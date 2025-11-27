2 National Guard members remain in critical condition after ‘targeted shooting’ near White House
(WASHINGTON) — Authorities are set to hold a press conference Thursday morning after two National Guard members from West Virginia remain in critical condition after a gunman opened fire on them in an apparent “targeted shooting” near the White House, officials said.
The gunfire broke out around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, when the unidentified suspect rounded a corner, near the Farragut West Metro station in Washington, D.C., raised his arm with the weapon and opened fire, Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll said.
Other National Guard members quickly responded to the shooting and helped subdue the suspected shooter, Carroll said.
“They heard the gunfire and they actually were able to intervene and to hold down the suspect after he had been shot on the ground,” Carroll said of the responding Guard members.
Law enforcement officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel, are scheduled to hold a news conference at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro is expected to be present.
The White House was briefly put on lockdown on Wednesday but that the order was lifted at about 5 p.m. President Donald Trump and the first lady are in Florida, where they are spending Thanksgiving at his Mar-a-Lago club.
The suspected gunman has been identified by law enforcement as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News.
Lakanwal is believed to be from Afghanistan and came to the United States in 2021 under the Biden administration, the sources said. He applied for asylum in 2024 and was granted asylum in April 2025, under the Trump administration, according to three law enforcement sources.
Several sources told ABC News that the FBI is investigating the shooting as a potential act of international terrorism, suggesting authorities are trying to determine if it may have been inspired by an international terrorist organization.
The National Guard was deployed to the nation’s capital as part of Trump’s federal takeover of the city in August. According to the most recent update, there were 2,188 Guard personnel assigned to D.C.
On Tuesday, during the traditional turkey pardoning at the White House, Trump touted his administration’s takeover of D.C. streets. He said it was “one of our most unsafe places anywhere in the United States. It is now considered a totally safe city.”
“You could walk down any street in Washington and you’re going to be just fine. And I want to thank the National Guard. I want to thank you for the job you’ve done here is incredible,” Trump said at the event.
ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.
(AKRON, Ohio) — A police officer in Ohio is on leave after firing his gun multiple times at a man who is believed to have been unarmed, according to local officials.
An investigation into the incident, which took place in Akron, is underway, they said.
“Any time someone is seriously injured in an encounter with police — even when responding to reports of a threat — it is a serious and sobering event for our city. We owe it to the community to understand what happened and to learn from it,” Shammas Malik, Akron’s mayor, said in a statement on Tuesday.
The incident, which was captured on body camera footage that was released on Tuesday, began on Nov. 11 at approximately 9:03 p.m., when the Akron Police Department received multiple 911 calls regarding a “fight with a gun,” police said.
Witnesses told officials that there was an “intoxicated man” who was “brandishing a gun in the parking lot and pointing it at them,” according to police.
Once the responding officer arrived at the scene at approximately 9:14 p.m., he found the subject on the sidewalk near the reported location, authorities said.
The body camera footage then shows the officer — who was not identified by officials — ordering the man to remove his hands from his pockets. The man is then told to get on the ground or he is “going to get shot.” After the man continues putting his hands near his pockets, the officer is seen firing multiple shots at the suspect seconds late.
Officers “rendered aid to the suspect prior to paramedics arriving” and he was then taken to a local hospital with “serious injuries,” police said.
The officer involved in the shooting, who has approximately four years of police service, is now on paid administrative leave “per departmental procedure,” according to officials.
After the footage of the shooting was released on Tuesday, the mayor said that the suspect was unarmed, noting that it is “our current understanding that he did not have a gun on his person at the time he encountered our officers, even though callers reported he was armed.”
“I recognize how difficult and confusing this could be for many in our community, and I feel the weight of those concerns,” Malik said.
While Malik said he respects the Akron police officers, he said there is “always room for improvement.”
“I believe we can support our officers and hold ourselves accountable to the highest standards of safety and professionalism. Those goals are not in conflict. In fact, they strengthen one another,” Malik said.
The Akron police chief also released a statement following the release of the body camera footage, saying he is “thankful for the work of our officers” and that “responding to calls for a suspect threatening community members with a gun is one of the highest risk situations we encounter.”
“We have high standards in the Akron Police Department and that includes a belief that there is always room for improvement; always lessons to be learned, including in this incident,” Akron Police Chief Brian Harding said in a statement on Tuesday. “The goal of the ongoing review of our use of force policies, practices, training and procedures is to provide us with recommendations about the best possible ways to approach dynamic and dangerous situations.”
As of Tuesday, Akron police officers are in the final weeks of their “Integrating, Communications, Assessment and Tactics (de-escalation) training” and they “remain committed to the difficult conversations around complex situations like this one,” Harding said.
The man injured in the shooting was identified by a family member as 36-year-old Corey Phillips, who remains in the hospital, according to ABC Cleveland affiliate WEWS.
Tessa King, who shares six children with Phillips, told WEWS she demands answers for the shooting, saying Phillips has a “massive recovery” ahead of him.
“Is there no training in our local police to shoot once to get someone down?” King told WEWS. “There has to be another way that these situations can be handled.”
The Bureau of Criminal Investigations responded to the scene and is now conducting an investigation in the shooting, according to authorities. Once their investigation is complete, the case will then be submitted to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for review before it is taken to the Summit County Grand Jury for evaluation, officials said.
The Akron Police Department did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
(WASHINGTON) — In the wake of the newly released Epstein files last week, President Donald Trump ordered an investigation into Democrats mentioned in the files — including LinkedIn co-founder and major Democrat donor Reid Hoffman.
On Tuesday, when pressed by ABC News’ Mary Bruce, Trump lashed out about the files, saying Democrats should face scrutiny. Specifically, he called out Hoffman by name, saying, “Hoffman, in my opinion, should be under investigation.”
“He’s a sleazebag,” Trump added.
Hoffman’s ties to Epstein have previously been reported — including a trip he took to Epstein’s island. Hoffman has said he regretted the relationship, which he said surrounded fundraising for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
No victim of Epstein’s sexual exploitation has made any public allegation of wrongdoing by Hoffman.
In 2019, Hoffman told AXIOS, “My few interactions with Jeffrey Epstein came at the request of [then-MIT Media Lab Director] Joi Ito, for the purposes of fundraising for the MIT Media Lab. Prior to these interactions, I was told by Joi that Epstein had cleared the MIT vetting process, which was the basis for my participation. My last interaction with Epstein was in 2015. Still, by agreeing to participate in any fundraising activity where Epstein was present, I helped to repair his reputation and perpetuate injustice. For this, I am deeply regretful.”
Ito resigned his position at MIT Media Lab in 2019 and apologized for “bringing such a person into our network. He denied any knowledge of Epstein’s “horrific acts.”
Following Trump’s call for an investigation, Hoffman responded in a series of social media posts calling for all the Epstein files to be released.
“Trump should release all of the Epstein files: every person and every document in the files,” Hoffman wrote. “I want this complete release because it will show that the calls for baseless investigations of me are nothing more than political persecution and slander. I was never a client of Epstein’s and never had any engagement with him other than fundraising for MIT.”
“I refuse to bend the knee to Donald Trump and his slanderous lies,” he added.
Notably, despite Trump’s new call for scrutiny of Hoffman, the 20,000+ page tranche of newly released Epstein files by the House Oversight Committee this week appears to contain few communications between Epstein and Hoffman.
In one July 2015 exchange, Hoffman sent Epstein an email containing a link, writing: “my occasional roundup of interesting links and writing I’ve shared— in case you missed them :)”
Epstein responded, but on another topic, “heyy it looks like your diet program has worked,” he wrote.
“Slow process,” Hoffman replied, indicating he would see Epstein soon. “Planning to see you in August. Hope you’re well.”
Years later, in March 2017 — during the first Trump administration — Epstein emailed Hoffman, the records show, about a “HUGE donor advised fund,” telling him it would be “an elegant solution to the cuts trump proposes to what some consider critical programs.”
“You could organzie a huge public charity that would continue the work of many worthwhile orgs. not my thing but structurally beautiful,” he continued.
“Hope you see you soon,” Epstein said to end the note.
Additionally, Epstein’s scheduling records show the convicted sex offender had numerous meetings scheduled with Hoffman over the years — including one apparent visit to Epstein’s infamous private island.
The records of Epstein’s schedules were included in discovery exchanges in litigation, since settled, between the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands and JPMorgan Chase. The records were obtained by ABC News through a public records request.
Specifically, a November 2014 calendar entry lists a “reminder” that Hoffman would be arriving in Fort Lauderdale via a Virgin America flight. The schedule then lists a 9 p.m. Boeing flight that would “arrive LSJ” — an apparent reference to Epstein’s island.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Hoffman told the outlet he visited Epstein’s island only once for an MIT fundraising trip. He also said his last interaction with Epstein occurred in 2015 and that he regretted his association with him.
Beyond the island visit, Epstein’s calendar records also reflect multiple Skype calls scheduled with Hoffman, including in 2013 and into 2014.
Earlier this year, Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell said she had never seen Hoffman with Epstein on a flight or “getting massages.” The comments came during an interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche — Trump’s former personal attorney.
Do you know whether Mr. Epstein had a relationship with Reid Hoffman?” Blanche asked.
“I don’t know,” Maxwell replied.
“Did you ever observe Mr. Hoffman flying anywhere with you or Mr. Epstein?” Blanche followed up.
(NEW YORK) — What started as a dream vacation soon thrust a tight-knit blended family into shock and anguish when one of their own, a beloved teenage girl, was discovered dead on a cruise ship earlier this month.
Even more baffling and heartbreaking, her grandparents said in an interview with ABC News, the person authorities told the family is suspected of Anna Kepner’s death: her stepbrother.
“We were all having a great time,” grandmother Barbara Kepner recalled of the trip. “I couldn’t fathom why anyone would wanna hurt my baby.”
Her grandparents said 18-year-old Anna had her whole life ahead of her. She was an independent and “mighty” young woman, set to graduate high school in May and aspiring to join the Navy, the Kepners said. Those hopes came to a screeching halt when Anna’s body was found aboard the Carnival Horizon, where she and eight other family members were on holiday.
A cause of death has not been announced by authorities, but the Kepner family says the FBI has told them Anna apparently died from asphyxiation, possibly caused by a bar hold — an arm across the neck.
“We were looking forward to seeing her grow,” grandfather Jeffrey Kepner said. “The cruise itself wasn’t what made me excited. It was the fact that I was gonna get to spend another week with my youngest son and his family and all the grandkids.”
The FBI on Sunday continued to decline to comment on the ongoing investigation, and ABC News has not independently confirmed the details of Anna’s death.
“No such thing as steps”
The Kepners, their son, his three children, including Anna, his new wife, and her children from a previous marriage, took the trip together. It was to be a new tradition they were looking forward to keeping, Jeffrey Kepner said. The three generations had three staterooms on the ship.
“The two younger girls stayed with the parents and then the three teenagers, they decided amongst themselves they wanted to stay in the room together. But we had a larger room and we made it very clear that at any time if they weren’t getting along, they didn’t want to be together, we had an extra bed in our room that they could come to,” Barbara Kepner said.
The Kepners painted a picture of a happy group, where familial ties reached further than blood, and there’s “no such thing as steps” for siblings.
“It’s all family. It’s a blended family, yes, but that’s not how our family is,” Jeffrey Kepner said. “Our dynamic is we’re all just family.”
When Anna’s father remarried, the Kepners said they gained two new grandchildren.
“I loved them just like I’ve loved the rest of my grandchildren. They called us Memaw, Peepaw, told us they loved us,” Mrs. Kepner said.
“They were just like brother and sister,” Barbara Kepner said of the stepbrother now called a “suspect” in Anna’s death, according to court papers filed by his mother and Anna’s father in an unrelated matter.
Anna’s grandmother described the two teens as having been “two peas in a pod.”
“I know that those two kids cared about each other in the right way,” Barbara Kepner said. “I can’t accuse him because I don’t know what happened in that room.”
No formal charges have been filed.
Anna’s grandparents said authorities told the family that the stepbrother, according to security cameras, was “the only one seen going in and the only one seen going out” from the room he had been sharing with Anna.
Kepner said she couldn’t understand why anyone would do such a thing to Anna — and wants to see justice done.
“That will be for the courts to decide,” Kepner said.
The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s office declined to comment Friday. The Kepners said the family has been told preliminary information indicates that there were no signs of sexual assault and that there did not appear to be drugs or alcohol in Anna’s system.
Autopsy and toxicology reports that could confirm those details have not been completed.
“I couldn’t stop screaming.”
The last night her grandparents saw Anna alive, her dental braces had been bothering her at dinner, Barbara Kepner said. But Anna was still determined to join in the fun.
“She just said, ‘Meemaw, I think I’m gonna go back to my room for a little bit, I don’t feel well.’ And she must have felt better, because she got dressed up. And she came down, we were playing in the casino. And she sat down and she played $20. And she didn’t win anything. And she said, ‘Meemaw, I love you guys, I’ll see you later,’” Mrs. Kepner said. “She’d pop in and out to check in with us. And we never saw her again after that.”
The next morning, Jeffrey Kepner said he was buying bingo cards when a medical alert blared over the ship loudspeakers. He recognized the room number.
“I went blank,” Jeffrey Kepner said. “I was hoping that it was something minor.” Instead, what he saw when he walked in haunts him. “I still wake up seeing that,” he said.
Anna’s body was discovered by a room attendant “concealed under the bed,” and there were bruises on the side of her neck, according to the Kepners and a security source briefed on the investigation.
When her son — Anna’s father — entered the room, Barbara Kepner said, “all he had to do was look at her and he knew she was gone. And then my husband got there and pulled them out of the room. As he said, they cannot see what they saw.” Then her husband came to tell her what had happened.
“I knew when he walked in the room, something was wrong,” Mrs. Kepner said. “And all he could say to me was, ‘Anna.’ The last I can remember for probably hours that morning is I just screamed. I couldn’t stop screaming.”
The utter shock of the situation hasn’t left much room for grief yet, the Kepners said — but it has made them crave understanding and rack their brains for clues.
“Those are the questions that we’ve been asking — what did we miss?” Mr. Kepner said.
Barbara Kepner said she thought Anna would have told her if she had any concerns about her safety.
“With my grandchildren, I have one rule, and it’s the only rule I have with all of them. You be truthful with me, I’ll be truthful with you, and we’ll figure this out,” Kepner said.
She said on the ship, the stepbrother told her, “In his own words, say he does not remember what happened.” She added, “I believe, to him, that is his truth.”
The stepbrother was questioned along with other family members by law enforcement — who also pored over the ship’s security camera footage and access-card swipes to get a picture of who was where at the various times prior to the death, according to the Kepner family and a security source briefed on the investigation.
“He was an emotional mess. He couldn’t even speak. He couldn’t believe what had happened,” Mrs. Kepner said of the stepbrother. After the boat docked in Miami, the stepbrother was hospitalized for psychiatric observation and then released to stay with a family member, Kepner said.
Appearing virtually in a Florida family courtroom in connection with an unrelated custody matter connected to the divorce of Anna’s parents, the attorney for Kepner’s stepmother told the court Thursday that, immediately after the incident on the cruise ship, the stepbrother was “hospitalized.” He has since been released from the hospital and is now living with a relative of the mother and receiving counseling, the lawyer said. The lawyer did not explain the reason for the hospitalization.
“The biggest question that I want answered is the why. And that’s the answer that I don’t know if we’ll ever get,” Jeffrey Kepner said.
Along with the pain of the unknown, the grandparents said, has also come the feeling they’ve lost not one, but two kids they cared for.
“I now know how she died. It helps a little bit, but it’s not going to bring Anna back,” Barbara Kepner said. “No matter what we find out, no matter what they tell us, it’s not going to bring either one of these children back.”