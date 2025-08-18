2 Americans drown in a 3-hour span at same Bahamas resort: Police

(NEW YORK) — Two Americans have died from apparent drownings in separate incidents on the same day at the same Bahamas resort, officials said on Sunday.

The drownings occurred at Celebration Key, a new $600 million private resort for guests of Carnival Cruise Line that opened in July, authorities said.

“Our lifeguards and medical team responded to two separate emergency incidents at Celebration Key on Friday — one in the lagoon and one at the beach. Sadly, both guests have passed away,” Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement.

One of the drowning victims was a passenger on the Carnival Cruise Line ship Mardi Gras and the other was a passenger aboard the Carnival Elation, according to the cruise line. Both victims had been traveling with their families, according to Carnival.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the guests and their families and our Care Team is providing assistance,” the Carnival statement said.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force confirmed to ABC News that it’s leading the investigations into both deaths.

Just before noon on Friday, a 79-year-old man became unresponsive while snorkeling off one of the Celebration Key beaches, according to a police statement.

“A lifeguard assisted him from the water and CPR was administered, but to no avail. The male who is reported to be an American national was pronounced deceased by a medical doctors,” according to the police statement.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Friday, a 74-year-old woman was discovered unresponsive in a swimming pool at the resort, according to police.

A lifeguard pulled the woman from the waters and performed CPR, but could not revive her.

“As a result, the female who was reported to be an American national was pronounced deceased by a medical doctors,” according to the police statement.

Autopsies are scheduled to be performed to determine the exact causes of death, according to police. The names of the tourists were not immediately released.

Elsewhere, a 63-year-old American was attacked by a shark around 1 p.m. on Saturday while spearfishing off Big Grand Cay in the Bahamas, according to the Royal Bahamas Police force. The man, whose name was not released, was treated at a local clinic for what police described as “severe injuries” and was airlifted to the United States for additional treatment, according to police.

3 young sisters reported missing in Washington after leaving home for visitation with father
(WENATCHEE, Wash.) — Officials in Washington state are searching for three young sisters — ages 9, 8 and 5 — who were last seen leaving home for a scheduled visitation with their father, according to the Wenatchee Police Department.

The girls — 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker and 5-year-old Olivia Decker — were last seen at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday when they left to be with their father, Travis Decker, on a “planned visitation,” police said.

Decker, 32, is homeless and has been living in his vehicle or at various motels or campgrounds in the area, officials said.

Police said visitation has been a part of the family’s parenting plan, but Decker has “since gone outside the parameters of it which is not normal and cause for the alarm.”

As of Monday, the girls have not returned home and contact cannot be made with Decker, officials confirmed to ABC News.

Police said the current investigation has “not met AMBER Alert criteria,” but they have issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert through the Washington State Patrol.

Decker, who is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a light shirt and dark shorts and driving a 2017 GMC Sierra with a Washington license plate number of DC0165C, according to the missing persons’ poster.

Paityn Decker, the oldest of the siblings, was last seen wearing a blue shirt, purple shorts and pink Nikes, and Olivia Decker, the youngest, was last seen wearing a coral and pink shirt. Evelyn Decker, the third sibling, has blond hair and brown eyes, officials said.

Authorities said anyone who recognizes Decker or his children should call 911.

Bay Area military veteran arrested for posing as cop, bounty hunter: Sheriff
(SANTA ROSA, Calif) — A Northern California military veteran was arrested for posing as a cop and a bounty hunter, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Gregg Jackson, 40, from Santa Rosa, California, was arrested earlier this week for impersonating a law enforcement officer, specifically “using a vehicle outfitted with red and blue emergency lights and was identifying himself as a bounty hunter,” the sheriff’s office announced on Tuesday.

Jackson had been on a pretrial release for felony charges and “as part of the terms of his release, he was subject to search of his home and vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

While officials were searching his home, they said they found “several items that falsely identified him as a police officer.”

“During the investigation, it was determined that he was not licensed to operate as a Fugitive Recovery Agent,” officials said.

Jackson was arrested and booked for impersonating a police officer and two violations of his pretrial release conditions, officials said.

As of Friday, he remains in custody at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility and bail has been set at $56,000, officials said.

The case remains under investigation and officials said they believe Jackson “may have unlawfully acted as a Fugitive Recovery Agent in multiple states.”

The suspect’s friend, Tim Sutton, told San Francisco ABC station KGO he was “completely blown away” when he heard the news of Jackson’s arrest. He also revealed that Jackson is a military veteran and has post-traumatic stress disorder.

“The idea of Gregg doing that with malicious intent does not sound like the Gregg I know, he’s an easy-going guy to talk to,” Sutton told KGO.

Jackson has previously been arrested for driving under the influence, assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon with a prior conviction, according to court records.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. local time, according to court records.

The public defender’s office representing Jackson did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

2 students dead at University of Wisconsin-Platteville after ‘incident’ in residence hall
(PLATTEVILLE, Wis.) — Two students died in a residence hall at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Monday after an “isolated” incident, according to university officials.

Kelsie Martin, 22, of Beloit, Wisconsin, and Hallie Helms, 22, of Baraboo, Wisconsin, died on Monday, according to the chancellor’s office.

“This incident was a targeted and isolated event between the two individuals. Families of the students have been notified,” the chancellor’s office said in a statement.

Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, a 911 call was received indicating a situation at Wilgus Hall, a residence hall on campus, Joe Hallman, chief of police with UW-Platteville Police Department, said at a press conference.

Investigators determined it was not an active threat and emergency personnel responded immediately. At least one person was transported to the hospital, according to Hallman.

The campus was alerted to shelter in place immediately. The shelter in place order was cleared after 5 p.m.

“Our concern is for our students and their safety,” Hallman said.

The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

Residents are not allowed to keep weapons in their residence halls, according to Hallman, but they can keep them at the police department for activities like shooting club.

Hallman would not say whether weapons were involved in the death of the two students.

Final exams have been canceled for the remainder of the week. Triage counseling is being offered through Friday and a toll free emotional support line is available at 844-602-6680 or 720-272-0004.

“Our biggest concern at this point, first and foremost, is the safety and well-being of our students,” Chancellor Tammy Evetovich said at a press conference Monday.

