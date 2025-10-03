2 Manchester synagogue attack victims, including 1 who died, hit by police gunfire, police say
(LONDON) — Two of the Manchester synagogue attack victims appeared to been shot by police officers who were trying to stop the assailant, the Greater Manchester Police said Friday.
One of the victims with apparent gunshot wounds died during the attack and the other remains hospitalized, police said.
“The Home Office Pathologist has advised that he has provisionally determined, that one of the deceased victims would appear to have suffered a wound consistent with a gunshot injury,” Police Chief Constable Stephen Watson said in a statement.
Police said they determined the victims who were shot were likely hit by police because the suspect — who was fatally shot by police — was not in possession of any firearms, according to their initial investigation.
Police alleged that Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, a British citizen of Syrian descent, drove a vehicle into a crowd outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue early on Thursday. He then allegedly exited the vehicle and began attacking people with a blade — actions that police said were a terrorist incident.
As the attack unfolded, congregants blockaded themselves inside the synagogue, keeping Al-Shamie outside. He was then struck and killed by police gunfire, officials said.
Both of those who appeared to have been struck by law enforcement were believed to have been sheltering inside the synagogue, where they were “close together” behind a door as “worshippers acted bravely to prevent the attacker from gaining entry,” police said.
Police earlier on Friday said in a statement that they had identified the two victims killed during the attack as Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, both of whom were from Crumpsall.
Law enforcement did not immediately say which of the victims appeared to have been hit by gunfire. The victim who was shot and injured was one of three who were receiving treatment for injuries in local hospitals, police said on Friday.
Three additional suspects — two men and a woman — were also taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism, police said on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Al-Shamie’s family released a statement condemning “this heinous act, which targeted peaceful, innocent civilians.”
“We fully distance ourselves from this attack and express our deep shock and sorrow over what has happened,” the family said. “Our hearts and thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we pray for their strength and comfort.”
(TOKYO) — The atomic bombings of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, and Nagasaki three days later brought a scale of destruction the world had never seen. Many who survived the blasts died in the weeks, months and years that followed. Japan surrendered six days after the Nagasaki bombing, bringing an end to World War II.
Today, the only nation to have suffered atomic bombings is protected by the U.S. nuclear umbrella. More than 50,000 U.S. military personnel are stationed in Japan. The country has fired almost no shots in anger in eight decades.
But that postwar identity is shifting.
The Japanese constitution, drafted during the U.S. occupation, renounces war as a means of settling disputes. Japan hasn’t revised that pacifist charter. But the space around it has changed. Many here now perceive real and growing threats. Topics that were politically untouchable a decade ago are now freely debated.
Conflicts no longer seem regional but interconnected. North Korea, now a front-line participant in the war in Ukraine, continues to launch missiles in defiance of sanctions. China tests boundaries and dares others to push back.
In recent years, Japan has asserted itself more openly, sending a warship through the Taiwan Strait in 2024 and dispatching a prime minister to Ukraine for face-to-face talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2023 — the first time a Japanese prime minister has visited an active combat zone since World War II.
Leading up to this year’s anniversary, the tone has shifted from remembrance to readiness. “Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow,” said former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during that 2023 visit.
Earlier this year, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited Tokyo, where, according to Reuters, the two sides agreed to accelerate co-production of missile systems. Japan also pledged to expand joint operations and upgrade its Self-Defense Forces’ command structure to better align with U.S. forces.
Current Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba affirmed the shared U.S.-Japan vision for a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific.”
Japan now participates in multinational drills near flashpoints. It provides naval support to the Philippines. It seeks better ties with South Korea.
But rearmament takes money, and public support for a bigger military budget remains uncertain.
One group has stayed firmly opposed to nuclear weapons, Nihon Hidankyo, formed in 1956 representing survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. In 2024, it received the Nobel Peace Prize for decades of testimony and efforts to persuade governments to disarm.
“We atomic bomb survivors call on all countries to sign and ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons for peace,” reads a flyer distributed by the group.
In Japan, survivors are known as hibakusha. They became symbols of peace, a living reminder of what must never happen again. Now, there are fewer of them, but they are still speaking out.
Tomoko Matsuo was 12 years old when the bomb fell on Nagasaki. She was at home on summer break, less than 2 miles from the hypocenter, the area directly underneath where the bomb exploded. A hill, she says, may have blocked the worst of the blast and saved her life.
“I was working on the sewing machine when I heard a huge sound,” she told ABC News in Nagasaki on June 27. “It was enormous and unforgettable.” She ran to a nearby bomb shelter. When she emerged, her house was still standing. Nagasaki was ablaze.
They searched for her older sister Eiko, who was 16. “It was a sea of flames. We gave up the search.” Two days after the bombing, Eiko returned.
“I can’t imagine how she made it home,” Matsuo says.
Eiko was burned. She couldn’t keep food down. There was no proper medical care. “We spoke encouraging words to her. It’s painful to think of that.” They took her to a nearby aid station, gave her water, tried a blood transfusion from her brother. But she died soon after.
“This young life was lost. It’s unbearable. She wanted to see her family, and she worked enormously hard to come home.”
Now 92, Matsuo tells her story to keep Eiko’s memory alive. But the chance of nuclear weapons never being used again is far from certain.
Kazuko Hikawa, Vice Director of the Research Center for Nuclear Weapons Abolition at Nagasaki University, says the goal may be harder to reach than many realize. The problem, she says, is something called the security paradox.
“Countries chase nuclear weapons thinking it will stop others from attacking them with nuclear weapons,” she tells ABC News. “Nuclear deterrence may prevent nuclear war, but it actually increases the risk of conflict involving conventional weapons, as seen in Ukraine and Palestine. These are not nuclear wars, but they happen under the shadow of nuclear power.”
In 2015, ABC News met a Hiroshima survivor, Sunao Tsuboi, who has since passed away.
U.S. Ambassador George Glass attended the memorial ceremonies in Hiroshima and and will also attend the ceremony in Nagasaki later this week. His remarks focused on reconciliation and the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance.
(LONDON) — The Israel Defense Forces said it struck “the entrance” of Syria‘s military headquarters in Damascus on Wednesday.
Syria’s Ministry of Health told the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency that at least one person was killed and 18 others were injured Wednesday in the Israeli airstrikes on the capital, Damascus.
The high-profile strike came amid a wave of sectarian violence in the southern Syrian city of Sweida, where the Druze population has clashed with local Bedouin Sunni tribes and the recently installed Syrian government, headed by Interim President Ahmed Al-Sharaa who toppled former President Bashar Al-Assad in December.
The Druze are an offshoot of a branch of Shiite Islam. Around 1 million Druze are spread across Syria, Israel and Lebanon. The majority live in Syria, concentrated in the south of the country.
“The IDF continues to monitor developments and the regime’s actions against Druze civilians in southern Syria,” the IDF said in a statement. “In accordance with directives from the political echelon, the IDF is striking in the area and remains prepared for various scenarios.”
In a post to X, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said: “The warnings in Damascus have ended — now painful blows will come.”
“The IDF will continue to operate forcefully in Sweida to destroy the forces that attacked the Druze until their complete withdrawal,” Katz added.
More than 250 people have been killed in Sweida province as of Wednesday morning since the violence erupted on Sunday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based war monitoring group. Those deaths included 21 people who were killed in “field executions” by local groups in Sweida, the organization said.
Syrian government forces were deployed to the Sweida region — home to the largest population of the Druze religious minority in Syria — on Monday in an effort to restore order but ultimately clashed with the Druze militias themselves. On Tuesday, Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra announced a ceasefire agreement in Sweida, saying government forces would “respond only to the sources of fire and deal with any targeting by outlaw groups.” But clashes continued.
As that sectarian violence has grown, the Israeli military has taken action against the Syrian government, the IDF said.
Over the past day, the IDF has struck and continues to strike tanks, rocket launchers, weapons, and pickup trucks loaded with heavy machine guns on their way to the As Suwayda area in southern Syria,” the IDF said in a statement Wednesday, using another common spelling for Sweida.
The IDF said it has “decided to reinforce its forces in the area of the Syrian border” and “will continue to operate, both in defense and offense, to ensure the security of Israeli civilians.”
The office of Syria’s interim president said in a statement Wednesday that it “has followed with great concern the unfortunate violations that have recently occurred in some areas of Sweida Governorate.”
“These acts, which fall within the category of criminal and illegal behavior, are unacceptable under any circumstances and completely contradict the principles upon which the Syrian state is based,” the presidency added. “We, in the Syrian government, strongly condemn these shameful acts and affirm our full commitment to investigating all related incidents and holding accountable all those proven to be involved.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also urged Israeli Druze groups not to cross into Syria to join the fighting.
“We are working to save our Druze brothers and to eliminate the regime’s gangs,” he said in a statement posted to X on Wednesday.
Addressing those crossing the border or attempting to, Netanyahu added: “You are citizens of Israel. Do not cross the border. You are risking your lives; you could be murdered, you could be kidnapped, and you are harming the efforts of the IDF. Therefore, I ask you — return to your homes, let the IDF act.”