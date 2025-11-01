2 more charged in Louvre jewel heist, 3 released from custody
(NEW YORK) — Two people arrested in the investigation into the Louvre Museum robbery last month have been formally charged in connection with the case, according to the Paris Public Prosecutor’s office. Both denied their involvement in the robbery.
Two others were charged in connection with the heist this week.
French authorities identified the new suspects as a 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman. They were charged with organized robbery and conspiracy to commit organized robbery and remanded into custody.
Additionally, three of the five people arrested on Oct. 29 have been released from custody, prosecutors said.
On Oct. 19, four masked thieves stole eight pieces of jewelry from the Louvre, the world’s most visited museum, that were valued at $102 million. The robbery, which authorities say took just seven minutes, sparked a national outcry and nationwide manhunt.
The stolen jewels remain missing, authorities say.
Last week, one suspect was arrested at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport while trying to board a plane bound for Algeria, police said, while the second suspect was detained as he was about to travel to Mali.
(LONDON) — Police in the southern German city of Munich said the famous Oktoberfest event would be closed until Wednesday afternoon, following a bomb threat linked to a deadly fire at a home in the north of the city.
“Due to a bomb threat in connection with the explosion in northern Munich, the Theresienwiese will remain closed until 5:00 p.m.,” Munich police said in a statement, referring to the open area west of the city center where the festival is located.
“A letter from the perpetrator has been sent to this effect,” police said. “A decision on further action will be made in the early afternoon.”
The bomb threat was linked to a fire at a residential building that killed one person in northern Munich on Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Police and fire department personnel were dispatched to the scene in the Lerchenau area. Police said there was a “burning residential building” and there they had received reports of “loud bangs.”
“According to current information, the residential building was deliberately set on fire during a family dispute,” police said. “The injured person found has since died. Another person is missing and poses no danger.”
Police later said they discovered “explosive devices” in the building. “Special forces have been called in to defuse the bombs,” the police said.
Munich police confirmed to ABC News that the person who was found dead in connection to the explosion at the residence was “probably the suspect.”
In a video statement posted to X, Munich police spokesman Thomas Schelshorn said the “major operation” in Lerchenau had been underway since 4:45 a.m.
“We’ve discovered a burning house, a single-family home, burning cars nearby and a dead man at Lerchenau Lake, which may also be related to this,” Schelshorn said.
“We also have an unspecified threat of explosives for the Theresienwiese,” he added. “That’s why cordoning off and searching measures are taking place here. And that’s also why the Oktoberfest isn’t opening on time today. And we assume it won’t open before 5 p.m.”
(LONDON) — Recent satellite images taken over and around Gaza City point to preparations for the expanded military operation there and show signs that people sheltering there have already been displaced.
A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday that the force had begun “preliminary operations and the first stages of the attack on Gaza City,” adding that the IDF is in control of the city’s outskirts.
The spokesperson said that the operation, which is dubbed “Gideon’s Chariots II,” is necessary to dislodge Hamas from Gaza City. The IDF announced on Wednesday the call-up of up to 60,000 reservists in connection with its expanded Gaza operation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the IDF’s aim is to defeat Hamas and secure the release of the remaining hostages held by the group.
In a new statement on Thursday, the IDF said it had warned medical officials and aid organizations operating in northern Gaza, including Gaza City, to prepare to evacuate the population there to the south.
It comes nearly two weeks after Israel’s security cabinet approved plans offered up by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to occupy Gaza City amid growing international scrutiny over the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.
International aid organizations have already recorded the movement of civilians out of Gaza City. According to a report issued on Wednesday by the Site Management Cluster (SMC), recent Israeli military operations in Gaza City have prompted many there to depart.
An estimate from the SMC pointed to 16,831 “displacement movements” between Aug. 12 and Aug. 20, most of them from the east of Gaza City.
The Site Management Cluster is a joint humanitarian body that coordinates assistance for displaced people.
In a separate statement on Wednesday, U.N. human rights officials condemned the IDF’s escalation in Gaza City. The officials said in the report that at least 87 Palestinians had been reported killed in Gaza City since Aug. 8, including 25 children, a figure the officials said was likely an undercount due to the difficult circumstances on the ground.
Growing military presence
A Planet Labs satellite photo taken on Aug. 16 shows a new military presence on the eastern edge of Gaza City, two experts told ABC News.
Vanderbilt University professor Andres Gannon, a military technology expert, said the photo shows a range of vehicles including tanks and armored personnel carriers, as well as lines of plowed earth for concealment or protection.
Tony Reeves, founder of the private intelligence firm MAIAR, said he counted over 30 armored vehicles in the image along with equipment like bulldozers, as well as earthworks which he said could be used for protection.
Reeves also identified a building surrounded by armored vehicles which he identified as a likely headquarters, as well as vehicles possibly used for communications with their own fortifications.
“You protect important things when spooling up for battle,” Reeves said.
In a satellite image taken over the same area on Aug. 9, the military vehicles and earthworks are not visible.
Tent camps dismantled
Another Planet Labs image taken on Aug. 9 shows a large block and two smaller clusters of tents some 2,300 feet from the likely military position.
In an image from Aug. 17, the tents appear to have been mostly dismantled and many of the buildings surrounding them flattened.
In an image taken on Aug. 9, another large cluster of tents is visible about 1 mile from the likely military site.
On Aug. 17, many of the tents were no longer visible.
Some buildings apparently demolished
In a satellite photo taken on Aug. 8, a large number of demolished buildings are seen surrounding some that are still standing, including one large U-shaped facility identified in data from UNICEF as the Dar Al-Arqam Secondary Boys Private School.
In an Aug. 16 image, many of the buildings visible in the above image, including the boys’ school, are no longer standing.
Asked about the apparent demolition of buildings in Gaza, the IDF told ABC News, “There is no IDF doctrine that aims causing maximal damage to civilian infrastructure regardless of military necessity. IDF actions are based on military necessity and with accordance to international law.”
In response to a request for comment on internal displacement in Gaza, the IDF directed ABC News to a map issued on July 27 advising Gaza to leave areas including the northern Gaza Strip and the east of Gaza City for their own safety.
(LONDON) — The Israel Defense Forces are investigating reports Israeli troops who were occupying a key sewage treatment plant in Gaza set it ablaze amid a drawdown of their forces from much of the enclave’s territory last week as a part of the first phase of the ceasefire deal.
The Sheikh Aljin sewage treatment plant, located to the southeast of Gaza City, was badly damaged in the reported fire, according to Gaza’s Coastal Municipalities Water Utility.
The CMWU told ABC News that an in-person investigation of the site on Tuesday, Oct. 14, confirmed that four of the plant’s six biological treatment towers had suffered massive fire damage.
According to the CMWU, the plastic cells and hydraulic systems inside the treatment towers had been destroyed and their concrete walls cracked by the fire.
Photos taken by the CMWU’s staff after the fire and provided to ABC News reveal the damage to the plant. The photos show multiple treatment towers with charred walls, their interiors burnt out and strewn with garbage. The treatment towers are scattered with Hebrew-language graffiti, including one reading, “I’ll be back soon.”
Before the devastating fire, the plant had the capacity to serve some 700,000 of Gaza’s approximately 2 million residents, the utility said.
The fire was first reported by Drop Site News, who uncovered two photos appearing to show IDF troops posing in front of burning structures at the Sheikh Aljin sewage plant to the southeast of Gaza City.
The date and authenticity of the photos could not be immediately verified but the structures seen in the images match those seen in the images provided by the CMWU.
The IDF told ABC News it was aware of the incident, and it is being reviewed.
It was not immediately clear when the fire was first set. NASA’s FIRMS system first detected a fire at the plant at 1:34 p.m. local time on Saturday, Oct. 11. And a satellite photo from Planet Labs taken on the same day shows smoke rising from one of the facility’s six biological treatment towers.
The IDF appears to have withdrawn from the site before Oct. 11 as Israeli troops vacated much of the Gaza Strip after a ceasefire came into effect on Oct. 10.
But earlier satellite images points to an IDF presence at the site in the days before the fire, experts say.
Tony Reeves, founder of the private intelligence firm MAIAR, said that it was difficult to make a definitive assessment, this image from Sept. 28 appeared to show objects consistent in their size and shape with military armored vehicles, as well as plowed earth like the kind often used by militaries for fortification.
Reeves said images from Oct. 7 and 11 appeared to point to a drawdown at the site with fewer vehicles present.
Jeremy Binnie, a defense analyst with the intelligence firm Janes, also told ABC News that while specific vehicles could not be identified the Sept. 28 and Oct. 7 images point to an IDF presence at the site.
The scene, Binnie said, “is consistent with an IDF temporary defensive position in the Gaza Strip as they routinely build protective berms and we would not expect civilian vehicles to be at a disused military position at this time.”
The CMWU said that owing to the destruction of another treatment plant at Bureij near Gaza’s border with Israel, before the fire the Sheikj Aljin plant had become the last remaining sewage treatment facility set up to serve much of central Gaza and Gaza City.