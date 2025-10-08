2 arrested, 2 at large in burglary of Saints player Cam Jordan’s home

(NEW ORLEANS) — Two suspects have been arrested and two more are at large in connection with a burglary at the home of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan.

The four suspects allegedly broke in through a back door while the house was empty on Sept. 14 — the day of a Saints home game, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said.

Jordan spoke out about the break-in on social media on Tuesday, saying, “Yah that Sunday sucked… the most important things, my family, was and is safe.”

It appears no one else was targeted; the suspects, who are from the Atlanta area, drove back to Georgia right after the burglary, Lopinto said at a news conference.

Two men — Donald Robinson, 28, and Jadon Brown, 19 — were arrested after being identified within 24 hours of the break-in, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities are still searching for the two other suspects, identified as Jahaun Suber, 20, and Devell Ortiz, 19, the sheriff’s office said.

Charges have not been finalized but will likely include simple burglary and possession of stolen property, the sheriff said. The FBI is working with local officials on the case and federal charges are possible, the sheriff added.

Some of the property has been recovered, but Lopinto didn’t disclose what was stolen.

It is not clear if the suspects are linked to other burglaries, the sheriff added.

The Saints lost the Sept. 14 home game to the San Francisco 49ers 26-21.

Jordan, who has played his entire 15-year career for the Saints, is an eight-time Pro Bowler and has 124 career sacks, second-most among active players.

This is the latest in a string of burglaries targeting professional athletes. Other victims of break-ins include Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Dončić.

HUNT, Texas — Camp Mystic’s executive director Dick Eastland began evacuating campers approximately 45 minutes after the National Weather Service issued an alert about a “life-threatening flash flooding,” according to an Eastland Family spokesperson.

The catastrophic flooding that continues to threaten central Texas left 27 dead at Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp located in Hunt, Texas, along the Guadalupe River.

Eastland received an alert on his phone from the National Weather Service at 1:14 a.m. on the morning of July 4 and began evaluating whether to evacuate the young campers who were sleeping in their cabins without access to electronics, according to Eastland family spokesperson Jeff Carr.

Based on a preliminary timeline of events, Eastland began moving campers to higher elevation by 2:00 a.m., as the situation began to deteriorate, according to Carr.

“They had no information that indicated the magnitude of what was coming. They got a standard run-of-the-mill NWS warning that they’ve seen dozens of times before,” Carr said on a call with ABC News.

Eastland died trying to help evacuate campers from their cabins, as the waters of the Guadalupe River rose. ABC News previously reported that some of those cabins lay in the river’s floodway, which Kerr County officials deemed “an extremely hazardous area due to the velocity of flood waters which carry debris, potential projectiles and erosion potential.”

The information provided by Carr provides one of the first windows into the late-night scramble that took place at the isolated camp, where 27 counselors and campers lost their lives in the flooding.

Carr previously told the Washington Post that the evacuations began at 2:30 a.m. but walked back the timeline when speaking to ABC News. He cautioned that the timeline determined by the family is preliminary and estimated the evacuations began closer to 2 a.m.. He said the timeline was pieced together based on the accounts of family members who assisted in the evacuation and Camp Mystic’s night watchman.

According to Carr, Eastland began communicating with his family members over walkie-talkie shortly after the first alert to begin assessing the scope of the rising waters. When they began to see the extent of the flood waters, Eastland began the process of moving campers from the lower-lying cabins to Camp Mystic’s recreational center, he said.

The National Weather Service issued a more dire alert at 4:03 a.m., warning in part, “This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for South-central Kerr County, including Hunt. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!”

Appeals court ruling will let Trump administration cut billions in foreign aid
Appeals court ruling will let Trump administration cut billions in foreign aid
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A federal appeals court has reversed a lower court’s ruling, clearing the way for the Trump administration to cut billions in foreign aid funding this year.

In a 2-1 decision Wednesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit overruled a lower court’s decision that prohibited the Trump administration from making drastic cuts to USAID funding that had already approved by Congress.

The court sidestepped the substantive question of whether the cuts were constitutional, instead deciding that the nonprofits that sued the Trump administration lacked the standing to bring a case.

Judges Karen Henderson and Gregory Katsas — appointed by Presidents George H. W. Bush and Donald Trump, respectively — determined that only the head of the Government Accountability Office has the authority to sue under the Impoundment Control Act.

“The district court erred in granting that relief because the grantees lack a cause of action to press their claims,” the majority wrote.

The lawsuit over USAID funding had been one of the first major legal successes for nonprofits challenging the Trump administration, which ordered the suspension of grants that didn’t comply with the president’s priorities.

After U.S. District Judge Amir Ali issued a temporary restraining order in February blocking Trump’s executive order from taking effect, both the D.C. circuit court and the United States Supreme Court sided with the nonprofits, denying a request from the Trump administration to block an order enforcing the TRO.

In a dissenting opinion issued with Wednesday’s ruling, Judge Florence Pan, a Biden appointee, criticized her colleagues for ignoring the concern that the funding cuts were unconstitutional and thus harmed “the rule of law and the very structure of our government.”

“At bottom, the court’s acquiescence in and facilitation of the Executive’s unlawful behavior derails the ‘carefully crafted system of checked and balanced power’ that serves as the ‘greatest security against tyranny — the accumulation of excessive authority in a single Branch,” she wrote.

ICE officer ‘relieved of current duties’ after violent confrontation caught on camera
ICE officer ‘relieved of current duties’ after violent confrontation caught on camera
An ICE officer has been relieved of duties for shoving a woman to the ground after arresting her husband outside an immigration court at the 26 Federal Plaza federal building in New York, Sept. 25, 2025. Obtained by ABC News.

(NEW YORK) — An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent seen on video pushing a woman at a federal courthouse in New York City on Thursday has been relieved of his current duties as the Department of Homeland Security investigates the incident, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told ABC News.

In the video reviewed by ABC News, a woman can be heard pleading with the agent as her husband is being detained, saying “you don’t care about anything.” The agent can be heard repeatedly saying “Adios” before suddenly shoving the woman up against a wall and causing them to fall to the ground. The agent can then be seen standing over her as her crying children surround the woman.

“The officer’s conduct in this video is unacceptable and beneath the men and women of ICE. Our ICE law enforcement are held to the highest professional standards and this officer is being relieved of current duties as we conduct a full investigation,” McLaughlin said.

NYC Comptroller Brad Lander who was at the federal building Thursday but did not personally witness the incident posted on X, saying the woman’s husband had been detained by ICE agents just moments before she was pushed to the ground.

“Seconds earlier, her husband had been abducted by masked ICE agents who did not identify themselves, did not present a warrant, did not give any lawful grounds for his detention,” Lander posted.

Lander says the woman was taken to the hospital after the incident.

In an earlier clip, agents can be seen attempting to apprehend the woman’s husband as he tells them he is not doing anything wrong.

“Just grab her, pull her away,” an agent can be heard saying as another agent grabs the woman by the hair.

Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., said on social media the woman and her two young children “fled to my office for safety” after the incident and called on DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to take disciplinary action.

“Monica and her 2 young children fled to my office for safety after she was assaulted by this @ICEgov agent in an egregious act of excessive force. This is unacceptable conduct from this ICE agent. @Sec_Noem must take appropriate disciplinary action and implement measures to prevent this from happening again,” he posted.

A spokesperson for NYC Mayor Eric Adams said on Friday, “Like so many, we have seen the upsetting images of a federal agent appearing to shove a woman — whose husband had just been detained by ICE — to the ground, and we are pleased to hear this incident is being investigated. Our entire city is less safe when immigrants are afraid to use basic services and attend court hearings.”

