2 killed in terrorist stabbing at UK synagogue, 3 in custody: Officials

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Two men were killed and three were wounded in a terrorist incident outside a synagogue in Manchester, England, on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, officials said.

One suspect drove a car into a group of worshippers and then attacked people with a knife outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Thursday morning, Manchester police said.

Responding police shot and killed that suspect, preliminarily identified as 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie, a British citizen of Syrian descent, police said. He was wearing a vest with “the appearance of an explosive device,” police said, adding that the vest was later “deemed not to be viable.”

Three other suspects — two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s — have been arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism, police said.

The two victims killed have only been identified by police as men.

The three wounded, also men, are in the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The attack came as worshippers were gathered to mark Yom Kippur, which is considered the holiest day of the year in Judaism.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “A vile individual committed a terrorist attack that attacked Jews because they are Jews.”

He noted that in Britain “Jewish buildings, synagogues, even schools, require round the clock protection … because of the daily threat of anti-Semitic hatred.”

“To every Jewish person in this country … I know how much fear you will be holding inside of you. I really do,” Starmer said. “And so on behalf of our country, I express my solidarity, but also my sadness that you still have to live with these fears. … So I promise you that I will do everything in my power to guarantee you the security that you deserve, starting with a more visible police presence protecting your community. I promise you that over the coming days, you will see the other Britain, the Britain of compassion, of decency, of love. And I promise you that this Britain will come together to wrap our arms around your community and show you that Britain is a place where you and your family are safe, secure and belong.”

Starmer, who was in Denmark for a summit with European leaders when the attack occurred, said he was returning to the U.K. and would be chairing an emergency “COBRA” meeting — a gathering of senior officials to discuss and respond to national emergencies.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a post to X he was “horrified by the violent attack.”

Khan said he had spoken with his counterpart in Manchester and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, “and would like to reassure Londoners that the Met Police are stepping up patrols in Jewish communities and synagogues across London.”

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, said in a statement they were “deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services,” the statement said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke out, saying, “Israel grieves with the Jewish community in the U.K. after the barbaric terror attack in Manchester. Our hearts are with the families of the murdered, and we pray for the swift recovery of the wounded. As I warned at the [United Nations]: weakness in the face of terrorism only brings more terrorism. Only strength and unity can defeat it.”

The Israeli Embassy in the U.K. also condemned the attack, saying in a statement, “That such an act of violence should be perpetrated on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, in a place of prayer and community, is abhorrent and deeply distressing. … The thoughts and prayers of the people of Israel are with the victims, their families, and the entire Jewish community at this difficult time.”

ABC News’ Victoria Beaule and Zoe Magee contributed to this report.

Iran to hold nuclear talks with Europeans as Trump threatens renewed strikes
Majid Saeedi/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Iranian and European delegations are expected to gather in Istanbul, Turkey, on Friday for fresh talks on Tehran’s nuclear program, with European nations warning that a failure of negotiations may prompt punishing “snapback” sanctions on Iran.

Representatives from the U.K., France and Germany — known as the E3 — will attend the negotiations in Istanbul, hoping to forestall further direct conflict over Tehran’s nuclear program following an intense 12-day Israeli-U.S. military campaign last month.

The last meeting between the parties took place on May 16, also in Istanbul. Friday’s instalment will be held one month after the end of fighting in the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel, which saw the U.S. strike several targets in Iran.

The three European nations — along with the U.S., Russia and China — were signatories to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal, which restricted Tehran’s nuclear program. President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord in 2018.

The U.S. wants Iran to end all uranium enrichment. The European nations have yet to make clear their position. The JCPOA limited Iran to enriching uranium up to 3.67% purity — sufficient for civilian nuclear power purposes but below the 90% purity needed for use in a weapon.

If a deal is not reached by Aug. 29, European nations have threatened to implement a so-called “snapback” mechanism that automatically reimposes all United Nations Security Council sanctions that were lifted as part of the JCPOA.

Ellie Geranmayeh of the European Council on Foreign Relations think tank told ABC News that the past month was needed “for the dust to settle in Tehran after the attacks, but also to allow the E3 to have a better understanding of where the U.S. position is on the Iranian nuclear program, post-strikes.”

“I think they now have a better assessment,” she said. “I still don’t think it’s as strong of a picture as they would hope.”

The U.S. will not take part in Friday’s talks. “We have no plans at the current situation for talks with the United States,” Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, said during a Monday press conference.

President Donald Trump is continuing to claim that June’s strikes “obliterated” Iran’s key nuclear facilities, dismissing leaked intelligence reports suggesting that the damage done to the sites was not as extensive as the White House claimed.

“We will do it again, if necessary!” Trump wrote on social media late Monday.

Friday’s meeting, Geranmayeh said, will likely be focused on the snapback sanctions timeline. The snapback mechanism expires in October. The E3 may push to extend its provision for “six months to a year,” Geranmayeh added, if such a proposal wins support at the UNSC.

This would give more “breathing room” for Tehran and Washington to resume diplomacy” while maintaining Western leverage over Tehran, she said.

Whether the U.S.-Iran negotiating track can be revived remains to be seen.

There are “big question marks” as to Trump’s intentions, Geranmayeh said, and “whether he sees a need to expend the political cost domestically necessary to get a deal done with the Iranians, or if he’s happy to just kick the can down the road.”

In that case, the president could sporadically “give a green light to the Israelis to go in and strike to set back Iran’s nuclear activity,” she said.

There is “a real worry for both the Europeans and the Iranians, that the president, the U.S., is no longer actually invested or interested in a deal,” Geranmayeh added. “And I think this meeting will help the Iranians assess what at least the E3 understanding of that position is, and if the president is interested in a deal.”

Any revival of U.S.-Iran talks would likely mean discussions on broader security matters beyond Tehran’s nuclear program. Trump and his top officials have repeatedly framed the JCPOA as unfit for purpose because it did not put limits on Iran’s ballistic missile research program or its use of regional proxy forces.

“I think Istanbul will also scope out whether, in addition to a focused nuclear deal, the U.S. and Iran can also engage in a security package on the regional front,” Geranmayeh said.

Tehran maintains it cannot surrender its ability to enrich uranium. Iran has long said its stockpile of enriched uranium is intended purely for use in civilian nuclear power.

At least 37 killed, 270 injured while seeking aid in northern Gaza: Hospital
Photo by Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — At least 37 people were killed and 270 were injured while seeking aid in northern Gaza near the Zikim crossing, according to the director of Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital.

The Israel Defense Forces did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

This comes as gut-wrenching images emerge of malnourished children suffering amid the lack of food and other aid in Gaza.

An increasing number of deaths due to malnutrition have been reported. According to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, seven people died of hunger over a 24-hour period on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths from famine to 154 since Oct. 7, 2023, including 89 children.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Zelenskyy calls on US to impose ‘strong’ sanctions on Russia at UN General Assembly
The United Nations headquarters is seen in Manhattan on Sept. 9, 2025 as the annual U.N. General Assembly, the 80th, began with thousands of delegates and world leaders expected to attend over the next few weeks. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged attendees of this week’s United Nations General Assembly sessions in New York to use the meeting of world leaders to apply “strong political pressure” on Russia, as Moscow’s war on its neighbor wears on.

Zelenskyy posted to social media on Monday morning, following Russia’s latest overnight strike on Ukrainian cities across the country. Drones hit Donetsk, Dnipro, Sumy, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, Zelenskyy said.

At least three people were killed in Zaporizhzhia, the president said. Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 141 drones into the country, of which 132 were downed or suppressed.

“This is already the fourth time that Russia accompanies one of the highest annual global diplomatic events with killings,” Zelenskyy said in his post, referring to this week’s UNGA sessions.

“That is why it is so important for this diplomatic week to be productive,” he added. “We must act so that killings and war do not become routine.”

“There is a real need for strong pressure on Russia, new joint steps from everyone in the world who believes that international law must work again,” Zelenskyy said, calling specifically on “Europe, the USA, the G7 and G20 countries — all those who have real influence on Russia.”

“Strong sanctions, strong political pressure, Russia’s accountability for the war — all of this is necessary,” Zelenskyy wrote. “All of this will happen.”

U.S.-led peace talks have thus far failed to produce a ceasefire in Ukraine, where Russian forces remain on the offensive at multiple points along the front line three-and-a-half years into Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

Russian attacks on Ukraine have intensified since U.S. President Donald Trump met with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska in August.

And in recent weeks, repeated Russian drone and aircraft violations of NATO airspace in Poland, Romania and Estonia have further raised tensions between Moscow and its Western adversaries.

At Tallinn’s request, the United Nations Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the violation of Estonian airspace by three Russian fighter aircraft on Sept. 12.

Trump — who is expected to meet with Zelenskyy in New York this week — has repeatedly expressed his frustration with Putin over the failure of peace efforts and Moscow’s continued long-range strikes. While in the U.K. last week, Trump said Putin had “let me down.”

Nonetheless, Trump has refused to impose on Russia the full raft of additional sanctions and tariffs that he has threatened. The White House did introduce additional 25% tariffs on all Indian imports in response to New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian oil and military goods.

Trump said last week that he would not introduce further measures until European nations — who have broadly been more full-throated than the White House in their continued military and political backing for Kyiv — impose steep tariffs on India and China.

Oleksandr Merezhko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament and chair of the body’s foreign affairs committee, told ABC News that the planned Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in New York this week is positive.

“It’s always good and gives a chance to make him more receptive to our needs,” he said. “At the same time, I don’t have high expectations. Trump seems reluctant to employ serious sanctions against Russia and its allies.”

Kyiv will be watching closely to see how many states back a planned resolution expressing support for Ukraine. “It’s indicative of our support in the world, including in the Global South,” Merezhko said.

Russian officials, meanwhile, have signaled no imminent willingness to agree to a ceasefire or to a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, an idea proposed by Trump after his Alaska summit with the Russian president.

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Trump’s disappointment with the pace of the negotiations with Russia can be “partly explained by the fact that he wants quick solutions.”

ABC News’ Anna Sergeeva and Ellie Kaufman contributed to this report.

