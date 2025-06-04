2 men charged in connection with boat collision that killed 15-year-old wakeboarder

2 men charged in connection with boat collision that killed 15-year-old wakeboarder
Adler Family

(MIAMI) — Two men face charges in connection with a deadly boat collision that killed a 15-year-old girl who was wakeboarding in Florida last year, authorities announced.

Ella Adler, 15, had fallen in the water while being towed in Biscayne Bay in the Miami area on May 11, 2024, when another boat struck her and didn’t stop, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said.

The alleged operators behind the vessels involved in the incident have since been charged following a “thorough investigation,” the FWC said Tuesday.

Carlos Guillermo Alonso, 79, the alleged operator of the boat that struck the teen, has been charged with two misdemeanors for careless operation of a vessel, according to the FWC.

Edmund Richard Hartley, 32, the alleged operator of the vessel towing Ella, has been charged with four misdemeanors for careless operation of a vessel, the commission said.

They are both accused of violating U.S. Coast Guard navigational rules on responsibility and look-out, while Hartley is additionally charged with violating rules regarding risk of collision and action to avoid collision, the FWC said.

“The FWC extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Ella Adler,” the FWC said in a statement. “Our thoughts remain with them as they continue to cope with this unimaginable loss.”

The FWC said it brought the charges against the men in late April. Both suspects have since pleaded not guilty and are set to appear in court in Miami-Dade County on June 30 for a trial hearing, online court records show.

An attorney for Alonso, who goes by Bill, said they were “surprised” to learn about the charging decision.

“What happened last year was an absolute tragedy. But it was not Bill’s fault,” his attorney, Lauren Krasnoff, said in a statement Tuesday. “Bill is an experienced and cautious boater and that is how he acted that day. FWC explicitly told us that they did not find Bill’s actions caused the accident. Because of that, we were very surprised to learn about the citations.”

“We understand that FWC is under a lot of pressure from recent events. But now, after telling us that Bill was not to blame, we will need to get to the bottom of this charging decision a year later,” she added.

ABC News has reached out to Hartley’s attorney for comment but has not yet received a response.

In the wake of the incident, investigators seized the boat believed to have struck Ella following a dayslong search, the FWC said. At the time, Alonso said he had “no knowledge” of the accident and is “devastated” to learn he may have been involved, according to his attorney.

“This is the worst possible tragedy and before saying anything else, we want to express our deepest sympathies to Ella Adler’s family and friends,” Krasnoff said at the time.

Alonso was boating by himself at the time of the incident and had “no knowledge whatsoever of having been involved in this accident,” she said.

“If he hit Ella that day, he certainly did not know it,” Krasnoff said, adding that he “absolutely would have stopped” if he realized he had.

He is “absolutely devastated by the loss of this intelligent, accomplished and beautiful young woman,” she said.

Ella was a student at Ransom Everglades School, a college-prep day school in the Miami area, and had appeared in more than 100 performances with the Miami City Ballet.

“The world lost a star this weekend. Ella was beautiful and shined brightly,” her parents, Amanda and Matt Adler, said in a statement to ABC News last year. “In her 15 years she gave us more light than we could have ever dreamed.”

‘It could have been me’: FSU student who saw gunman fire first few shots recounts harrowing shooting
(nazarethman/Getty Images)

(TALLAHASSEE, Fla.) — Members of the Florida State University community will return to the areas in and around the student union building on Friday for the first time since Thursday’s shooting.

They are being allowed there to retrieve the personal belongings they left behind — items abandoned in the chaos when gunfire shattered the calm and sent students fleeing for their lives.

McKenzie Heeter, a 20-year-old junior, was just feet away from the gunman when the shooting began.

“I was leaving the union with food in my hand,” McKenzie recalled. “I noticed [an orange vehicle that looked like a Hummer]. Then I saw him [wearing a matching orange shirt], waving around a bigger rifle … and then he pulled out the handgun and shot that woman. That’s when I just completely ran.”

McKenzie describes sprinting across campus in sheer panic.

“I did a four-minute mile in sandals. I’ve never run that fast in my life,” she said. “I felt like I have got to leave or else it could be me next.”

While she says the entire afternoon feels surreal, one moment replays vividly in her mind — the horrific moment she saw the suspect shoot a woman in purple scrubs from behind.

“Her back was to him. She was just walking. I don’t even think she registered what happened. That’s what I just keep thinking about.”

In the chaos, McKenzie’s first call was to her mom.

“She’s my best friend. I just wanted her to know I was okay,” she said.

Investigators say the gunman killed two people, neither of them students, and injured six others who have yet to be identified.

One suffered critical injuries but, on Thursday evening, was upgraded with the rest of the injured survivors to fair condition.

The accused gunman, a stepson of a local sheriff’s deputy, was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after law enforcement agents shot him.

Investigators say the suspect used a handgun that was once his stepmother’s service weapon. He was also carrying a shotgun, investigators say.

As the entire campus continues to process the trauma, McKenzie tells ABC News that her sense of safety has been shattered.

“The most heartbreaking part is that everybody feels unsafe now. Someone just came and took that from us,” she said.

Tory Lanez stabbed 14 times while in prison for Megan Thee Stallion shooting
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — Tory Lanez was hospitalized on Monday after a fellow inmate at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi attacked the rapper at around 7:20 a.m. local time, a spokesperson for the prison told ABC News.

“Staff immediately responded, activated 911 and began medical aid. Peterson was subsequently transported to an outside medical facility for further treatment,” the spokesperson said.

The rapper, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting and injuring fellow hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, in July 2020.

The prison spokesperson did not provide further comment when asked about the nature of Peterson’s injuries, whether he has been released from the hospital or whether a suspect has been charged in the attack.

However, the rapper’s verified Instagram account shared a post to his stories, saying: “Tory was stabbed 14 times, including seven wounds to his back, four to his torso, two to the back of his head and one to the left side of his face. Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus. He is now breathing on his own.”

“Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through,” the post continued. “He also wants to thank everyone for the continued prayers and support.”

Crystal Morgan, an attorney representing Peterson, confirmed to ABC News on Monday afternoon that the rapper was attacked at the correctional facility and remains hospitalized.

Morgan said she had not been able to obtain any information about his condition and was “in the dark” like everyone else. Morgan added she called Peterson’s family to notify them of the attack.

The prison’s Investigative Services Unit and the Kern County District Attorney’s Office launched a probe into the incident, while the Office of the Inspector General has been notified, the spokesperson said.

ABC News has reached out to the DA’s office for additional comment.

Peterson was found guilty on Dec. 23, 2022, of three charges for shooting and injuring Pete in both feet as they left a party in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020.

He was initially charged in October 2020 with one felony count each of assault with a semi-automatic firearm (personal use of a firearm) and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, according to charging documents obtained by ABC News.

He was also charged ahead of his trial in December 2022 with an additional felony count of discharging a firearm with gross negligence. Lanez, who chose not to take the witness stand during the trial, pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

His defense attorneys argued during the trial that Lanez was not the shooter and he has maintained his innocence in multiple social media posts since his sentencing last year.

During his sentencing hearing, prosecutors read an impact statement from Pete — who testified during the trial — in which she called for Peterson to “be forced to face the full consequences of his heinous actions and face justice.”

“He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma. He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul,” Pete said in her impact statement.

Peterson was denied bond by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge on Sept. 14, 2023, as his legal team appeals his 10-year sentence.

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to block FOIA case against DOGE
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court for an emergency injunction to block proceedings in a case involving a Freedom of Information request seeking information from the Department of Government Efficiency.

The government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington sued the budget-slashing agency earlier this year for public access to its records and its plans for overhauling the government.

The administration has claimed executive privilege, insisting that DOGE — as a presidential advisory board — is not subject to FOIA.

A federal court hearing the case is scheduled to proceed with depositions and document production as part of a hearing to determine whether FOIA applies.

Solicitor General John Sauer told the court that such an effort defeats the purpose of the litigation and effectively would expose private executive branch information.

A representative of CREW, responding to the administration’s request for an injunction, said in a statement, “While DOGE continues to attempt to fight transparency at every level of justice, we look forward to making our case that the Supreme Court should join the District Court and Court of Appeals in allowing discovery to go forward.”

A federal judge in March determined that DOGE likely should be subject to the Freedom of Information Act.

U.S. District Judge Chris Cooper ruled that President Donald Trump’s executive orders, his public statements about DOGE, and the agency’s “substantial authority over vast swathes of the federal government” were enough to determine that DOGE likely should be subject to FOIA, which gives media organizations and the public the right to access records from the federal government.

ABC News’ Peter Charalambous contributed to this report.

