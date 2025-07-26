18-year-old suspect charged in shooting at University of New Mexico that left 14-year-old dead

18-year-old suspect charged in shooting at University of New Mexico that left 14-year-old dead

(ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.) — A shooting inside a dorm room at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque early Friday morning left a 14-year-old boy dead and another teen wounded, state police said.

The suspect in the shooting, identified by police as 18-year-old John Fuentes, was taken into custody hours after the shooting during a traffic stop in Los Lunas, New Mexico, about 25 miles south of Albuquerque, New Mexico State Police said during a news conference Friday evening.

Fuentes was booked on one count of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

Fuentes made his first court appearance in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court on Saturday morning via Zoom. Fuentes will remain in custody and will be held without bond while his case is pending transfer to the New Mexico District Court. He will be back in court next week.

According to court documents, Fuentes allegedly drove to the UNM campus at around 8 p.m. local time Thursday in a vehicle registered to his father.

Fuentes met up with three other people, one of them being a freshman at UNM, and walked inside the Gila Dorm. The four were allegedly playing video games in a dorm room when the incident occurred, according to court documents.

“At some point, for reasons still being investigated, the suspect began shooting a firearm at the other occupants in the room. The 14-year-old victim was fatally shot while the other occupants, along with the suspect, fled from the room,” state police said in a statement Saturday.

The other person who was wounded in the shooting is 19, according to police, and had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, the university said earlier.

One of the victims believed Fuentes was on drugs when he shot the 14-year-old victim in the head, killing him, according to court documents. Fuentes allegedly threatened the other two people in the room, shooting one of them in the head as well. Those two were able to escape through a dorm window to seek aid.

Fuentes fled the dorm room and ended up on the first-story roof of the Mesa Vista building, where police say he allegedly smashed multiple windows, injuring himself.

University of New Mexico Police officers responded to an alarm call at the dorm at around 1:30 a.m. local time Friday. Upon arrival, officers found broken windows and blood, according to New Mexico State Police.

University police then received more calls reporting gunshots and another one from a hospital that a 19-year-old male came in with a gunshot wound and said he had been shot at UNM campus, according to state police.

While conducting a sweep of the surrounding buildings, officers found the 14-year-old dead, state police said.

Police said Fuentes left blood stains, a stolen Glock 9 mm handgun, keys and a pair of jeans on the roof he escaped to. He also left a trail of blood stains as he traveled across campus before being picked up by two individuals in a pickup truck at around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning.

Eventually, authorities said they arrested Fuentes in Los Lunas at around 2:30 p.m. local time Friday on Highway 314.

The university initially issued a shelter-in-place, which lasted much of the day. By Friday afternoon local time, the university said there was “still an active crime scene” in the central part of the campus, but that the shelter-in-place order had been lifted. The central campus remained closed, the university said.

New Mexico State Rep. Marianna Anaya said new student orientation was underway this week.

“Waking this morning to the news of this act of violence has shaken the entire UNM community,” she said in a statement. “It is especially heartbreaking that this occurred during the time of a new student orientation — a time when students and their families should be filled with hope, excitement, and a sense of possibility.”

She added, “This heartbreaking incident is yet another reminder of the urgent need to address gun violence and historical trauma in our state.”

(NEW ORLEANS) — A third person has been arrested in connection with the death of Adan Manzano, a Telemundo reporter who was found dead in his hotel room while in Louisiana to cover the Super Bowl, authorities announced Friday.

Christian Anderson, of New Orleans, was arrested “for his alleged involvement in the scheme that ultimately led to Manzano’s death,” the Kenner Police Department said in a press release.

Manzano, a reporter for KGKC Telemundo Kansas City and Tico Sports, was found dead face-down on a pillow in his hotel room in Kenner on Feb. 5, police said. He died from the combined effects of Xanax — an anti-anxiety medication — and alcohol along with positional asphyxia, according to the Jefferson Parish coroner.

A woman who police said was seen going into Manzano’s hotel room hours before he was found dead — Danette Colbert — and an alleged accomplice were previously arrested in connection with his death. Manzano’s cellphone and credit card were found in her home, Kenner police said.

Police said a review of text messages and digital communications shows that Anderson, 33, and the two suspects “played an active role in a coordinated pattern of targeting victims, drugging them, and stealing personal property.”

Anderson rented a car that was used by Colbert on the day of Manzano’s death, according to police.

“Further evidence showed that Anderson provided logistical support, engaged in post-crime communication, and assisted in attempts to financially benefit from the victim’s stolen assets,” Kenner police said. “Additionally, records show Anderson and Colbert communicated extensively following the incident, and that he played a role in the group’s recurring criminal behavior.”

Anderson faces charges of principal to simple robbery, purse snatching, access device fraud, illegal transmission of monetary funds, bank fraud and computer fraud.

He is in custody at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

Colbert was arrested in the days following Manzano’s death and initially charged with property crimes, including theft and fraud-related offenses. She was subsequently charged with second-degree murder in his death following the autopsy.

The other suspect in the case, Rickey White, faces the same property crime charges as Colbert.

Earlier this month, Colbert was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a previous fraud conviction, according to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. She was given a suspended 10-year sentence after being found guilty last year of theft, computer fraud and illegal transmission of monetary funds. The attorney general’s office said it argued for a harsher sentence due to her prior fraud felony convictions, and a judge subsequently sentenced her to 25 years.

“The evidence was overwhelming that this woman was a serial fraudster and took advantage of multiple tourists and innocent people over many years in the French Quarter,” Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said in a statement following the sentencing. “I wish we could have saved the life of Adam Manzano.”

“I’m hopeful and confident justice will be served in Jefferson Parish as well, where Colbert is also facing charges of second-degree murder for Manzano’s death,” she added.

(NEW YORK) — Pedro Hernandez, the man convicted of kidnapping and murdering Etan Patz in 1979, should be retried or released, a federal appeals court ruled Monday.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals based its decision on a flawed jury instruction given by a New York state judge about Hernandez’s purported confessions.

Hernandez, 64, is currently in state prison serving a sentence of 25 years to life after he was convicted in 2017 of kidnapping and murdering Patz, the 6-year-old boy whose face was the first placed on a milk carton to seek public help finding missing children.

A spokeswoman for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said, “We are reviewing the decision.”

Because of the lack of physical evidence, the trial — Hernandez’s second, after the first jury hung — hinged entirely on Hernandez’s purported confessions to luring Etan into a basement as he walked to his school bus stop alone in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.

Hernandez, who has a documented history of mental illnesses and a low IQ, initially confessed after seven hours of questioning by three police officers. Immediately after Hernandez confessed, the police administered Miranda warnings, began a video recording and had Hernandez repeat his confession on tape. He did so again, several hours later, to an assistant district attorney.

When deliberating, the jury sent the judge three different notes about Hernandez’s confessions. One of them asked the judge to explain whether, if the jury found that Hernandez’s confession before he was read his rights “was not voluntary,” it “must disregard” the later confessions. The judge responded, without further explanation, “the answer is, no.”

The federal appeals court concluded “the state trial court’s instruction was clearly wrong” and “that the error was manifestly prejudicial.” The court said Hernandez must be released or retried within a reasonable amount of time.

Hernandez, a stock boy at a local convenience store, was accused of luring Patz to the basement with a bottle of soda. Patz vanished on the first day he was allowed to walk to the school bus stop alone on May 25, 1979.

His body has never been found.

