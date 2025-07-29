2 children dead after barge strikes sailboat from youth sailing program: Officials
(MIAMI BEACH, Fla.) — Two children participating in a youth sailing program are dead after a barge struck their sailboat in Miami Beach Monday, officials said.
The sailboat capsized in Biscayne Bay, between Monument Island and Hibiscus Island, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.
All six people on the sailboat — an adult and five children — were recovered from the water and transported to a local hospital, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Two juveniles were pronounced dead at the hospital, the U.S. Coast Guard in Miami said. Two people remain in critical condition, while two others did not require medical treatment, it said.
A counselor and children between the ages of 8 and 12 were on the sailboat, authorities said.
The Miami Yacht Club confirmed the incident involved members of its youth sailing program.
“At this time, details are still emerging, and we are actively gathering all available facts,” the Miami Yacht Club said in a statement. “Our priority is the safety and well-being of everyone involved, and we are working closely with the appropriate authorities and organizations to understand the situation fully.”
The two-vessel collision, which occurred around 11 a.m. Monday prompted a large emergency response involving multiple law enforcement agencies.
As of Monday evening, the sailboat remained submerged under the barge, the Coast Guard said.
The incident remains under investigation. The FWC said its officers are assisting the Coast Guard with the investigation.
“Our hearts are with the families of those lost and all who have been affected by this tragedy,” Capt. Frank Florio, commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami, said in a statement. “The Coast Guard will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the causal factors and identify steps to help prevent similar tragedies in the future.”
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday beverage giant Coca-Cola has agreed to use cane sugar in its iconic drink in the U.S.
“I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. “I’d like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You’ll see. It’s just better!”
In a brief statement on its website, Coca-Cola said: “We appreciate President Trump’s enthusiasm for our iconic Coca‑Cola brand. More details on new innovative offerings within our Coca‑Cola product range will be shared soon.”
High-fructose corn syrup has been Coca-Cola’s primary sweetener in U.S. products since 1985. The company currently uses cane sugar in products sold in several other markets, including Mexico, the United Kingdom, Africa and the Middle East. The company also sells a limited amount of Coke in the U.S. made with sugar as a kosher option for Passover — distinguished by its yellow caps, instead of red.
A noted Diet Coke enthusiast, Trump’s relationship with the beverage giant has been well-documented.
Ahead of the inauguration for his second term, Trump received a special Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle from Coca-Cola Company Chairman and CEO James Quincey.
Why the change?
Trump didn’t specify a reason for the change. However, the announcement comes as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again” initiative gains traction, which advocates for removing HFCS from American food products. The initiative cites research linking HFCS to various health issues that contributes to obesity and chronic illness.
However, studies are mixed on whether cane sugar is healthier than HFCS, with research suggesting that any added sugars, regardless of what type, increase the risk of Type 2 diabetes and other diseases. Dietitians recommend limiting added sugars of all varieties to less than 50 grams per day for most adults. One 12-ounce can of Coke has roughly 39 grams of sugar.
Coke’s switch from sugar to corn syrup
Coca-Cola’s 1985 transition to high-fructose corn syrup in the United States was primarily a business decision, the company said. The change coincided with rising sugar prices and agricultural policies that made corn syrup a more economical alternative.
(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — A Tennessee man is facing federal charges after allegedly brandishing a firearm at protesters earlier this month, with prosecutors expressing concerns about his “desire to commit an act of mass violence,” according to court documents.
Elijah Millar, 19, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was charged Friday with unlawful possession of a firearm, the Justice Department announced. He faces up to 15 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 if convicted.
According to prosecutors, Millar, dressed in all-black clothing and wearing a mask, confronted demonstrators at a “No Kings” protest near Nashville’s Bicentennial Mall on June 14.
Witnesses reported that Millar spat at protesters, yelled at them, and brandished a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol before being apprehended by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department officers, the DOJ said.
Just three days after being released on bond, Millar was arrested again when Murfreesboro Police Department officers discovered another loaded 9mm firearm in his waistband, authorities said.
Court documents said Millar was previously subject to a 2023 emergency conservatorship order in Rutherford County, Tennessee, which prohibited him from possessing firearms after finding he was “at risk of substantial harm to his health, safety, and welfare.”
A subsequent order in September 2024 designated him as a “disabled person needing care” and further restricted his access to firearms.
“The right to peaceably protest government action is guaranteed by the First Amendment and cannot be infringed upon by armed individuals whose actions put people in danger,” said Acting United States Attorney Robert E. McGuire.
On Sunday, prosecutors urged the court to keep Millar in custody, citing social media posts and online activity that suggested “a desire to commit an act of mass violence.”
The incident comes amid heightened tensions at “No Kings” protests nationwide. In a separate incident on the same day in Utah, a protest turned deadly when a safety volunteer accidentally shot and killed a demonstrator while responding to another armed individual who allegedly approached the crowd with a rifle.
The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Nashville Field Office, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and the Murfreesboro Police Department.
ABC News’ Alexander Mallin contributed to this report.
(NEW YORK) — Hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been found guilty of two of the five charges he faced in his racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking trial.
On count one of the five-count indictment – racketeering conspiracy – the jury found Combs not guilty.
On count two – sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, pertaining to Cassie Ventura – the jury found Combs not guilty.
On count three – transportation to engage in prostitution, also pertaining to Ventura – the jury found Combs guilty.
On count four – sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, pertaining to the woman identified by the pseudonym “Jane” – the jury found Combs not guilty.
On count five of the indictment – transportation to engage in prostitution, also pertaining to “Jane” – the jury found Combs guilty.
Combs faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years for each count of transportation to engage in prostitution.
Following six weeks of testimony presided over by U.S. District Court Judge Arun Subramanian that saw the prosecution present 34 witnesses and the defense present none, the jury of eight men and four women deliberated just over two days days before reaching their verdicts.
Subramanian said he will decide whether Combs get released today. He said that the decision might take some time – including giving the lawyers time to write letters arguing for and against release – but that it will happen sometime today. Prosecutors asked for a “few hours.”
Comey said the government plans to pursue “significant incarceration” for Combs.
Court is adjourned for now.
Combs got down from his chair and knelt on the floor after the verdicts were read, appearing to pray while some of his attorneys embraced. Marshalls then escorted Combs out of the courtroom while some spectators in the gallery cheered and applauded.
Combs was initially indicted in September 2024 on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking by force and transportation to engage in prostitution. A superseding indictment in March 2025 included additional allegations of forced labor under the racketeering conspiracy count, while another superseding indictment the following month added an additional charge of sex trafficking and one of transportation to engage in prostitution
Federal prosecutors accused Combs of using his many businesses, and the people he employed to run them, to conduct a criminal enterprise to illegally coerce women into sex and conceal his alleged illicit conduct to protect his reputation. The alleged activities included “sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice,” according to the indictment.
In addition to the racketeering charge, the indictment also included two separate counts each of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution, both involving two alleged victims.
Combs’ attorneys countered that Combs may well be a violent man – one who indulges in unconventional sexual conduct, abused illegal drugs and committed domestic violence – but he wasn’t part of a broader criminal organization.
“This case is about those real-life relationships, and the government is trying to turn those relationships into a racketeering case,” Combs’ attorney, Teny Geragos, told jurors in her opening statement. “The evidence is going to show you a very flawed individual, but it will not show you a racketeer, a sex trafficker, or somebody transporting for prostitution.”
The prosecution called 34 witnesses over six weeks of testimony, beginning with Combs’ former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, whom Combs was seen physically assaulting in a widely circulated hotel surveillance video from 2016. Other witnesses included two alleged Combs victims who testified under the pseudonyms “Mia” and “Jane,” as well as two male escorts to testified that they were paid to participate in so-called “freak-off” sexual encounters with Combs, Ventura and other alleged victims. The jury also heard from witnesses to alleged abuse and sexual acts, and a forensic psychologist who testified regarding why people often remain in abusive relationships.
One of the most high-profile prosecution witnesses was Scott Mescudi, aka rapper Kid Cudi, who testified that he was told Combs allegedly broke into his home and had someone set his car on fire after learning that he was dating Cassie Ventura. Combs previously denied any involvement in the car fire.
The defense, which twice during testimony unsuccessfully asked the judge to declare a mistrial, called no witnesses before resting their case on June 24, just two hours after the prosecution rested theirs, electing only to read additional evidence into the court record. Combs told the court at that time that he did not wish to take the stand in his own defense.
Federal prosecutors the following day told Judge Arun Subramanian that they were no longer including attempted kidnapping and attempted arson as underlying crimes in the alleged racketeering conspiracy charge against Combs. Instead, prosecutors signaled that they would push sex trafficking and forced labor as primary predicate acts that the jury could find to convict Combs of racketeering conspiracy.
Defense attorneys had argued that no evidence was presented directly tying Combs to the arson that damaged rapper Kid Cudi’s vehicle. Defense attorneys also argued that the alleged kidnapping of Combs’ former employee, Capricorn Clark, by Combs to confront Kid Cudi was far removed from the heart of the case. Federal prosecutors did not elaborate on their decision in their letter to the judge.
The prosecution delivered a nearly five-hour-long closing argument on Thursday, June 26, summarizing 28 days of testimony and evidence. The defense spent four hours the next day presenting their summation, followed by the prosecution rebuttal. Deliberations began on Monday, June 30 after Judge Arun Subramanian gave the jury their instructions.
On Tuesday, the jury told the court that they’d reached a verdict on four of the five five counts with which Combs was charged, they were unable to reach a verdict on the first count — racketeering conspiracy — prompting the judge to instruct them to continue deliberations.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.