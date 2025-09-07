2 arrested in theft of $60,000 in cash and checks from California wedding reception

Glendale Police Department

(GLENDALE, Calif.) — Police in Southern California say they have arrested two men in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars in cash and checks from a wedding reception last week.

In a news release, Glendale police said they used video surveillance and other resources to identify Armean Shirehjini as the primary suspect in the theft, which took place at a Glendale, California, banquet hall on Aug. 31.  

Shirehjini was arrested Thursday at his home in Sherman Oaks alongside another man, Andranik Avetisyan, who police said acted as the getaway driver. 

Police said they carried out searches of both men’s homes and recovered a large amount of cash and dozens of checks made out to the couple whose wedding was being celebrated when the theft occurred.

In addition, several firearms and drugs were seized from other residences, according to police. 

Witnesses told Los Angeles ABC station KABC the suspect in the theft was at the reception for about 90 minutes, watching the dance floor. Shortly before midnight, witnesses told police the man entered the banquet hall, grabbed a gift box that contained the cash and checks and then exited the building.

Surveillance footage captured the man getting into the passenger side of a black Mercedes SUV, which then fled the area, according to police.

The victims estimated the box contained about $60,000 in cash and checks.

“As soon as we found out what happened, you know, the music shut down, everything immediately stopped,” the bride, Nadeen Farahat, told KABC. “I ended up sitting on the dance floor sobbing with my friends and cousins around me.”

Police haven’t said what charges the men face and said they are continuing to investigate. 

Fake nurse used 20 aliases, 7 social security numbers: Police
Georgia Secretary of State

(NEW YORK) — A woman accused of impersonating four nurses from other states and using around 20 aliases since 2020 has been arrested and charged with dozens of counts, police said.

Shannon Nicole Womack, 39, has been charged with 43 counts, including endangering the welfare of a care-dependent person, identity theft, forgery and falsely pretending to hold a license, according to court records.

Womack is also charged with use and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

Womack was arrested on Monday, court records show.

Womack gave police false identification when she was pulled over by police in a routine traffic stop in April on Interstate 79, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

An investigation revealed that approximately 20 different aliases and seven different Social Security numbers were associated with Womack, according to police.

A search warrant was then executed on her vehicle, and investigators found multiple forms of identification, prescription medications prescribed to different victims, medical documents and various pieces of medical equipment, police said.

Womack posed as a licensed practical nurse, registered nurse and registered nurse supervisor at multiple rehabilitation and nursing home facilities throughout Pennsylvania, police said.

She was using the identities and credentials of four confirmed nurses from southern states, police said.

“Womack was able to secure these nursing positions through staffing agencies by submitting fraudulently signed documents and also by creating a false LLC to self-deploy herself to multiple jobs,” police said in a statement.

“Womack obtained employment through staffing agencies and even … was able to create her own host agency,” Pennsylvania State Police trooper Rocco Gagliardi said at a press conference. “So she was picking up the phone and transferring those employment jobs, careers, to herself.”

Police believe she began the deception in 2020 and continued it across many states on the eastern side of the country.

“During that COVID time, they got hit hard, and they needed help,” Gagliardi said. “So it wasn’t uncommon for these different residence locations, agencies, to reach out to host agencies and say we need some extra shifts filled. That started in 2020 and it was such an easy transition, she just kept going after that.”

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Womack’s bail was set at $250,000. Her next court appearance was scheduled for July 29.

Former police chief praises Minneapolis response to deadly church shooting
ABC News

(MINNEAPOLIS) — The Minneapolis Police Department’s response to Wednesday’s deadly church shooting showed significant improvements in how law enforcement handles mass casualty events, according to a former police chief who managed a similar crisis.

Jarrod Burguan, who led the response to the 2015 San Bernardino terror attack, praised Minneapolis authorities for their clear communication and fast response to the Annunciation Catholic School shooting that killed two children — an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old — and left 18 others injured.

“Minneapolis PD has done a very good job in this case,” Burguan told ABC News on Thursday. “Chief O’Hara was tremendous. He was very clear in his press conferences and gave very good information. For the most part, this has not been an incident that had a lot of false information getting out there.”

The FBI is investigating the attack as potential domestic terrorism and a possible hate crime after the shooter, identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, opened fire through church windows during a Mass marking the first week of school. Westman died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Burguan told ABC News that the coordinated response between local police and federal authorities reflects improvements made since previous mass shootings.

“We are better today than we were three years ago, five years ago, 20 years ago,” he said, while acknowledging the tragic reality that schools now require enhanced security measures.

Drawing on his experience in the December 2015 San Bernardino attack, in which 14 people were killed and 22 were injured, Burguan explained how federal and local agencies cooperate in such investigations.

“The reality is, on the ground, the FBI agents and the leadership in Minneapolis, as well as Minneapolis PD and the surrounding agencies… they really work well together,” he said.

However, Burguan expressed concern about potential warning signs that may have preceded the attack.

“For somebody to have been living that life, people in and around that suspect had to have known something was off,” he said, noting the suspect’s “hatred of institutions in this country, whether it was the church.”

Burguan warned that extensive coverage of mass shootings could motivate copycats who glorify such violence.

“You hear a story of somebody like this that somehow seemed to idolize people that perform this act,” he said. “That is very, very disturbing to think that even in light of coverage like this and the anger and the community frustration that happens, somebody might be sitting back going, ‘Well, this was a good thing.’ That’s frightening.”

Alleged accomplice in California fertility clinic bombing dies in federal custody
David McNew/Getty Images

(PALM SPRINGS, Calif.) — The man charged earlier this month with conspiring to assist the suspected California fertility clinic bomber has died in federal custody, according to a statement from the Bureau of Prisons.

Daniel Park was found unresponsive on Tuesday at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, the federal law enforcement agency said.

“Responding employees initiated life-saving measures. Emergency medical services (EMS) were requested while life-saving efforts continued,” the statement said. “Mr. Park was transported by EMS to a local hospital and subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshals Service were notified, the Bureau of Prisons said.

Park, a 32-year-old Washington state native, was charged with conspiracy to manufacture an unregistered device and terrorism in the car bombing at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California.
The explosion occurred on May 17 at about 11 a.m. local time, rocking nearby buildings and leading to a fire and the collapse of a building, according to authorities. The debris field covered over 250 yards.

Four people were transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the blast but were released the following day, officials said at the time.

The clinic, the American Reproductive Center of Palm Springs, said no members of its staff were harmed, and its lab — including all eggs, embryos and reproductive materials — were undamaged in the attack.

The primary suspect in the case, 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus, was found dead next to the detonated vehicle, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s LA field office said last month.

Park was arrested at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York earlier this month after being detained in Poland on May 30, officials said at the time. Park allegedly fled to Europe four days after the bombing, officials said.

Park allegedly shipped approximately 180 pounds of ammonium nitrate, an explosive precursor commonly used to construct homemade bombs, from Seattle to Bartkus in California as part of a plot related to the pair’s nihilist beliefs, according to officials. Park also allegedly paid for an additional 90 pounds of the substance in the days leading up to the Palm Springs attack, officials said.

Federal investigators allege the materials were used in the car bombing. Park also allegedly spent two weeks visiting the main suspect’s home in late January and early February of this year, the officials said. The two are believed to have been conducting experiments together in the main suspect’s garage.

Park and Bartkus followed a “pro-mortalism, anti-natalism, and anti-pro-life ideology,” officials said in a press conference after his arrest, adding the pair believed people should not be born without their consent and “nonexistence is best.”

Park and Bartkus appeared to have found each other in chat forums online as like-minded individuals, according to officials.

