2 found dead at Los Angeles home owned by director Rob Reiner: Police

2 found dead at Los Angeles home owned by director Rob Reiner: Police

ABC NewsRob Reiner attends the Premiere of “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/FilmMagic)

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating two deaths at a home that property records show belongs to director Rob Reiner in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles.

Senior law enforcement sources told ABC News the victims were stabbed to death.

Officers were called to the home at 3:40 p.m. PT, the LAPD said in a statement, calling the investigation an apparent homicide.

A man and woman were found deceased inside the home, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to ABC News. Their ages were reported as 78 and 68 years old.

The senior leadership of the LAPD’s robbery and homicide unit responded to the scene.

The identities of the individuals and their cause of death have not yet been released.

Reiner is known for massive Hollywood hits, including The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Stand By Me, This is Spinal Tap and many more.

He and his wife, Michele Singer, got married in 1989 and share three children, Jake, Nick and Romy.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Set fire to the box office: Adele to make acting debut in new film ‘Cry to Heaven’
Set fire to the box office: Adele to make acting debut in new film ‘Cry to Heaven’
Adele performs onstage in Munich, Germany, August 2024 (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)

Adele is going from “Rolling in the Deep” to “Roll film.”  She’ll be making her big screen debut in a new movie called Cry to Heaven, Deadline reports.

The movie is being directed by Tom Ford, who’s best known as a fashion designer, but who’s directed several films as well. He also wrote the screenplay, which is based on the novel of the same name by Interview with the Vampire author Anne Rice.  Set in 18th century Italy, it’s about a Venetian nobleman and a castrato who become unlikely compatriots as they try to make it in the world of opera. 

In addition to Adele, the movie’s cast includes Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, Mark StrongThandiwe Newton and Hunter Schafer. Taylor-Johnson starred in Ford’s film Nocturnal Animals, while Firth appeared in another one of Ford’s films, A Single Man.

ABC Audio has reached out to Adele’s representatives for confirmation.

The film is in pre-production and is targeted to hit theaters in the fall of 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jon M. Chu teases how much of Dorothy will be in ‘Wicked: For Good’
Jon M. Chu teases how much of Dorothy will be in ‘Wicked: For Good’
Jon M. Chu, director of ‘Wicked: For Good,’ as a special guest judge on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Dorothy may be the main character of The Wizard of Oz, but Wicked: For Good director Jon M. Chu is setting the record straight on how she will factor into the musical sequel.

In a recent interview with People, Chu said that while the farm girl from Kansas does appear in Wicked: For Good, the audience will not actually see her face.

“I didn’t want to step on who you think Dorothy is in whatever story that you came into this with,” Chu said.

The director continued, saying that although the plot of Wicked: For Good overlaps with the events of The Wizard of Oz, he found it important to maintain that this film “is still Elphaba and Glinda’s journey.”

Because of this, Dorothy “is a pawn in the middle of all of it,” Chu said.

The director also teased a moment in the film that was not part of the Broadway stage production. It involves Michelle Yeoh‘s Madame Morrible involved in “an iconic moment we all know from our youth,” Chu said.

“We have this amazing moment of the tornado and how it gets conjured, which is not in the show, really,” he continued.

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters on Nov. 21.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Shrinking’ season 3 release date and more
In brief: ‘Shrinking’ season 3 release date and more

Sit yourself back on the couch for more Shrinking. Season 3 of the Apple TV show will return on Jan. 28, 2026, with a one-hour premiere, with new episodes debuting weekly every Wednesday until April 8. Shrinking stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford as therapist colleagues …

Sinners is heading back to IMAX. The Michael B. Jordan hit is coming to select theaters for one week starting Oct. 30. Sinners originally opened in April to $48 million at the U.S. box office, the best debut for an original film since 2019. The supernatural horror film previously returned to IMAX for a week in May due to popular demand …

Project Runway will strut another day. The fashion competition series has been renewed for season 22 on Freeform, Hulu and Disney+. Heidi Klum is returning as host and judge, along with judges Law Roach and Nina Garcia and mentor Christian Siriano. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.