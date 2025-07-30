2 children, adult killed in explosion at Nebraska plant: Mayor

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen; Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(FREMONT, Neb.) — A man and two children were killed in a large explosion at a Nebraska plant, officials said Wednesday.

The incident occurred midday Tuesday at Horizon Biofuels, a manufacturer of fuel pellets and animal bedding located in Fremont, located approximately 40 miles northwest of Omaha.

The three people were missing following the explosion, with search efforts hindered by the fire and structure concerns, Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg said. The response has since moved to a recovery effort, as crews continue to battle the fire, authorities said.

“My heart hurts,” Spellerberg said during a press briefing on Wednesday. “It hurts for this situation, which is a tragedy. We pray for all the families involved.”

The employee was in building with two girls who are believed to be under the age of 12 when the explosion occurred, the mayor said. Their names are not being released at his time, he said.

“The two children were there just waiting for him to get off to go to a doctor’s appointment,” Spellerberg said. 

Crews are continuing to battle an active fire on Wednesday and assessing how to safely access the building to recover the victims, Nebraska Task Force One program manager Ashley Engler said during Wednesday’s briefing. The steel warehouse is becoming more unstable as the fire continues to burn, she said.

“We are using all search and rescue resources and capabilities we have, including structural engineers, to obtain access in a safe manner to get to these to these victims,” she said.

Responding firefighters were initially met by “heavy smoke and a lot of flames coming out,” Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt said during a press briefing Tuesday afternoon. “We had a lot of structural collapse.”

Fire crews were unable to access the building to conduct a search, Bernt said.

“Early on, we tried to get access, but just due to the collapse with the mangled steel, we were unable to get inside,” Bernt said.

Due to the structural issues, the fire department requested support from Nebraska Task Force One, the chief said.

Bernt said the plant has a lot of wood and some alcohol-based materials stored inside.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office and other agencies were on scene.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen said he is closely monitoring the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved — and we’re ready to help any way we can,” he said in a statement Tuesday.

One woman who came out to the scene to give out water to first responders on Tuesday said she saw a “large black puff of smoke” following the explosion.

“I was just instantly praying that nobody was hurt,” she told reporters. “That’s all we can hope for. We’re a good community. Everybody will rally together and help each other.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Cruise ship saves passengers, pets from disabled catamaran in South Pacific
Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

(SOUTH PACIFIC) — A Carnival Cruise Line ship rescued four people and three dogs from a disabled catamaran caught in treacherous conditions in the South Pacific on Thursday morning, marking the second rescue operation by the cruise line in a week, according to a press release from Carnival Cruise Line.

“We were stuck in an interesting position,” one of the rescued passengers said in video obtained by ABC News. “We got demasted, lost our engines, and after we got demasted, it was stuck under the boat, and it was hitting it on every big wave.”

The Carnival Splendor diverted its course after receiving an alert from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Nouméa about a distress call. The ship reached the stranded vessel after a five-hour journey south of New Caledonia.

The situation had become increasingly dangerous for the stranded sailors.

“It was like four to five meters swell, 30 to 40 knot winds, and we’re in this massive lightning storm, and the swell was coming over the boat,” the rescued passenger said. “Yeah, we were dead in the water, 170 nautical miles off of New Caledonia with the three puppies.”

The rescued passengers—two couples and their three dogs—are now receiving food, water, and medical assistance aboard the Carnival Splendor.

“Luckily, Carnival, the captain here was an absolute legend came and he saved the day, and now the doggies get their first cruise,” the rescued passenger added.

The rescue operation won’t impact the cruise schedule, with the ship’s 3,300 passengers still set to visit Mystery Island and Noumea as planned before returning to Sydney on Tuesday. The Splendor departed Sydney on Monday for an eight-day round trip cruise to Vanuatu and New Caledonia, Carnival Cruise stated.

This rescue follows another recent Carnival Cruise Line operation in which the Carnival Paradise rescued five men from a makeshift raft south of Cuba last week, according to video obtained by FOX35.

Off-duty Border Patrol agent shot in NYC park
WABC

(NEW YORK) — An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent was shot and wounded just before midnight on Sunday in a New York City park under the George Washington Bridge and police said one person in custody is being investigated for the crime, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded at 11:51 p.m. Saturday in Fort Washington Park in the Washington Heights neighborhood of upper Manhattan, according to the New York Police Department.

A 42-year-old victim, who police sources told ABC New York affiliate station WABC is a federal Border Patrol agent, was shot in the face and arm during the incident.

The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was recovering from his injuries on Sunday and is expected to survive, police said.

One person was taken into custody and police said they are investigating whether the person was involved in the shooting, authorities said.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Investigators are probing whether the shooting stemmed from an apparent robbery.

The shooting occurred near the Little Red Lighthouse in Fort Washington Park, which is directly beneath the George Washington Bridge, police said.

The New York shooting comes roughly two weeks after a gunman opened fire at the entrance to the Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas.

The suspect in the July 7 shooting, identified as 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda, fired “many rounds” at the federal building that houses the U.S. Border Patrol office at the McAllen International Airport, according to McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda, fired at the entrance to the federal building that houses the U.S. Border Patrol offices at the McAllen International Airport, Rodriguez said at a news conference.

The suspect was confronted and killed by Border Patrol agents and local police, according to McAllen police and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Two police officers and a Border Patrol employee were injured in the attack, according to the DHS.

The motive for the McAllen shooting remains under investigation.

9-year-old girl recounts moment she was bitten by shark while snorkeling in Florida
Tampa General Hospital. Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(BOCA GRANDE, Fla.) — A 9-year-old girl who was bitten on the hand by a shark in Florida is speaking out about the terrifying moment she was attacked.

Leah Lendel was snorkeling near Boca Grande on June 11 when “something hard bit me and then tried to tug me away,” she said at a news conference Thursday alongside her parents and the doctors who treated her.

“Then I pick up my hand and it’s all in blood,” Leah said. “Then I started screaming with my mom.”

“There was so much blood in the water right next to me,” Leah’s mom, Nadia Lendel, said at the news conference. “In an instant, I knew it’s a shark attack.”

“I just started to scream to my husband,” Nadia Lendel recalled. Meanwhile, Leah’s “instincts kicked in” and she ran out of the water, her mom said.

“Then my dad was with me,” Leah said. “He picked me up and we ran to the road.”

Leah’s parents expressed their gratitude for the construction workers who were eating lunch on the beach and immediately ran to help them call 911 and put Leah’s arm in a tourniquet. Leah’s dad said EMS then responded within minutes.

Tampa General Hospital doctors praised the first responders for choosing to fly the two hours in the helicopter to their hospital where they said they had the expertise to help Leah within the six-hour window to save the tendons, tissue and muscle.

Doctors said they operated on Leah’s hand less than an hour after she came through the hospital doors.

At the hospital, “I was trying to hold myself together,” said Leah’s dad, Jay Lendel. “I think I was crying more than she was.”

Tampa General Hospital Dr. Alfred Hess said luckily a shark bite is not jagged, but leaves a clean cut on the wrist that doesn’t ruin all the tissue.

First Leah’s bone was stabilized and then doctors said they worked on blood flow. Some blood vessels were taken from Leah’s leg to help get blood flow back to her hand, the doctors said.

Leah will next undergo physical therapy, her doctors said, and eventually the pins in her hand will be removed.

“I’m just thankful for everybody,” Jay Lendel said. “I’m just very thankful she’s alive.”

Meanwhile, another shark bite was reported on Tuesday on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the leg and was airlifted to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia, according to the Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue.

There were 28 unprovoked shark bites in the U.S. last year, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File. Florida recorded the most with 14; South Carolina had two.

Just one shark attack in the U.S. last year — which occurred in Hawaii — was fatal, ISAF said.

