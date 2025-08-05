2.7 earthquake rattles New York City metro area, 2nd in 4 days
(NEW YORK) — A small earthquake centered in northern New Jersey on Tuesday rattled the New York City metropolitan area, officials said.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the tremor that hit just after noon was centered in Hillsdale, in Bergen County, and measured a magnitude 2.7 on the Richter scale.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, but people across the region reported feeling the quake on social media.
The quake was the second one to hit the New York City metro region four days. Both earthquakes were centered in Bergen County.
On Saturday night, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was centered northeast of Hasbrouck Heights, about 10 kilometers below the surface, according to the USGS.
Though the quake was relatively minor, there were reports of brief shaking in parts of the area.
In a statement posted on social media, New York City Emergency Management said Saturday’s tremor may have been felt in parts of New York City but that there were no reports of injuries or damage in the city.
(WATERBURY, CT) — Five people were shot at a Connecticut shopping center on Tuesday, police said.
Officers responded to the Brass Mill Center in Waterbury at approximately 4:40 p.m. following reports of a “disturbance,” Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said during a press briefing. They found several victims suffering from gunshot wounds, he said.
The victims were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment. There are no fatalities at this time, according to Spagnolo.
A person of interest was identified by detectives and taken into police custody Tuesday evening, Waterbury Police said in a statement.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the person of interest was one of the five injured.
The shooting was not a random act of violence, Spagnolo said, adding, “We believe this started as a conflict and it escalated.”
Police believe the suspect and victims knew each other. A semi-automatic pistol was used in the shooting, the chief said.
State police and federal agencies are assisting in the investigation, including clearing the mall and collecting digital evidence, the chief said.
“There’s a tremendous amount of law enforcement here right now,” Spagnolo said. “We’re following some very strong leads.”
Spagnolo said he does not believe there’s any threat in the immediate area.
(BOULDER, CO) — A video posted on social media appears to show Boulder, Colorado, terrorism suspect Mohamed Soliman speaking to the camera while driving before the attack.
The individual is seen in the video wearing a hat and shirt that match videos ABC News has obtained from the scene of the attack. The video, which was posted by a pro-Hamas Telegram group, was filmed in Denver while heading north, ABC News’ Visual Verification team has confirmed.
In the over two-minute video, the individual talks about his allegiance to God as a Muslim while speaking in Arabic.
Soliman has been charged with a federal hate crime and state charges, including 16 counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to court documents. He appeared in court virtually on Monday. He has yet to enter a plea.
His wife and children are in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the family is being processed for expedited removal, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
“We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this heinous attack, if they had knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it,” Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said Tuesday. “I am continuing to pray for the victims of this attack and their families. Justice will be served.”
Soliman — who was arrested after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails in an “act of terrorism” during a demonstration advocating for hostages being held in Gaza on Sunday on Sunday — has been in the U.S. on an expired tourist visa, officials said
The father of five was granted a work permit, but that had also expired in March.
Soliman was born in Egypt and lived in Kuwait for 17 years before moving to Colorado Springs three years ago, court documents said.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on social media on Monday, “In light of yesterday’s horrific attack, all terrorists, their family members, and terrorist sympathizers here on a visa should know that under the Trump Administration we will find you, revoke your visa, and deport you.”
Soliman allegedly said he had been planning Sunday’s attack for one year but waited until his daughter graduated from high school last Thursday to carry it out, state and federal documents said.
Omer Shachar, a co-leader of Run for Their Lives in Boulder, told ABC News he was standing in front of the group outside the Boulder courthouse Sunday afternoon when a man threw a Molotov cocktail under their legs.
Shachar felt “panic right away” as his friends caught fire in front of his eyes.
“They’re literally on fire,” he said. “I don’t know if I can express it enough — literally on fire and trying to pull my friend out of the fire.”
“Once someone could help her, I was reaching out to the [attacker] and try, I don’t know what I thought, but maybe to tackle him … but we saw that he’s approaching to a container full of bottles and realized that it’s not a good idea, so we stepped back,” Shachar said. “We’re trying to keep people away as much as possible, although some of them couldn’t walk. One of them was on the ground where the fire is.”
Shachar said passersby stepped in with water bottles to try to help put out the blaze.
Twelve people were injured, officials said. Two victims remain in the hospital.
Authorities are reviewing a newly released video showing the chaos and panic in the attack’s aftermath.
Soliman, who allegedly disguised himself as a gardener during the attack, told police “he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead,” court documents said. “SOLIMAN stated he would do it (conduct an attack) again.”
He “said this had nothing to do with the Jewish community and was specific in the Zionist group supporting the killings of people on his land (Palestine),” documents said.
Shachar said Run for Their Lives holds a peaceful walk every Sunday to raise awareness about the hostages who remain held in Gaza by Hamas since Oct. 7, 2023.
Participants include those who are “Jewish and non-Jewish, right and left, Israelis and non-Israelis, Americans and non-Americans,” he said. “And people are coming for the same cause — to bring those hostages back home.”
Shachar said he hopes the group can return to their walks soon.
“At the moment, Run for the Lives, the international group, asked to stop walking until we understand better safety arrangements and security arrangements,” he said. “However, personally, I will say that as long as we can do it, and as long that we’re working with the police and we can do it, I will walk until the last hostage is back home.”
Soliman had taken a concealed carry class to learn how to fire a gun, but “had to use Molotov cocktails [for the attack] after he was denied the purchase of a gun due to him not being a legal citizen,” state court documents said.
Sixteen unused Molotov cocktails were within “arm’s reach” of the suspect when he was arrested, FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek said on Monday.
The unlit Molotov cocktails were “comprised of glass wine carafe bottles or Ball jars containing clear liquid and red rags hanging out of the bottles,” court documents said. Police also found a “backpack weed sprayer, potentially containing a flammable substance. The clear liquid in the glass bottles and weed sprayer was determined to be 87 octane gasoline, which was determined to contain xylene.”
(FULLERTON, Calif.) — A freshman at California State University, Fullerton, died in an accidental drowning while on vacation over the weekend, according to the Sigma Pi Fraternity at Cal State Fullerton.
The freshman, Simon Daniel, entered Lake Havasu River, in Arizona, alongside three fraternity brothers and two visiting sorority members last Saturday.
“Unbeknownst to them, recent heavy rains in the Havasu Valley region had significantly increased water flow, creating hazardous conditions including strong currents, crosswinds and swells,” Sigma Pi Fraternity at Cal State Fullerton said in a statement on Facebook.
When the group found themselves in distress, several fraternity members “risked their own lives to rescue all six students,” according to the fraternity.
“Tragically, Simon was swept away by a sudden wave that separated him from one of the rescuers. He disappeared beneath the water,” the fraternity said.
The fraternity members called 911 and said emergency responders arrived swiftly.
Daniel went under water and did not resurface “for unknown reasons,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
“Divers searched until nightfall and resumed operations the following morning using dive teams, sonar equipment and remote-operated vehicles,” the fraternity said.
Daniel’s body was recovered on Sunday just before 9 a.m., according to the sheriff’s department.
Daniel, from Pinole, California, was a computer science major and initiated member of the fraternity.
“He was known for his love of music, boundless energy and kind spirit. He was the heart of the fraternity — genuine, joyful and someone who brightened every room with his brilliant smile,” the fraternity said in a statement on Facebook.
The sheriff’s department asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Colorado River Station/Needles Police Department at 760-326-9200.