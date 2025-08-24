17th Annual Smith River Fest held

The 17th Annual Smith River Fest was held under perfect weather on Saturday at the Smith River Sports Complex.

Many enjoyed the Smith River boat race, Helgramite Hustle mud run, petting zoo, casting pond, rock climbing wall, bounce houses, demo pool, live music, beer garden, river tubing, yoga by the river, water gun battle station, and magic by Joseph Young.

This was a free, fun, family event that focused on the Smith River and outdoor recreation in Martinsville and Henry County.

(Photo: Courtesy Henry County Sheriff’s Department)