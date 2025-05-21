2 people arrested for assisting fugitives wanted in New Orleans mass jailbreak

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEW ORLEANS) — Two people accused of assisting the inmates who bolted from a New Orleans jail in last Friday’s mass escape have been arrested as the search for fugitives still at large stetched into its sixth day, officials said.

The Louisiana State Police announced on Wednesday that 32-year-old Cortnie Harris and 38-year-old Corvanntay Baptiste were arrested and charged with felony counts of being accessories after the fact. They were both booked at the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center, officials said.

According to the state police, an investigation found that, before the escape, Harris was allegedly in contact by phone with an escapee who remains on the run.

“Furthermore, investigators determined that Harris transported two escapees, who remain at large, to multiple locations in New Orleans,” police said.

Baptiste, according to the state police, was also in contact by phone and social media with escapee Corey Boyd, who was captured by police on Tuesday night.

Authorities alleged that Baptiste “helped facilitate getting him [Boyd] food while he was hiding in a residence.”

If convicted of being an accessory after the fact, Harris and Baptiste face a fine of at least $500 and could be “imprisoned, with or without hard labor, for not more than five years, or both.”

“Those who choose to assist or conceal these individuals are violating the law and will be held accountable,” the state police said in the statement. “Harboring fugitives threatens the safety of our communities and will not be tolerated.”

Five of the 10 inmates who escaped the jail early Friday remained on the run on Wednesday, including one who is a convicted killer and two who have been charged with second-degree murder.

Meanwhile, embattled Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said she is suspending her reelection campaign after she accepted blame for the for the mass escape of 10 from the jail she oversees.

Facing mounting pressure over the jailbreak, Hutson said she is suspending her campaign to focus her attention on “security, accountability and public safety.”

The sheriff announced her decision on Tuesday. Hutson was elected Orleans Parish Sheriff in 2021 and took office in 2022, according to the sheriff’s office website, making history as the first Black woman to serve as sheriff in Louisiana and the first woman to serve as sheriff in New Orleans.

Hutson’s announcement came as she faces growing calls from state representatives, crime victims and others to resign.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Hutson accepted blame for the breakout after a maintenance worker at the Orleans Justice Center, where the breakout occurred, was arrested on charges alleging he helped facilitate the escape.

Hutson also announced that four other jail staff have been suspended and are under investigation for possible involvement in the jailbreak.

“I take full responsibility for what happened. This breach happened under my leadership, and it is my responsibility to ensure it is addressed with urgency and transparency,” Hutson said in her statement on Tuesday.

“To date, we have suspended staff, made an arrest, and launched comprehensive internal and external investigations,” she added. “We are also fully cooperating with the independent investigation led by the Louisiana Attorney General, and we have provided full access to all records, surveillance footage, and facility documentation.”

The 10 inmates exited the jail through a wall behind a toilet at 1:01 a.m. on Friday, Hutson said at an earlier news conference. They then made their way off the property through a loading dock door and scaled the perimeter wall using blankets to protect themselves from the barbed wire, according to the sheriff’s office. From there, officials said they had a clear path to the railroad tracks and then the interstate.

The inmates weren’t discovered missing until 8:30 a.m. Friday, when jail officials conducted a routine headcount, sheriff’s officials said.

The U.S. Marshals, Louisiana State Police and Probation and Parole were not notified of the escape until 9:30 a.m. on Friday, the sheriff’s office said. New Orleans police officials said they were notified at 10:30 a.m.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said he didn’t find out until a member of the news media called to ask him to confirm the breakout at about 10 a.m. on Friday. He said the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, which oversees the jail, failed to notify local police and the public immediately.

“The public is the sixth man on the team in a jailbreak. You want to let the public know immediately when something like this happens,” Williams said. “The public was denied the opportunity to participate in this manhunt for eight hours. Law enforcement was denied the opportunity to start looking.”

SEC continuing 0 million lawsuit against Elon Musk over Twitter purchase
Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Securities and Exchange Commission is continuing its $150 million lawsuit against Elon Musk that was brought during the Biden administration.

According to a court filing Monday, the tech billionaire and head of the Department of Government Efficiency has agreed to respond to the suit, which accuses him of misleading investors when he bought millions of dollars in Twitter stock in 2022, prior to his acquisition of the company.

The SEC brought the case against Musk on Jan. 14 in the waning days of the Biden administration, and a representative of the SEC served Musk with the complaint and a summons earlier this month — though Musk contests the validity of the service.

Under the terms of the agreement, Musk’s lawyers will file a response to the complaint by June 6, pending approval from the court.

“The parties respectfully submit that this compromise is reasonable and will conserve judicial resources,” the filing said.

Monday’s filing marks the first time a deadline for Musk to respond to the complaint has been raised by either party.

Musk’s lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment by ABC News.

“They spend their time on s— like this when there are so many actual crimes that go unpunished,” Musk said on X in January in response to the SEC’s suit.

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates spar over abortion law, Musk and Trump during lively debate
Wisconsin State Capitol; Jordan McAlister/Getty Images

(MILWAUKEE) — Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Brad Schimel and Susan Crawford sparred over how the court might impact abortion law in the state, as well as the involvement of Elon Musk in the high-profile race, during a Wisconsin Supreme Court election debate on Wednesday night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin hosted by ABC affiliate WISN.

Wisconsin is holding a Supreme Court election on April 1, as part of its spring elections, with what is technically a nonpartisan race to replace retiring justice Ann Walsh Bradley.

Whoever wins the seat will help determine the ideological bent of the court — which currently leans liberal — and will join the bench as the court grapples with hot-button issues such as abortion access and redistricting.

Outside groups have poured millions into ads and get-out-the-vote efforts. Conservative groups affiliated with Musk have spent millions in the race supporting Schimel, while liberal billionaire George Soros donated to the Wisconsin Democratic Party, and the state party has donated $2 million to Crawford.

Crawford, the Democratic-backed candidate and a Dane County Circuit judge, is a former private attorney.

“I think a lot is at stake. The future of our state, for our kids and our grandkids, and the fundamental rights and freedoms of everyone in Wisconsin,” Crawford said.

Schimel, the candidate backed by Republicans, is a former state attorney general who is currently a circuit court judge in Waukesha County.

“I’ve never been involved in anything where the stakes were bigger than this,” he said. “And if you told me five years ago, the Wisconsin Supreme Court would be going through a political agenda, I would have said, ‘you’re crazy’ … Justice is no longer blind on the Wisconsin Supreme Court; that’s what’s at stake. We have to restore objectivity.”

It took little time for one of the race’s key issues — abortion access — to come up, given ongoing and pending court cases surrounding whether an 1849 Wisconsin law that bans almost all abortions is valid or constitutional. The law is currently not enforced.

Crawford seized upon Schimel’s remark about objectivity to claim that Schimel was paying “good lip service” to objectivity, but that while campaigning he had opined about pending cases such as those dealing with the 1849 law.

“He has openly said, when he’s in front of audiences of his political allies, that there is nothing wrong with that law and it should be enforced. That is not the kind of open-mindedness that we expect from judges. It is prejudicial to the parties in that case,” Crawford said, referencing audio that had leaked from an event Schimel spoke at where he asked if there were any flaws with the law.

“And Brad Schimel is making those pronouncements not based on the law in that case or the facts or the arguments of the attorneys, but based on political consideration.”

Schimel — interjecting “I can’t let that go” — countered that his remarks had been taken out of context and that he was referring to the validity of the way the law was passed.

“I was asked if the 1849 [law] was a valid law … And the answer is, my answer was, it was passed by two houses of the legislature and signed by the governor. That means it’s a valid law. But what I said next was that there’s a real question as to whether that law reflects the will of the people of Wisconsin now and today,” Schimel said.

Pressed on if he thinks the law is valid today, Schimel added, “I don’t believe that it reflects the will of the people of Wisconsin today.”

Crawford later accused Schimel of trying to “backpedal” his position on the law, while Schimel later said he thinks the current Wisconsin Supreme Court is “playing politics” by not ruling on one of the cases surrounding the 1849 law yet.

The sheer amount of money in the race also became a major flashpoint during the debate.

Asked if he embraced the support of Musk, Schimel framed investments from Musk-related groups as beyond his control.

“I got in this race over 15 months ago. I have campaigned in all 72 counties; I’ve gone to every corner of this state. I’m looking for the endorsement of the Wisconsin voters on April 1. Outside help that comes is not something I control,” Schimel said.

He also criticized Crawford for allegedly getting support from Soros. When asked if she embraces that endorsement, Crawford responded, “I have had generous contributions that have gone to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin has endorsed me and supported my candidacy. But let’s talk about Elon Musk. Talk about somebody who’s been dangerous,” she said, mentioning some examples of cuts Musk has overseen in the federal government.

Crawford suggested that Musk is interested in the race because of a lawsuit brought by his company, Tesla, in the state.

Tesla has a lawsuit against the state over not being allowed to open dealerships in the state. Wisconsin law largely prohibits manufacturers from opening dealerships. Some have speculated that Musk’s interest in the race stems from this suit; Musk and Tesla have not confirmed this.

Later, during another back-and-forth about donors in the race, Crawford referenced “Elon Schimel.”

“I have support from all over the country, and it is because Elon Schimel is trying to buy this race. And people are very upset about that, and they are disturbed about that,” Crawford said.

Schimel, asked if the mailers from outside groups that say he would enforce President Donald Trump’s agenda in the state are true, countered again that he cannot control what outside groups say.

“I will enforce the law,” he added. “I will apply the law the way the legislature has written it. If President Trump or anyone defies Wisconsin law, and I end up with a case in front of me, I’ll hold them accountable as I would anybody in my courtroom.”

Later, when asked about the 2020 Wisconsin Supreme Court decision where the court blocked an attempt by the Trump campaign to invalidate around 220,000 absentee ballots, Schimel was similarly blunt over how he would act if Trump brought a case.

“If President Trump violates the law or President Trump brings a lawsuit that he’s wrong on the law — of course I would. I don’t have any personal loyalty to him that supersedes the oath I take as a judge.”

He declined to weigh in on whether a justice who recused himself from that case made the right decision, saying he’d have to review the case.

Crawford sidestepped when asked if she would recuse herself from cases involving the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, while Schimel sidestepped similarly over if he would recuse himself from the Tesla case.

Parts of Northeast and Southwest bracing for elevated fire danger
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Gusty winds, low humidity and dry conditions are expected to produce elevated fire danger in parts of the Southwest and Northeast on Tuesday following wildfires that erupted on New York’s Long Island over the weekend and in the Carolinas last week.

Red flag alerts were already in effect Tuesday morning for West Texas and southern New Mexico, where wind gusts are forecast to reach 40 mph and relative humidity is expected to plummet to as low as 5%. Combined with critically dry conditions on the ground, forecasters are warning of the potential of fast-moving wildfires.

“Any fires that develop may rapidly increase in size and intensity, move quickly, and be very difficult to control,” the National Weather Service office for Austin and San Antonio said in a forecast on Tuesday.

In the Northeast, elevated fire danger is forecast Tuesday for Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and parts of southern New York. Winds gusts of up to 30 mph in the high-risk areas of the Northeast and the relative humidity is expected to fall to 30%.

Mild to above average temperatures are forecast to continue through this week across the eastern half of the country.

Daily record high temperatures are possible in Houston on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are expected to get up to the mid-80s in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio. Memphis, Tennessee, is expected to reach the lower 80s on Friday.

The new fire danger warnings came even as firefighters continue to mop up from a series of brush fires that erupted on Saturday in New York’s Long Island.

The fires in Suffolk County, Long Island, ignited on Saturday amid northwest wind gusts of up to 45 mph and extremely dry vegetation.

At least four different fires broke out in Suffolk County, officials said. The fires quickly spread embers from Manorville to Eastport and into the publicly protected Pine Barrens region of West Hampton, officials said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency and instituted a burn ban for Long Island, New York City and parts of the Hudson Valley.

The Long Island fires burned about 600 acres before officials reported Monday that the blazes were 100% contained. Two commercial structures were damaged in the fires. State and Army National Guard helicopters made water drops on the Long Island fires, which helped prevent the flames from reaching homes, officials said.

About 600 firefighters from more than 80 volunteer Suffolk County fire departments battled the blazes, officials said.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said Monday that the “operating theory” is that a fire was started at about 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday when a resident used cardboard to start a fire to make s’mores, a confection that includes toasted marshmallows and chocolate sandwiched between graham crackers.

The Long Island fires followed a rash of wildfires that ignited last week in South Carolina and North Carolina. Officials said 175 wildfires broke out near the border of both states, fueled by high winds and moderate drought conditions.

The fires in the Carolinas rapidly spread through the Carolina Forest in Horry County, South Carolina, burning over 2,000 acres and threatening the communities of Walkers Woods and Avalon, and reaching the edge of Myrtle Beach before being extinguished, according to the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

