she was the counterbalance to that. She took her sweet, sweet time, and we love that about her. It made us slow down. And I really miss that.”

Last weekend’s catastrophic flooding has claimed the lives of at least 121 people in Texas. Another 166 people are missing.

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — More than 50 million Americans are on alert for severe weather this Easter weekend, as several states in the Heartland have already been slammed with tornadoes, hail and damaging winds.

On Thursday, 15 tornadoes, 86-mph wind gusts and softball and baseball-sized hail were reported across Nebraska and Iowa.

Damage to farm buildings, downed trees and power lines have also been reported across Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota.

The severe weather will persist this weekend as this storm system will begin to stall across the Central and Eastern parts of the country.

On Friday, areas stretching from central Texas up to southern Wisconsin and western Indiana will be hit with large hail, damaging winds, along with threats of possible tornadoes, especially in parts of Oklahoma and Texas.

The main window for severe weather will begin on Friday afternoon and continue until Saturday morning local time.

The wet and windy conditions will shift southwest on Saturday, hitting areas of central Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri.

The National Weather Service said flash flooding is likely in these areas on Saturday.

On Easter Sunday, the weather will finally break out of its stall across the Central U.S. and move further east, hovering over parts of northwestern Texas, northwestern Louisiana, most of Arkansas and south-central Missouri.

The slow-moving nature of this storm system will also bring an increasing flash flood threat in the coming days as rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms sweep across many of the same areas of the South and Midwest through the holiday weekend.

Flood watches have been posted across portions of six states, from north Texas to southern Illinois. A widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected through Sunday with locally up to 6 inches where the heaviest rain falls.

Thankfully, the brunt of the heavy rain will fall just west of the areas that were recently hit with extreme rainfall and major flooding. However, much of this rain will eventually still drain down across the lower Mississippi River Valley, keeping the Mississippi and other nearby rivers in the region elevated for at least the next several days.

This system also brings heavy snow to the higher elevations of northern Arizona and New Mexico, extending up across the central Rocky Mountains through Friday evening. Winter storm warnings have been posted for portions of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado through Saturday afternoon. These areas could see 6 to 12 inches of snowfall with locally up to 20 inches at the highest elevations.

Andres Kudacki/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Plans for a new air traffic control system were announced Thursday by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy amid a spotlight on the out-of-date ATC system and the air traffic controller shortage.

The Transportation Department said in a statement the current ATC system is “antiquated” and said the new “state-of-the-art” system will improve safety and cut back on delays.

Changes include swapping out old telecommunications for “new fiber, wireless and satellite technologies”; “installing new modern hardware and software”; replacing 618 old radars; and building six new air traffic control centers and replacing towers, the Transportation Department said.

The announcement comes as an outage at Newark Liberty International Airport last week caused ATC computer screens to go dark for roughly 60 to 90 seconds and prevented controllers from talking to aircraft during that time, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the incident. As a result, the Federal Aviation Administration briefly halted all departures to the airport.

Following the outage, several controllers went on medical leave, calling the experience a traumatic event. The controllers are entitled to at least 45 days away from the job and must be evaluated by a doctor before they can return to work.

The facility where controllers work the airspace around Newark airport is located in Philadelphia and was already short on air traffic controllers.

This increased shortage sparked massive delays and cancellations at Newark over the last two weeks.

The FAA in a statement Monday said the “antiquated air traffic control system is affecting our workforce.”

“As Secretary Duffy has said, we must get the best safety technology in the hands of controllers as soon as possible,” the FAA said.

The new system will cost billions; Congress must pass a funding bill.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Camp Mystic, the Christian girls summer camp that was hit with devastating floods on July 4, was part of an eerily similar tragedy that occurred almost 38 years ago to the day, officials said.

That tragedy on July 17, 1987, known as the Guadalupe River Flood, began when 5 to 10 inches of rain fell in the upper headwaters of the Guadalupe River basin, which resulted in a “massive flood” that traveled down the river through Ingram, Hunt — near Camp Mystic — Kerrville and Comfort, Texas, according to reports from the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., a flood warning was issued for the Guadalupe River from Kerrville upstream, with 4 to 6 inches of rain pummeling down in only three to four hours — causing a 15-foot rise in the river near the camp. There were also reports of people being trapped in rising waters at this time, officials said.

Then at 4:30 a.m., an alert was released saying officials at camps along the river — including Camp Mystic — “should have everyone well away from the flood plain and to high ground already,” according to the report from officials.

Five minutes later, Camp Mystic officials said they had “polled camps in the area and all campers are accounted for,” according to the report.

While no one at Camp Mystic died from the 1987 flood — unlike the dozens that died in the tragedy over the weekend — 10 teenagers were killed when a bus and van washed away near Comfort, Texas.

The teenagers were attending a church camp at the Pot O’ Gold Ranch, which was scheduled to end the same day that the flood washed away the group, officials said.

Law enforcement officials had notified the camp at 2 a.m. and at 6 a.m. of the flood wave coming down the Guadalupe River, and the decision was then made to evacuate the children early “to avoid being trapped at the camp,” officials said.

When the caravan of buses and a van left the camp, one of the buses and the van encountered a “flooded low water crossing” on the river and decided to try an alternate route, officials said. The lead buses “successfully made the sharp turn to head a different direction” but rapidly rising water from the river — which had reached 29 feet tall that morning — caused the last bus to stall and the van behind it to become stranded, officials said.

An attempt was made to evacuate the children off the bus and the van, but “as they were wading back to dry ground a wall of water around half a mile wide rushed upon the campers,” officials said.

Forty-three people — 39 teenagers and four adults — were swept into the waters, with 10 teenagers drowning. The remaining 33 children and adults were rescued, officials said.

It is unclear if any changes were implemented in the wake of the 1987 tragedy. This weekend’s tragedy has already raised questions about whether there were adequate safety measures in the region in the event of a major flooding event.

