19 dead as Bangladesh air force jet crashes on school
(LONDON and BELGRADE, Serbia) — At least 19 people were killed and 164 were injured when a Bangladeshi air force training jet crashed near a school in the capital Dhaka on Monday, officials said.
The aircraft crashed on the grounds of the Milestone School and College, in the city’s northern Uttara neighborhood, close to the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
“The rescue operation is still ongoing,” Sami Ud Dowla Chowdhury, the director of the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, told ABC News. “It will take some more time. All injured or dead have been taken to four different hospitals.”
The single-seater, Chinese-made F-7 BGI aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff after experiencing a “mechanical failure,” Chowdhury said. The pilot — Flt. Lt. Md Towkir Islam — “made a valiant attempt to divert the aircraft away from densely populated areas,” Chowdhury said. “Despite his best efforts, the aircraft tragically crashed.”
Islam died from his injuries as he was being taken to hospital, Chowdhury added.
“It was a training mission, part of regular training, not a bigger exercise,” Chowdhury said. He added that the ISPR does not know yet if the aircraft had any prior technical issues.
Chowdhury said the rescue operation at the impact site is ongoing. “There may still be people inside,” he said. “We are not yet sure if everyone is out of the building. The smoke and heat are very high.”
A senior teacher at the school told ABC News that around 4,000 students study at the center. “But when the incident happened, around 1,000 students were present in the campus,” the teacher said. The plane crashed next to the school’s cafeteria.
(LONDON) — Almost 60 people are dead after two incidents near locations where people were trying to get food aid in Gaza Tuesday, the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health said.
Fifty-one people were killed in an incident near a food aid truck that got stuck near Khan Younis, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health. The Israel Defense Forces acknowledged the shooting.
“A gathering was identified adjacent to an aid distribution truck that got stuck in the area of Khan Younis, and in proximity to IDF troops operating in the area,” the IDF said in response to an inquiry from ABC News.
“The IDF is aware of reports regarding a number of injured individuals from IDF fire following the crowd’s approach. The details of the incident are under review,” the IDF added.
The shooting comes as many in Gaza are in the grip of hunger, according to international aid agencies. The United Nations last week said a “very limited” amount of food was being brought into the Strip.
And it comes a day after COGAT, the Israeli organization tasked with bringing aid into Gaza, said that four aid distribution centers in Gaza were being operated simultaneously for the first time.
Humanitarian aid sites and routes in Gaza have becomeflashpoints in recent weeks, according to the Hamas-run ministry.
Some of the injured and dead in Tuesday’s incident were brought to Nasser Hospital Complex in Khan Younis after the incident. In a video published by Reuters, a man can be seen bleeding from a wound in his back while being wheeled into the entrance.
“We went to wait like other people to get food for our children,” the man told Reuters “They told us there is flour in a certain area, so we went and waited. Then we found rockets falling on us.”
In a separate incident, eight people were killed near an aid distribution site in southern Gaza, the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health said Tuesday. ABC News has asked IDF for comment on this incident.
(OAXACA, Mexico) — Hurricane Erick, which rapidly intensified overnight, made landfall Thursday morning on Mexico’s Pacific Coast as a powerful Category 3 storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
Erick came ashore in Mexico’s western state of Oaxaca packing sustained winds of 125 mph and heavy rain, accordin to the NHC.
The hurricane was located on Thursday morning about 20 miles east of Punta Maldonado and was moving northwest at about 9 mph, according to the NHC.
Before making landfall, the Erick had spooled up to an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, but was downgraded to a Cat 3 before making landfall, the NHC center reported.
Erick is the first Pacific Category 3 hurricane on record to make landfall over Mexico in June.
A hurricane warning remained in effect Thursday from Acapulco to Puerto Angel.
It remained unclear if villages along Mexico’s populated Pacific Coast had sustained damaged. There have been no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.
The major hurricane appeared to hit he coastline between the resort towns of Acapulco and Puerto Escondido in an area near the border of Oaxaca and Guerrero states, according to the NHC.
As it sweeps across the state of Oaxaca, Erick is expected to slam parts of the region with strong winds and heavy rain for most of Thursday before weakening over land by Friday.
Erick will produce heavy rainfall up to 6 to 8 inches across southeastern Guerrero and west-coastal Oaxaca through Friday and likely trigger life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides — especially in areas of steep terrain.
Erick formed as a tropical storm early Tuesday in the Pacific Ocean near southern Mexico and rapidly intensified, reaching hurricane strength by Wednesday, according to the NHC.
LONDON — The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) announced some changes at its Khan Younis aid distribution center on Monday, as Palestinians continue to report mass killings and chaos near aid distribution sites in the Gaza Strip.
The center will now use “a flag system” in place to indicate the status of the site, with the red flag signifying the site is closed and the green flag showing it is open, according to a social media post from GHF.
The announcement comes after major controversies around GHF’s operations since it took over most of the humanitarian aid distribution in the Gaza Strip on May 27 after Israel had blockaded supplies getting into the strip for more than two months.
Since the end of May, at least 798 people have been killed near and around food aid sites, according to a United Nations statement on Thursday. Among them, 615 people were killed on their way to GHF sites and 183 near other aid convoys, the UN statement added.
Reacting to the new GHF flag system, Ibrahiem Mohammed Abdul Raouf Al Qatrawi, a 22-year-old Palestinian, called for the total cancellation of the GHF aid system, telling ABC News on Monday that “respect and dignity” should be restored.
“The humiliation we live is really difficult at the American aid centers, not to mention the fear, I even feel sorry for myself, going through this,” Al Qatrawi said.
“It’s a death trap, it’s very dangerous over there,” Hazem Al Taweel, a Palestinian who had recently returned from getting aid at one GHF center, told ABC News on Sunday. “You can go there to bring a bag [of food] but you get brought back in a bag.”
“You see snipers, quadcopters and tanks. You feel the whole world is fighting you over your food. It’s very difficult, even those who get minor injuries bleed to death while no one can help them,” Al Taweel added. As he went to collect aid recently, he said he was surrounded by dead bodies. Ambulances were not allowed to reach the injured, he said.
Responding to ABC News on the hundreds killed near the aid site, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Saturday in a statement it “allows the American civilian organization (GHF) to distribute aid to Gaza residents independently, and operates in proximity to the new distribution zones to enable the distribution alongside the continuation of IDF operational activities in the Gaza Strip.
The IDF added, “The aforementioned incidents are under review by the competent authorities in the IDF.”
Israel says it implemented the distribution system built around GHF to keep Hamas from stealing aid and using it to support its militants. Israeli officials have long accused Hamas of seizing humanitarian goods and selling them to fund militant activity. Hamas denies those claims. A State Department spokesperson issued a statement to the Wall Street Journal that said the Trump administration supports GHF, because it is “the only pipeline that denies Hamas resources and control.”
The GHF called the UN report “false and misleading” in a statement, accusing the UN of using numbers from the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health. The organization added, “The UN’s reliance and coordination with a terrorist organization to falsely smear our effort is not only disturbing but should be investigated by the international community.”
Nonetheless, the risk is mounting for hungry Palestinians as they try to get food and water.
On Sunday, 12-year-old Siraj Khaled Ibrahim was waiting in line to collect water for his family in Nuseirat Camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip, when he was killed in an airstrike, his family told ABC News. Siraj and at least nine other Palestinians, including five other children, were killed in the IDF airstrike near the water distribution point, according to Al-Awda hospital, where the deceased were taken.
ABC News has verified video of Siraj’s father carrying his son’s blood-covered body in the aftermath of the attack. The video was widely shared online. In the video, Siraj’s father can be heard saying, “Oh my boy, why did you go to fetch water? We didn’t need water.”
“He had the most beautiful heart in the world,” Hamza Ibrahim, a relative of Siraj, told ABC News. “He would memorize Quran and was a football fan,” he added.
The IDF told ABC News on Sunday that the strike near the water distribution was “a technical error with the munition,” and the main target was “an Islamic Jihad terrorist” in the central Gaza Strip. “The IDF is aware of the claim regarding casualties in the area as a result, and the details of the incident continue to be examined,” the statement added.