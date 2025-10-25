2 killed, 7 in critical condition in North Carolina mass shooting
(LUMBERTON, N.C) — At least two people were killed and seven others are in critical condition after a mass shooting took place early Saturday at a large party in North Carolina, according to officials.
A total of 13 people were shot in the incident just outside of Maxton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Over 150 people ran from the scene of the shooting before law enforcement arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.
The shooting was an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the community, according to the sheriff’s office.
“We are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident or anyone that was at the scene when the shooting occurred, to make contact with Sheriff’s Investigators by calling 910-671-3100 or email sheriff.wilkins@robesoncountysonc.gov,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
(NEW YORK) — The Sept. 11, 2001, terror attack on the World Trade Center is still killing New York City firefighters 24 years later.
On Tuesday, the New York City Fire Department will remember 39 members who died in the past year of illnesses related to their work during the rescue and recovery efforts at what was then known as The Pile.
Their names will be added to the FDNY World Trade Center Memorial Wall during a Tuesday afternoon ceremony at the department’s Brooklyn headquarters. The inscription on the wall says, “Dedicated to the memory of those who bravely served this department protecting life and property in the City of New York in the rescue and recovery effort at Manhattan Box 5-5-8087 World Trade Center.”
The FDNY has lost more than 400 members to World Trade Center illnesses, surpassing the 343 firefighters killed on 9/11 itself.
Overall, 2,753 people were killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11.
Thursday will mark 24 years since the terror attacks. The annual commemoration ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan will begin at 8:40 a.m. Thursday.
(GRAND BLANC, Mich.) — The man suspected of opening fire on a Michigan LDS church on Sunday was a 40-year-old veteran of the Iraq War, according to officials.
Police said the suspect, Thomas Jacob Sanford, drove his truck into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, before firing shots and setting the building on fire.
Sanford was killed in a shootout with police, officials said. At least four churchgoers were killed, and eight others were injured in the attack.
In the wake of the deadly rampage, Sanford’s military record has come into focus. The truck that he drove into the church bears an Iraq War veteran license plate, according to officials.
A photo posted to Sanford’s mother’s Facebook account appears to show him standing in front of the truck allegedly used in Sunday’s attack
ABC News has confirmed with the United States Marine Corps that Sanford served four years in the Marines from June 2004 to June 2008. He ultimately rose to the rank of sergeant, officials said.
He had one combat tour to Iraq that ended three months before he left the Marines, being deployed in Operation Iraqi Freedom in August 2007.
While serving, Sanford specialized in handling military vehicle equipment. Both as a technician responsible for inspecting, servicing and repairing motor transport equipment like tactical vehicles and as a vehicle recovery operator, responsible for bringing back armored vehicles in support of troop missions.
He left the military in March of 2008, after working in combat logistics at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.
Sanford’s record provided by the Marine Corps indicates that he was given typical recognition at the time of his service for those of his rank.
Sanford was also a father of a son who grappled with serious health obstacles after he was born, according to posts online from the family and the hospital.
No motive has yet been identified in the deadly shooting and fire on Sunday.
(NEW YORK) — Once a symbol of 1960s counterculture, the drug lysergic acid diethylamide, commonly known as LSD, is emerging from research labs as a possible treatment for anxiety.
Preliminary trial results published in the medical journal JAMA suggest that a single dose of MM120, an oral pharmaceutical formulation of LSD, can significantly reduce symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), offering a potential alternative to daily medications.
However, experts caution that these are early results, and many treatments that show promise in preliminary trials don’t always succeed in later studies.
Dr. Maurizio Fava, chair of the department of psychiatry at Mass General Brigham and Slater Family professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, was a senior author on the study. He contrasted MM120 with existing medications.
“All the treatments we currently have for generalized anxiety require daily medication, which means daily side effects,” Fava told ABC News. “Here, we see a single administration with side effects largely limited to the day of dosing, followed by benefits that last for weeks.”
Fava serves as an adviser to MindMed, the company that sponsored the trial, but said he receives no direct funding from the company.
Harriet De Wit, PhD, professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral neuroscience at the University of Chicago, praised the rigor of the research.
“It’s a very impressive study. It has four dose conditions, plus placebo, in a large number of subjects with well-balanced groups. The investigators are experts at clinical trial design, and I was very struck by the results,” she said.
The study enrolled 198 adults with moderate to severe anxiety at 22 sites across the U.S. Participants received either one dose of MM120 at different strengths or a placebo, and their symptoms were tracked for 12 weeks with a standard anxiety scale.
The strongest improvements came at the 100 and 200 microgram doses, with patients improving by about five to six points more than placebo. Benefits lasted up to three months after just one treatment.
Fava pointed out that the study was designed in a way that made it harder to show a benefit, because participants knew there was a good chance they would get LSD, which likely increased the placebo effect.
“Despite a significant placebo response, there was still a clear, robust difference at the higher LSD doses,” he said.
Unlike most psychedelic studies, this trial deliberately excluded therapy alongside the medication.
“What’s most remarkable about this study is that it did not involve any significant psychotherapy. That suggests the drug itself has long-lasting anti-anxiety effects,” De Wit said.
At the higher doses, most people had brief hallucinations or visual distortions, along with some nausea and headaches. Serious side effects were rare.
“All 40 people assigned to the 200-microgram dose reported perceptual changes. That may be part of the therapeutic effect — we don’t know. But it wasn’t necessarily an adverse effect,” De Wit said.
Still, LSD’s long duration — often eight to twelve hours — poses challenges for clinical use.
“For safety reasons, I feel very strongly that drugs with psychedelic properties should be administered in a healthcare clinic, not at home,” Fava cautioned.
For decades, LSD was regarded primarily as a risky hallucinogen, but attitudes are shifting as evidence builds for its potential medical uses, De Wit noted.
“It’s very impressive that a single administration had effects lasting eight or even 12 weeks. But these participants were carefully screened. We need to know how safe it is in broader populations,” she said.
Fava stressed the need for larger trials to confirm the study’s results and noted that phase 3 trials are already underway.
Meanwhile, De Wit praised the current research as a step in the right direction.
” … there should be more studies like this,” she said.
Christian S. Monsalve, M.D is a Psychiatrist and a member of the ABC News Medical Unit.