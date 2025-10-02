2 dead, 4 wounded in terrorist stabbing at UK synagogue: Officials

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Two people were killed and four were wounded when a suspect drove a car into a group of worshippers and launched a stabbing attack outside a synagogue in Manchester, England, officials said.

Responding police shot and killed the suspect, Manchester police said, adding that two other suspects have been arrested.

Police have declared it a terrorist incident.

The attack occurred Thursday morning outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, which is in a northern suburb of Manchester, officials said.

The suspect — who was wearing a vest with “the appearance of an explosive device” — drove a car directly at worshippers outside the synagogue and then attacked people with a knife, police said.

The four wounded victims have been hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

The attack came as worshippers were gathered to mark Yom Kippur, which is considered the holiest day of the year in Judaism.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “A vile individual committed a terrorist attack that attacked Jews because they are Jews.”

He noted that in Britain “Jewish buildings, synagogues, even schools, require round the clock protection … because of the daily threat of anti-Semitic hatred.”

“To every Jewish person in this country … I know how much fear you will be holding inside of you. I really do,” Starmer said. “And so on behalf of our country, I express my solidarity, but also my sadness that you still have to live with these fears. … So I promise you that I will do everything in my power to guarantee you the security that you deserve, starting with a more visible police presence protecting your community. I promise you that over the coming days, you will see the other Britain, the Britain of compassion, of decency, of love. And I promise you that this Britain will come together to wrap our arms around your community and show you that Britain is a place where you and your family are safe, secure and belong.”

Starmer, who was in Denmark for a summit with European leaders when the attack occurred, said he was returning to the U.K. and would be chairing an emergency “COBRA” meeting — a gathering of senior officials to discuss and respond to national emergencies.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a post to X he was “horrified by the violent attack.”

Khan said he had spoken with his counterpart in Manchester and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, “and would like to reassure Londoners that the Met Police are stepping up patrols in Jewish communities and synagogues across London.”

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, said in a statement they were “deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services,” the statement said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke out, saying, “Israel grieves with the Jewish community in the U.K. after the barbaric terror attack in Manchester. Our hearts are with the families of the murdered, and we pray for the swift recovery of the wounded. As I warned at the [United Nations]: weakness in the face of terrorism only brings more terrorism. Only strength and unity can defeat it.”

The Israeli Embassy in the U.K. also condemned the attack, saying in a statement, “That such an act of violence should be perpetrated on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, in a place of prayer and community, is abhorrent and deeply distressing. … The thoughts and prayers of the people of Israel are with the victims, their families, and the entire Jewish community at this difficult time.”

ABC News’ Victoria Beaule and Zoe Magee contributed to this report.

8 die from hunger, including child, in Gaza over past day, health ministry says
Saeed M. M. T. Jaras/Anadolu via Getty Images

(CAIRO) — Hospitals across the Gaza Strip recorded eight deaths — a child among them — “due to famine and malnutrition” over the past 24 hours, Gaza’s Hamas-run Ministry of Health said Tuesday.

At least 188 Palestinians, including 94 children, have died from hunger in Gaza since the ongoing war began, according to the health ministry.

5 die of malnutrition in Gaza in past 24 hours, health officials say
Photo by Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Hospitals in the Gaza Strip recorded five deaths over the past 24 hours due to malnutrition, the Gaza Ministry of Health in the Hamas-run territory said on Monday.

All of those who died from malnutrition in the past 24 hours were adults, according to the ministry.

The deaths bring the total number of people who have died due to hunger since the conflict began nearly two years ago to 180 people, including 93 children, the ministry said.

Israel is under increasing international pressure to facilitate the entry of more aid into Gaza, which has been devastated by nearly two years of conflict between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Palestinian militant groups, chief among them Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the European Union.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said last week that his nation will recognize a Palestinian state at a United Nations meeting in September if Israel does not agree to a ceasefire in Gaza. It came after French President Emmanuel Macron said France would acknowledge Palestine as a state, regardless of a ceasefire, at the same September meeting.

Aid is slowly resuming entry into Gaza after Israel instituted an 11-week total blockade on all humanitarian supplies entering the strip earlier this year.

The blockade caused widespread malnutrition and conditions that could likely lead to famine, according to the U.N. and aid groups at the time. Israeli officials have long accused Hamas of stealing and reselling aid, which Hamas denies.

In an post to X last week, Israel said it has been working “around the clock to get food, medicine, and essentials into Gaza.” However, the U.N. World Food Programme told ABC last week that only about half of its requested 100 trucks have been allowed into Gaza by Israel.

Last week, ABC News’ Ian Pannell visited an aid station in Gaza that had stacks of undelivered food. An IDF spokesperson said it was the international community’s responsibility to deliver it, but the U.N. said it can’t deliver the aid safely.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification — a global initiative monitoring hunger with the backing of governments, the U.N. and nongovernmental organizations — warned last week that the “worst-case scenario of famine” is unfolding in Gaza.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the idea that Israel is applying a campaign of starvation in Gaza is “a bold-faced lie,” adding that “there is no policy of starvation in Gaza, and there is no starvation in Gaza.”

Aid distribution in Gaza is being conducted via sites run by the U.S.- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which started operating in Gaza in late May. Israel says aid distribution must go through GHF to prevent Hamas seizing aid.

In recent weeks, the Israeli government allowed certain countries to start airdropping aid into Gaza. However, Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, the largest U.N. agency operating in Gaza, warned in a July 26 post on X that airdrops are the “most expensive and inefficient way to deliver aid,” calling them a “distraction to the inaction.”

But aid operations have been hampered by the killings of nearly 1,400 Palestinians who were trying to receive food aid, per U.N. figures.

After previous such incidents, the IDF has said that its troops only fire “warning shots” at crowds and when its personnel feel they are in danger. The IDF and GHF have also previously accused Hamas of instigating violence at or close to aid distribution points.

Human Rights Watch on Friday accused Israel of committing war crimes and violations of international law, citing the killings of people near food aid distribution sites in Gaza — as well as deprivation of food, aid and other basic services.

In its response, the IDF accused Hamas of starving and endangering the population in order to maintain control over the strip and of taking actions “to prevent the success of food distribution in Gaza.” Before USAID officially ceased independent operations in July, an analysis compiled by its officials said it failed to find any evidence that Hamas engaged in widespread diversion of assistance.

Israel also said it allows the GHF “to operate independently” in the distribution of aid and that troops operate “in proximity” to make sure food is delivered in an “orderly fashion.”

ABC News’ Diaa Ostaz and Mary Kekatos contributed to this report.

Catholic church in Gaza damaged, priest injured, church says
Hamza Z. H. Qraiqea/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — The Holy Family Church, a Catholic church in Gaza, was damaged on Thursday and its priest was injured along with several others, the parish said.

“Currently there are no fatalities confirmed,” the parish said in a press release. “The church sustained damage.”

Father Gabriel Romanelli was injured, said the church, which is the only Catholic parish in Gaza.

“The IDF is aware of reports regarding damage caused to the Holy Family Church in Gaza City and casualties at the scene,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement. “The circumstances of the incident are under review.”

The IDF statement added, “The IDF makes every feasible effort to mitigate harm to civilians and civilian structures, including religious sites, and regrets any damage caused to them.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Joe Simonetti and Helena Skinner contributed to this report.

