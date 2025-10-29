2 men sentenced to 25 years for failed murder-for-hire plot against Iranian dissident Masih Alinejad

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Two men hired by Iran in a failed plot to kill Masih Alinejad, an Iranian dissident, author and activist, at her New York City home in 2022 were sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday.

A Manhattan federal court jury convicted Rafat Amirov and Polad Omarov of murder-for-hire and attempted murder in aid of racketeering in March.

Federal prosecutors said the two partnered with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in an attempt to silence one of Iran’s most vocal, internationally recognized and effective critics in exchange for half a million dollars.

“I looked these men in the eyes — men who intended to silence me for defending women’s freedom — and am still standing,” Alinejad said after the sentencing hearing.

The journalist said the verdict is a “victory for my fellow dissidents who continue to fight for freedom and refuse to be silenced.”

“For too long, dictators have treated America as their personal playground to orchestrate transnational oppression,” she said. “It’s past time the U.S. government makes clear that U.S. residents are protected and that if they are targeted on American soil, there will be consequences for the hitmen as well as the regimes that sent them.”

In a video posted on social media Wednesday morning, Alinejad said she was en route with the FBI to the federal courthouse for the sentencing “to face my would-be assassins” and read a victim impact statement.

“As you see, I’m wearing red because they were hoping to cover all over my body with blood,” she said. “I’m wearing red to celebrate my life.”

Ahead of the sentencing, prosecutors said Omarov and Amirov deserved 55 years in prison because they sought “to soak the Brooklyn streets with the victim’s blood.”

Meanwhile, Omarov’s attorney argued for a sentence of no more than 10 years and Amirov’s attorney argued for no more than 13 years.

Prosecutors said the pair is part of an Eastern European criminal organization with ties to Iran and wanted to use the bounty to build power and influence in the Russian mob.

“When Amirov and Omarov were presented with a $500,000 bounty to assassinate Ms. Alinejad, they pursued the assignment quickly and relentlessly,” federal prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said that in late July 2022, the triggerman hired by Amirov and Omarov “repeatedly traveled” to Alinejad’s Brooklyn neighborhood to surveil her.

At one point, the triggerman, Khalid Mehdiyev, saw Alinejad on her porch while he was walking around the neighborhood, and by the time he was able to make his way back to his car to retrieve an assault rifle, she had gone back inside, prosecutors said. “Alarmed” by the sight of Mehdiyev, Alinejad left her house on July 28, 2022, to stay with a friend out of state, prosecutors said.

Alinejad posted a video on social media of Mehdiyev outside her house on July 28, 2022.

When the triggerman drove away from the Brooklyn residence that day, the NYPD pulled him over for blowing a stop sign and driving on a suspended license. The officers arrested him and, during an inventory search of the car, found the assault rifle, as well as 66 rounds of ammunition, a ski mask, gloves and a bundle of cash, prosecutors said.

Related Posts

Maui firefighters battle brush fire in Ka’anapali
Maui Emergency Management Agency

(LOS ANGELES) — Firefighters in Maui are battling a brush fire burning above Kaanapali, Hawaii, on Monday.

The fire is near the old Sugar Cane Train warehouse, the Maui Emergency Management Agency said.

Both lanes of Honoapiʻilani Highway between Puʻukoliʻi Road and Lower Honoapiʻilani Highway have been shut down amid firefighting efforts, according to the agency.

The Maui County Fire Department said in an update on X that the fire “is slowly being contained.”

Officials asked motorists to avoid the area. “Smoke continues to impact the highway, necessitating the continued road closure,” the department said.

The blaze is just a couple of miles north of where the devastating Lahaina wildfires occurred nearly two years ago.

The fires, which became the fifth deadliest in U.S. history, left over 100 people dead, destroyed thousands of structures and parched the local landscape.

Pennsylvania teen dies from bacterial meningitis: School district
Meningitis Medical term in a card on doctor hand, medical conceptual image. Getty/Md Saiful Islam Khan

(LANGHORNE, Pa.) — A Pennsylvania high school student died from bacterial meningitis, according to the local school district.

Ryan Duffy, 18, a senior at Neshaminy High School in Langhorne, contracted Streptococcus Pneumoniae Meningitis last week and was treated in the ICU before dying Tuesday, according to a letter sent to parents by the Neshaminy School District and obtained by ABC News.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the death of a member of our school community, Ryan Duffy, who passed away earlier today, October 14, 2025.  Ryan’s family has given us permission to share with you that he became suddenly ill late last week and was admitted to the ICU at the hospital,” the letter read. “We hold the family in our thoughts and wish them strength in this difficult time. Ryan was diagnosed with Streptococcus Pneumoniae Meningitis.”

The Neshaminy School District is using enhanced cleaning protocols at Neshaminy High School, but the school said that Duffy’s form of meningitis is not typically contagious.

“It is important to note that this type of meningitis is not usually contagious in a school setting and does not typically spread through casual contact, such as being in the same classroom or cafeteria,” the letter continued.

According to the CDC, though this type of meningitis is spread through droplets that are released when you cough, sneeze, or talk, it is not highly contagious.

Parents in the community are mourning Duff’s death from the disease.

“These old diseases that have been around for years are still affecting people,” said Eddie Maurer, a parent from Bensalem, told ABC News affiliate ABC 6. “It just doesn’t make sense. It’s hard to believe.”

Bacterial meningitis causes inflammation of the brain’s protective lining and spinal cord and can lead to death in a few hours if not treated properly, according to the CDC.

Symptoms include severe headaches, high fevers, excessive vomiting, stiff neck and confusion, according to the CDC, and the best way to inoculate yourself against the disease is through vaccination.

“Most people recover from bacterial meningitis if managed properly,” the CDC page on the infection says, but “those who recover can have permanent disabilities.”

It is not yet known how Duffy contracted the infection.

Hurricane Erin tracker: Category 2 storm prompts evacuations for North Carolina’s Outer Banks
Hurricane Erin – The Fifth Named Storm Map/ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Erin, now a Category 2 hurricane, has prompted a tropical storm watch for North Carolina’s Outer Banks and is expected to bring dangerous waves and rip currents to beaches along the East Coast.

Here’s the latest forecast:

The Outer Banks

While the storm won’t make landfall on the East Coast, it has prompted mandatory evacuations for some Outer Banks residents and visitors.

The Outer Banks is forecast to get heavy rain Wednesday night into Thursday and winds over 40 mph.

A storm surge watch and a high surf advisory have been issued, with destructive, large breaking waves up to 20 feet in the forecast. Coastal damage is likely from large waves destroying protective dunes. The flooding will also extend inland, likely impacting roads.

Tracking Erin

Dangerous rip currents and large waves are forecast for the East Coast through Friday.

The popular beach towns of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and Wildwood, New Jersey, banned swimming on Monday due to the rough surf.

More than 50 people were rescued from the ocean at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, on Monday local officials said, and no swimming is recommended at Wrightsville Beach from Tuesday though Friday.

On Tuesday, waves will pick up along the East Coast, with Florida to the Outer Banks facing the worst conditions.

By Wednesday, the waves will increase along the Carolinas as Erin makes its closest pass to the Outer Banks Wednesday night into Thursday.

On Thursday, the high surf will arrive to beaches in the Mid-Atlantic and New England. A high surf advisory is also posted for portions of New Jersey, Long Island and Massachusetts.

