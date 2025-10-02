2 dead, 4 wounded in terrorist stabbing at UK synagogue: Officials

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Two people were killed and four were wounded when a suspect drove a car into a group of worshippers and launched a stabbing attack outside a synagogue in Manchester, England, officials said.

Responding police shot and killed the suspect, Manchester police said, adding that two other suspects have been arrested.

Police have declared it a terrorist incident.

The attack occurred Thursday morning outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, which is in a northern suburb of Manchester, officials said.

The suspect — who was wearing a vest with “the appearance of an explosive device” — drove a car directly at worshippers outside the synagogue and then attacked people with a knife, police said.

The four wounded victims have been hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

The attack came as worshippers were gathered to mark Yom Kippur, which is considered the holiest day of the year in Judaism.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “A vile individual committed a terrorist attack that attacked Jews because they are Jews.”

He noted that in Britain “Jewish buildings, synagogues, even schools, require round the clock protection … because of the daily threat of anti-Semitic hatred.”

“To every Jewish person in this country … I know how much fear you will be holding inside of you. I really do,” Starmer said. “And so on behalf of our country, I express my solidarity, but also my sadness that you still have to live with these fears. … So I promise you that I will do everything in my power to guarantee you the security that you deserve, starting with a more visible police presence protecting your community. I promise you that over the coming days, you will see the other Britain, the Britain of compassion, of decency, of love. And I promise you that this Britain will come together to wrap our arms around your community and show you that Britain is a place where you and your family are safe, secure and belong.”

Starmer, who was in Denmark for a summit with European leaders when the attack occurred, said he was returning to the U.K. and would be chairing an emergency “COBRA” meeting — a gathering of senior officials to discuss and respond to national emergencies.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a post to X he was “horrified by the violent attack.”

Khan said he had spoken with his counterpart in Manchester and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, “and would like to reassure Londoners that the Met Police are stepping up patrols in Jewish communities and synagogues across London.”

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, said in a statement they were “deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services,” the statement said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke out, saying, “Israel grieves with the Jewish community in the U.K. after the barbaric terror attack in Manchester. Our hearts are with the families of the murdered, and we pray for the swift recovery of the wounded. As I warned at the [United Nations]: weakness in the face of terrorism only brings more terrorism. Only strength and unity can defeat it.”

The Israeli Embassy in the U.K. also condemned the attack, saying in a statement, “That such an act of violence should be perpetrated on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, in a place of prayer and community, is abhorrent and deeply distressing. … The thoughts and prayers of the people of Israel are with the victims, their families, and the entire Jewish community at this difficult time.”

ABC News’ Victoria Beaule and Zoe Magee contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.