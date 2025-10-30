2 months after a man was killed at Burning Man, experts say it will ‘not be a quick solve’

Sunset at the Burning Man festival on Sunday, September 3, 2023. (Photo by Kathy Baird/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

(BLACK ROCK CITY, Nev.) — It’s been two months since a Burning Man attendee was found dead in a pool of blood at the annual event in Black Rock City, Nevada, and as officials continue to search for a suspect, law enforcement experts told ABC News the crime will “not be a quick solve.”

Vadim Kruglov, a 37-year-old from Russia who was described by his family as “talented, bright and inspiring,” was found dead at the event on Aug. 30 at approximately 9:14 p.m., the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office said in September.

As other attendees were celebrating the burning of the large wooden “man” that marks the end of the event, officials said a deputy was alerted by another participant that there was a man “lying in a pool of blood,” with officials “immediately” responding to the campsite.

An attendee at the event, who asked not to be named, told ABC News she was traveling back to her campsite that evening when she was rerouted by a large police presence nearby.

It wasn’t until after she left Burning Man on Sunday that she found out a homicide had occurred at the event.

“I felt so unprotected,” the participant, who said she was not interviewed by police at the scene, told ABC News.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to requests from ABC News for comment on the status of the case.

“Burning Man Project is committed to the safety of our community and to supporting those working to bring justice in this tragic case,” event officials said in a press release in September.

While many unknowns remain surrounding Kruglov’s death, and the search for a suspect continues, ABC News contributor and former FBI special agent Richard Frankel said there are “several investigative steps” officials can take before ruling the homicide a “closed” or “cold” case.

Murder weapon could indicate suspect had relationship with victim: Former FBI agent

Three weeks after Kruglov’s murder, officials announced they found the knife allegedly used in the killing, a discovery Frankel said could shed light on the potential suspect’s motive or possibly provide DNA evidence.

When officials announced the discovery of the weapon, they said Kruglov’s death appeared to have been caused by a single stab wound, which ABC News contributor and retired FBI agent Brad Garrett said is a “personal” manner of killing and could indicate the suspect had a relationship with the victim.

“Using a knife on someone is highly personal. It’s one thing to be 10 feet away and shoot somebody. It’s another to literally have to be against them to kill them,” Garrett said.

However, Frankel said a possible motive will not be able to be determined until the medical examiner conducts a further investigation into the knife-entry wound, specifically the “way the entry went in, the way the knife was facing and the pressure put forward or backward as the knife was stabbed.”

Officials have not yet shared the medical examiner’s report with the public, nor have they stated when the report would be released.

Frankel also said it is possible the suspect and the victim had some kind of prior relationship, but also recognized the killing could have simply occurred “in the heat of the moment.”

“Being that it’s at Burning Man — a lot of alcohol and drugs — you just don’t know who the players are at that time and at that location, and it could be just somebody who lost it and stabbed the first person that you could see,” Frankel said.

There were 44 arrests at this year’s event, officials said, ranging from possession of a controlled substance and assault with a deadly weapon to domestic battery, sexual assault and burglary.

Investigators must take the suspect’s ‘life apart’

Another potential avenue to reveal more details about the suspect is to take a deeper look at Kruglov’s past, Garrett said.

“You really take his life apart,” Garrett said, encouraging investigators to learn about Kruglov’s connections — “if there was someone he complained about, someone he owed money to or someone he had gotten into a dispute with.”

Kruglov, originally from Russia, was described as “true hero of Burning Man” who “poured his soul” into the community, according to a GoFundMe created by loved ones that was shared on the event’s press release.

“Vadim poured his soul into our community: building camp, creating art, helping others and always sharing his kindness and energy,” his loved ones wrote on the GoFundMe. “His contributions will forever remain part of the Burn’s history.”

Kruglov was attending Burning Man for the first time, according to a statement from the event.

Garrett said the suspect has the potential to be have “some connection” to Kruglov’s life, even prior to his trip to Burning Man. But, those possibilities could only be confirmed by analyzing his past, looking through his social media and speaking to friends and family, he said.

‘At the mercy’ of the public

Due to the challenges involved in this investigation — including that there was “little to no cellphone coverage,” the crime scene was a temporary city in a remote area and there is no known surveillance footage of the crime — Garrett said officials are “at the mercy of other people giving you information.”

“You never want to be in a position where you’re at the mercy of other people giving you information, but unfortunately, this case may just lend itself to completing a thorough investigation — not getting anywhere as to who the suspect might be — and then you have to regularly get the case back in front of the public to potentially generate more leads,” Garrett said.

“Somebody’s going to have to keep this case alive to potentially solve it,” Garrett added.

But, despite the time that passes without a suspect in custody growing by the day, Garrett said that does not make the case less solvable.

“One phone call, one piece of evidence that directs them toward someone with some corroboration that they could well have been involved in this could lead to an arrest,” Garrett said.

Father of missing baby Emmanuel Haro pleads guilty to murder of 7-month-old
Father of missing baby Emmanuel Haro pleads guilty to murder of 7-month-old
Jake Haro, 32, and Rebecca Haro, 41, were arrested on Aug. 22 for the murder of their 7-month-old child, Emmanuel Haro, who has been missing since Aug. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office

(LOS ANGELES) — The father of Emmanuel Haro, the 7-month-old in California who has been missing since August, has pleaded guilty to the baby’s murder.

Jake Haro, 32, pleaded guilty in court on Thursday to all charges, including assault causing bodily harm to a child “resulting in the death of said child” and filing a false police report, according to court records.

The father, who previously pleaded not guilty with his wife Rebecca Haro in September, cried in court on Thursday while he was giving his plea.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel’s mother, 41-year-old Rebecca Haro, pleaded not guilty to an amended complaint on Thursday, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov 3. It remains unclear what is in the complaint, according to Los Angeles ABC station KABC.

Jake Haro’s sentencing is also scheduled for Nov. 3.

Officials have not announced whether they have located the baby’s remains.

The 7-month-old was reported missing on Aug. 14 at approximately 7:47 p.m. local time after his mother “reported being attacked outside a retail store on Yucaipa Boulevard,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Aug. 15.

When he was reported missing, Emmanuel’s mother told officials that “while she stood outside her vehicle, changing the child’s diaper, she was physically assaulted by an unknown male and rendered unconscious,” authorities said.

Authorities later said the mother was “confronted with inconsistencies in her initial statement,” leading officials to say they were “unable to rule out foul play in the disappearance of Emmanuel,” officials said.

Jake and Rebecca Haro were arrested and charged for the child’s murder on Aug. 22, officials said.

In August, officials announced they had a “pretty strong indication” on the location of the child’s remains and they believed Emmanuel was “severely abused over a period of time.”

“The filing in this case reflects our belief that baby Emmanuel was abused over time and that eventually because of that abuse, he succumbed to those injuries,” Riverside County District Attorney Michael Hestrin said during a press conference in August.

Hestrin said Jake Haro, who he described as an “experienced child abuser,” “should have gone to prison” due to previously abusing another child he had with his ex-wife back in 2018, but a judge at the time granted him probation — a ruling Hestrin called an “outrageous error in judgment.” Authorities said the child in that case has been left bedridden.

“If that judge had done his job as he should have done, Emmanuel would be alive today,” Hestrin said.

After decades in business, Rite Aid makes a major move amid bankruptcy
After decades in business, Rite Aid makes a major move amid bankruptcy
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Rite Aid has shuttered all of its stores after more than six decades in business.

The pharmacy chain made the announcement in a post on its website, stating, “All Rite Aid stores have now closed. We thank our loyal customers for their many years of support.”

ABC News has reached out to the company for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Despite its long history in the pharmacy industry, Rite Aid has faced mounting financial challenges in recent years. The company most recently filed for bankruptcy protection in May, just eight months after emerging from a previous Chapter 11 filing in September 2024.

At the time, Rite Aid — which operated more than 1,200 stores across 15 states from California to Vermont — said it planned to keep stores open while selling off assets to avoid disrupting customers’ prescription services.

The company also announced it had secured $1.94 billion in new financing from existing lenders to stay operational during bankruptcy proceedings.

Rite Aid had first filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2023, allowing it to reduce billions in debt and close hundreds of underperforming stores. Alongside declining sales, the company has also faced more than 1,000 federal, state, and local lawsuits alleging its pharmacies improperly filled prescriptions for painkillers, according to the New York Times.

In March 2023, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint accusing Rite Aid of filling “unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances” that showed multiple red flags for misuse — allegations the company has denied.

As part of its first bankruptcy reorganization, Rite Aid reached a settlement with the Justice Department in June 2024 resolving those allegations under the False Claims Act and Controlled Substances Act. Under the settlement, the company agreed to pay the government $7.5 million and have a general unsecured claim in Rite Aid’s bankruptcy case, which are being handled through the court process. Rite Aid did not admit to any wrongdoing.

The company’s second bankruptcy filing in May 2025 paused most of the remaining opioid-related lawsuits including cases brought by state and local governments as well as individual plaintiffs which are now being handled through the bankruptcy’s claims process while Rite Aid works through its wind-down plan — a plan that remains under court review amid ongoing objections from the U.S. Trustee.

Rite Aid has denied the allegations in those lawsuits and in a statement in 2023 said it sought an “equitable” resolution of opioid claims through the Chapter 11 process.

Founded in 1962 as Thrift D Discount Center in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Rite Aid grew into the nation’s third-largest standalone pharmacy chain before its final closure.

Des Moines school district says it will pursue legal action against consulting firm after superintendent detained by ICE
Des Moines school district says it will pursue legal action against consulting firm after superintendent detained by ICE
Ian Andre Roberts’ booking photo. Polk County Sheriff

(DES MOINES, Iowa) — The Des Moines Public Schools board announced Friday it intends to pursue legal action against a consulting firm it hired in 2023 to conduct a search for a new superintendent, claiming the firm failed to “properly vet candidates” after the district’s now-former superintendent was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents last week.

Federal authorities said the superintendent, Ian Roberts, is not in the U.S. legally and has not had any work authorization in the U.S. since 2020. He had served as the superintendent of the Des Moines district since July 2023 until his resignation this week following his detainment.

“Ian Roberts should have never been presented as a finalist, and if we knew what we know now, he would never have been hired,” Des Moines Public Schools board chair Jackie Norris said after the board emerged from a closed session Friday morning.

Norris claimed it has become clear that the consulting firm failed to turn up information “of a negative nature” about Roberts that it should have flagged to the school board. 

“It’s clear that people are identifying and finding information in a matter of hours,” Norris said, in reference to public reporting on Roberts since his arrest by ICE last week. “And so it’s probably something that they should have caught, and that was our expectation.”

Norris said the search firm, in its contract with the school board, was responsible for advertising, recruitment, application and resume review, public domain search, complete reference checks and presentation of qualified candidates. It also said it would conduct comprehensive reference calls on each applicant to include the verification of all related employment experiences, and would sub-contract with another company for a comprehensive criminal, credit and background check, she said.

“We are pursuing legal action as allowed by law. This is about accountability, taxpayer dollars, and we are seeking accountability,” Norris said. “As the facts revealed themselves over the past several days, it was crystal clear that the search firm did not do its job,” Norris said.

ABC News has reached out to the consulting firm for comment.

Roberts, 54, entered the U.S. in 1999 on a student visa that has since expired, and a judge issued a final order of removal against him in May 2024, according to federal authorities.

He resigned as superintendent on Tuesday, a day after the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners said it revoked Roberts’ administrator license and the Des Moines School Board voted unanimously to put him on unpaid administrative leave and to provide proof he is authorized to work in the U.S. or face termination. He did not provide the board with that information, according to Norris.

Norris had previously said the Des Moines School Board was not aware of Roberts’ immigration issues at the time of his hiring and that the board is “also a victim of deception by Dr. Roberts, one on a growing list that includes our students and teachers, our parents and community, our elected officials, and Iowa’s Board of Educational Examiners, and others.”

Robert now also faces a federal firearms charge. After he was detained by ICE agents on Sept. 26, a loaded handgun was found in his vehicle, and three additional firearms were located in his residence, according to a federal criminal complaint charging him with being an “illegal alien in possession of firearms.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

