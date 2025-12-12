2 more officers testify on Day 7 of Luigi Mangione’s evidence suppression hearing

2 more officers testify on Day 7 of Luigi Mangione's evidence suppression hearing

Luigi Mangione during a pretrial hearing at New York State Supreme Court in New York, US, on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. Mangione faces state and federal charges in the killing nearly a year ago of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Photographer: Jefferson Siegel/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Two more Altoona, Pennsylvania, police officers took the stand Friday on Day 7 of accused CEO killer Luigi Mangione’s evidence suppression hearing as his attorneys work to get evidence excluded from his state murder case.

The marathon hearing will determine what evidence will used against him when he goes on trial on charges of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Manhattan sidewalk last year.

Testimony has centered around what transpired at the Altoona McDonald’s where Mangione was apprehended five days after the shooting.

Altoona police officer Samuel McCoy testified Friday that he knew whatever was happening at the McDonald’s on East Plank Road was serious when he saw his lieutenant, William Hanelly, putting on his bulletproof vest on on his way out of the stationhouse.

“Lt. Hanelly leaving with a vest on, that means something’s happening,” McCoy testified. “Significant.”

McCoy walked to a seated Luigi Mangione in the McDonald’s and immediately asked if he had any weapons.

“With the information I had that he was a homicide suspect, it’s very possible that he had weapons or feel desperate which makes people do erratic things,” McCoy testified.

McCoy then noticed a backpack on the floor and is seen on body camera footage moving it.

“I asked him, ‘Is this your property?’  He indicated to me it was,” McCoy testified.  He said he moved the bag “so that if he decides he wants to make a dramatic exit, per se, he doesn’t have access to any weapons.”

McCoy is then heard on camera asking Mangione, “Do you know what all this nonsense is about?” The officer said he wanted to gauge Mangione’s reaction.

“Through my experience, if somebody is being questioned and they’re not involved they’ll have one type of reaction and if they are involved, they’ll have a different type of reaction,” McCoy testified.

“I guess we’ll find out,” Mangione is heard answering.  

When McCoy asked how he had arrived at the McDonalds, Mangione indicated he did not want to speak.

“I said, ‘That’s fine.’  I did not ask him any more questions,” McCoy testified.

On cross-examination, McCoy said those questions were meant to elicit information.

The defense has argued that police waited too long to read Mangione his Miranda rights and that the police actions amounted to overkill.

McCoy conceded on cross-examination Mangione was largely compliant.

“None of the actions he took that day were frightening, made me fear for my life,” McCoy said.

On re-direct examination, he testified that officers had “established control” of the scene, but that going in he said “there is serious safety concerns,” given Mangione was suspected of committing a homicide.

Sgt. Eric Heuston, who oversaw the search of Mangione at the police station and helped catalog the items seized from him, including cash, clothing, a passport and a handgun, testified that Mangione was carrying “a good bit of property” and “over $7,000” when he was arrested.  

All of it was turned over to the NYPD pursuant to a search warrant Heuston drafted, “based on the fact that it could be of value to New York,” Heuston testified.

With Heuston on the witness stand, prosecutors showed three dozen evidence photos, including a full-body picture of Mangione after his strip search in which he stands awkwardly with his shoulders slumped forward, wearing jeans and a blue long-sleeve shirt.

Heuston testified on cross-examination that he read some of Mangione’s writings and decided which ones might have evidentiary value to the NYPD.  He’s heard on body-worn camera footage reading Mangione’s “to do” list over the phone to an NYPD contact and listing items that indicated he “more likely than not” was the shooting suspect wanted for the murder of Brian Thompson.

Defense attorney Karen Agnifilo suggested those actions were improper, but as she peppered Heuston with questions about inventory lists, evidence seizures and search warrant drafts, Heuston smiled and said, “I think we’re getting confused here.”

The hearing, which will continue into next week, was adjourned until Tuesday. A written decision from Judge Gregory Carro expected in January.

On Thursday, Lt. Hanelly testified that after the initial call came in he offered a responding officer a free sandwich from his favorite local place, Luigetta’s, if he actually collared the suspected killer.

“If you get the New York City shooter I’ll buy you Luigetta’s for lunch,” Hanelly said he texted patrolman Joseph Detwiler. The text included a wink emoji because, Hanelly testified, it seemed “preposterous” to him that the suspect could actually be sitting in a fast food place five hours away from the scene of the shooting.

Ex-South Carolina sheriff to plead guilty to stealing police funds
Ex-South Carolina sheriff to plead guilty to stealing police funds
Stock image of police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(SPARTANBURG, S.C.) — A former sheriff of Spartanburg, South Carolina, is expected to plead guilty Thursday morning to stealing money from his own police force and taking illicit drugs.

Chuck Wright previously signed a plea deal admitting to three criminal counts of conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and obtaining controlled substances through misrepresentation, according to court documents reviewed by ABC News.

Wright has been accused of stealing money from a benevolent fund intended for his officers facing financial difficulties and pocketed cash he said he would use to send an officer to Washington, D.C., to honor a deputy killed in the line of service, according to federal filings.

Attorneys for Wright did not immediately respond to ABC News’ requests for comment.

Two other former Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office employees pleaded guilty to charges associated with Wright.

Amos Durham, a former chaplain of the force, helped Wright steal more than $28,000 from the sheriff’s department, and Lawson Watson was paid by Wright as a deputy for four years for work he never did — totaling more than $200,000, investigators said in court documents against Durham and Watson.

Wright resigned earlier this year after working as a police officer for more than 20 years. Suspicion began to rise against him after a local paper discovered he had spent over $53,000 over six years on frivolous purchases that included dinners, fancy hotels, and subscriptions that included a keto diet program, according to the Post and Courier.

Wright previously faced an ethics investigation for nepotism in hiring his own son as a deputy, which is against state law, and allegedly used his force’s helicopter for flights that had no work- related purposes, according to local reporting.

Wright faces a maximum sentence of nearly 30 years in prison and will have to pay at least $440,000 in restitution.

A representative of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on the case.

4 people, including 2 children, found dead in 'suspicious' incident inside San Francisco home
4 people, including 2 children, found dead in ‘suspicious’ incident inside San Francisco home
ABC News/ KGO

(SAN FRANSCISCO) — Four people, including two children, have been found dead in a “suspicious” incident inside a San Francisco home, authorities said.

San Francisco police officers responded to a home on the 900 block of Monterey Boulevard at approximately 1:23 p.m. on Thursday to perform a well-being check on a family residing in the home. But when the officers arrived, they discovered four “unresponsive individuals” who were declared dead on scene, according to a statement from the Sam Francisco Police Department.

Police said the deaths appeared to be an isolated incident, reiterating that there is no general threat to the public, but also calling the deaths “suspicious” in nature.

Officers say two of the four people found dead are kids, according to ABC News’ San Francisco station KGO.

Neighbors who live next to the family say that they are heartbroken.

“I was just coming back from school, and I heard it from my mom and I just, you know, my heart dropped,” Teo Brouwers, who lives next door to the home, told KGO.

“I don’t have the words right now. I’m in bit of shock. We are in shock, it’s a tragedy and we’re thinking about the family. We are processing the information right now,” Belinda Hanart, who also lives next door, said to KGO.

“Our bedroom is on their side, and we have two dogs so. There was no noise, nothing, and I think it was the most disturbing part we didn’t hear anything. Nothing,” Hanart continued. “We knew it was a family of four with two girls. The older one was probably 12- to 13-years-old and a dog, and it was a very normal family with normal family routine,” said Hanart.

The names of the dead have not yet been released and police are not saying what they believe happened, but did confirm that crimes were committed inside the home.

Investigators were asked if an attacker or assailant could have been one of the four found dead in the home, according KGO.

“That is a possibility. We’re not confirming any of that at this time but that is a possibility of this incident,” said Officer Robert Rueca of the San Francisco Police Department.

“We heard them more than we saw them and it was just normal family life, like kids in the garden trying to get the dog inside, and having barbecue for summer nights, that’s it. Just like us,” said Hanart.

The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting a parallel investigation and will determine the cause and manner of death.

The San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail was notified of the suspicious deaths and is leading the ongoing investigation.

California radiologist, wife fatally shot in driveway in targeted attack, police say
California radiologist, wife fatally shot in driveway in targeted attack, police say
Law enforcement on the scene after two people were shot and killed in Simi Valley, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025. KABC.

(SIMI VALLEY, Calif.) — A California doctor and his wife were shot and killed in their Simi Valley home in a targeted attack, not a random incident, according to police. 

Dr. Eric Cordes and wife, Vicki, were shot multiple times in their open garage on Sunday. The couple was taken to a local hospital and later died of their injuries, the Simi Valley Police Department told ABC News. 

Simi Valley Police said they’re actively investigating the murders and they believe there is no threat to the community. 

Police would not reveal any information on possible suspects or the motive for the attack. 

Dr. Cordes worked with Focus Medical Imaging for several years before his killing, the radiology clinic told ABC News.”

Dr. Eric Cordes was a brilliant, hard working doctor, and a respected colleague. He served the Simi Valley community and surrounding areas throughout his entire 30 plus year career. His tragic passing will leave a huge hole that will take a long time to fill,” Focus Medical Imaging said. 

Adventist Health Simi Valley, where he also worked, called the couple’s killing a “shocking loss.”

“The Adventist Health Simi Valley community is heartbroken by the tragic deaths of our longtime colleague, Dr. Eric Cordes, and his wife, Vicki. Dr. Cordes was a highly respected, board-certified radiologist and beloved physician who served this community with compassion and excellence for nearly 30 years,” the hospital told ABC News in a statement. 

