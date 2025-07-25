2 shot, 1 dead, at University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, suspect at large
(ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.) — Two people were shot at a student housing complex at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque early Friday and the suspect remains at large “and may still be on campus,” the university said.
One victim was killed and the other has non-life-threatening injuries, the university said.
The university has ordered students to shelter in place.
“Out of an abundance of caution, UNM has closed its Albuquerque central campus,” the university said on social media.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates
(JONES, OK) — A farmer in Oklahoma has been killed by two water buffaloes after becoming trapped inside their enclosure, police said.
The incident occurred on Friday evening in Jones, Oklahoma, at approximately 8:35 p.m. when officers from the Jones Police Department and the Jones Fire Department responded to an emergency call regarding an individual who had been attacked by two water buffalo at a farm located at 7501 North Henney Road, officials said.
“Upon arrival, first responders were initially unable to reach the victim due to the aggressive behavior of the animals,” said the Jones Police Department in a statement on social media released on Monday. “One water buffalo was immediately dispatched to allow safe access to the scene.”
But when responders gained entry to the enclosure, they discovered that the victim, named as Bradley McMichael, had sustained “multiple deep lacerations that proved to be fatal,” officials said.
“While investigators were processing the scene, a second water buffalo became increasing agitated and posed a threat to emergency personnel,” police said. “For the safety of those on site, the second animal was also dispatched. Evidence gathered at the scene confirmed that the water buffaloes were responsible for Mr. McMichael’s fatal injuries.”
Police discovered during the investigation that McMichael had purchased the two water buffaloes just the day before at a livestock auction and that it is believed he became trapped inside their enclosure while tending to the animal, according to the Jones Police Department.
The office of the chief medical examiner subsequently took custody of McMichael and transported him to their facility for further examination.
(NEW YORK) — The Justice Department filed suit Thursday against New York City, Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials challenging the city’s sanctuary laws for undocumented immigrants.
The suit was filed in the Eastern District of New York.
The department argued the city’s sanctuary policies amount to an “intentional effort” to obstruct federal immigration enforcement and should be declared unlawful under the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause.
“New York City has released thousands of criminals on the streets to commit violent crimes against law-abiding citizens due to sanctuary city policies,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement announcing the suit. “If New York City won’t stand up for the safety of its citizens, we will.”
In addition to the mayor, the suit names the speaker of the New York City Council and the heads of a host of city agencies, including the Department of Correction, the Department of Probation and the New York City Police Department.
The suit cites a number of provisions of New York City code and other policies, including a 2011 provision that bars the Department of Correction from honoring civil immigration detainers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and rules governing the NYPD that limit police officers’ ability to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.
A spokesperson for Mayor Adams told ABC New York station WABC that the city is reviewing the lawsuit and said the the mayor believes the city council should “reexamine” its policies.
“Keeping New Yorkers safe also means making sure they feel safe, and Mayor Adams has been clear: no one should be afraid to dial 911, send their kids to school, or go to the hospital, and no New Yorker should feel forced to hide in the shadows,” the statement to WABC said. “That’s why the mayor supports the essence of the local laws put in place by the City Council – but he has also been clear they go too far when it comes to dealing with those violent criminals on our streets and has urged the Council to reexamine them to ensure we can effectively work with the federal government to make our city safer,” the statement went on to say. “So far, the Council has refused.”
DOJ has filed several other similar legal challenges in L.A., Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey, as well as one targeting the state of New York, challenging state policies that that blocked immigration officials from arresting people at or near courthouses without a warrant signed by a judge.
(ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.) — A Southern California man accused of stealing a Bengal Lynx cat and beating other felines to death will be arraigned on Wednesday and could face up to four years and four months in jail, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
The suspect, 46-year-old Alejandro Oliveros Acosta, was arrested on April 24 after allegedly “luring cats with cat food in order to kidnap the animals to stomp them and beat them to death,” the district attorney’s office said in a press release on Tuesday.
Oliveros Acosta was also accused of having methamphetamine on him when he was booked into jail, officials said.
Acosta has been charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty, one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance and one felony count of theft of a companion animal after stealing a Bengal Lynx cat from a Westminster home in March, officials said.
Between November 2024 and April 2025, there were seven reports of dead and injured cats to Santa Ana Animal Control, including “animals suffering from broken backs and bloody faces,” prosecutors said.
On March 21, a Westminster woman came home to find her Bengal Lynx cat, named Clubber, was missing, the district attorney’s office said. Officials looked through video surveillance and found the suspect — later identified as Oliveros Acosta — with “what appeared to be a can of food, luring the cat before grabbing the animal and driving away in a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck,” prosecutors said.
Clubber was returned to his owners “after the theft was publicized,” however, the suspect was unidentified at the time, prosecutors said.
On April 3, a Santa Ana man was leaving his home when he saw his neighbor, Oliveros Acosta, “pick up a cat over his head and slam it to the ground,” officials said.
Two days later, animal control was called for reports of another cat “who was not moving,” with video surveillance revealing Oliveros Acosta picking up the cat out of his truck, dropping it on the ground in order to “stomp on it with his foot,” officials said.
After his arrest in April, Oliveros Acosta posted a $40,000 bail and was released before police finished their investigation and presented the case to the district attorney’s office, officials said.
Prosecutors have asked for bail to be increased from the statutory $20,000 bail to $100,000 “given the danger Oliveros Acosta poses to public safety,” officials said.
The investigation of the case remains ongoing and the district attorney’s office said anyone with additional information should contact the Santa Ana and Westminster police departments to determine whether additional charges can be added.
It is unclear whether Oliveros Acosta has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.