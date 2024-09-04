2 students, 2 teachers killed in shooting at Georgia high school, 14-year-old suspect in custody: Officials

2 students, 2 teachers killed in shooting at Georgia high school, 14-year-old suspect in custody: Officials
Megan Varner/Getty Images

(WINDER, Ga.) — Two students and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on Wednesday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Another nine victims were taken to hospitals with injuries, the GBI said.

The suspect — 14-year-old Colt Gray, a student at Apalachee High School — was encountered by officers within minutes, and he immediately surrendered and was taken into custody, the GBI said. He will be charged with murder and he will be tried as an adult, the GBI said.

It’s not clear if any of the victims were targeted, authorities said.

“My teacher goes and opens the door to see what’s going on. Another teacher comes running in and tells her to close the door because there’s an active shooter,” Caldera told ABC News.

He said his teacher locked the door and the students ran to the back of the room. Caldera said they heard screams from outside as they “huddled up.”

At some point, Caldera said someone pounded on his classroom door and shouted “open up!” multiple times. When the knocking stopped, Caldera said he heard more gunshots and screams.

He said his class later evacuated to the football field.

Kyson Stancion said he was in class when he heard gunshots and “heard police scream, telling somebody, ‘There’s a shooting going on, get down, get back in the classroom.'”

“I was scared because I’ve never been in a school shooting,” he told ABC News.

“Everybody was crying. My teacher tried to keep everybody safe,” he added.

Dad Jonathan Mills said he experienced an “emotional roller coaster” as he and his wife rushed to the school and waited to get ahold of their son, Jayden.

It was “exhilarating” and “overwhelming” to reach Jayden, a junior, and learn he was OK, Mills told ABC News.

Mills, a police officer, said, “Growing up in this area, you don’t expect things like that to happen.”

“I have three children. All three of them go to this cluster of schools, and you never think about that,” he said.

Winder is about 45 miles outside of Atlanta.

Barrow County Schools will be closed through the end of the week, the superintendent said.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith called the shooting “pure evil.”

Leaders react

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed on the shooting, according to the White House.

“Jill and I are mourning the deaths of those whose lives were cut short due to more senseless gun violence and thinking of all of the survivors whose lives are forever changed,” Biden said in a statement. “Students across the country are learning how to duck and cover instead of how to read and write. We cannot continue to accept this as normal.”

The president highlighted his work to combat gun violence, including signing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law and launching the first White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. But he stressed that more must be done.

“After decades of inaction, Republicans in Congress must finally say ‘enough is enough’ and work with Democrats to pass common-sense gun safety legislation,” Biden said. “We must ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines once again, require safe storage of firearms, enact universal background checks, and end immunity for gun manufacturers. These measures will not bring those who were tragically killed today back, but it will help prevent more tragic gun violence from ripping more families apart.”

Harris said at a campaign event in New Hampshire, “Our hearts are with all the students, the teachers and their families.”

“This is just a senseless tragedy on top of so many senseless tragedies,” she said. “We have to end this epidemic of gun violence.”

“This is one of the many issues that’s at stake in this election,” Harris said.

“Let us finally pass an assault weapons ban and universal background checks and red flag laws,” she said. “It is a false choice to say you are either in favor of the Second Amendment, or you want to take everyone’s guns away. I am in favor of the Second Amendment, and I know we need reasonable gun safety laws in our country.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he is “heartbroken.”

“This is a day every parent dreads, and Georgians everywhere will hug their children tighter this evening because of this painful event,” he said in a statement. “We continue to work closely with local, state, and federal partners to make any and all resources available to help this community on this incredibly difficult day and in the days to come.”

In Atlanta, authorities will “bolster patrols” around schools on Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement.

“My prayers are with the high school students, staff and families affected by the senseless act of violence,” Dickens said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Josh Margolin, Brandon Baur, Faith Abubey and Miles Cohen contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Veteran actor lured in women, sexually assaulted them: Police
Veteran actor lured in women, sexually assaulted them: Police
LAPD

(LOS ANGELES) — An actor is accused of luring at least three women into a “false sense of security” then violently sexually assaulting them without their consent, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Gabriel Olds, 52, was arrested and booked on seven felony sexual assault charges on Wednesday, LAPD said. His bail is set at $3.5 million.

Police are asking additional alleged victims of Olds or witnesses to the incidents to come forward.

On Jan. 19, 2023, a 41-year-old woman reported that Olds raped her in her home in LA. Two other adult victims later came forward and made similar reports dating back to 2013, describing consensual dating encounters that allegedly ended in violent sexual assault, police said.

Olds, a Yale University graduate, has worked as an actor and screenwriter dating back to the early 1990s, according to police. He has made many one-off guest appearances in popular shows like “Criminal Minds,” “Heroes,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

His victims reported that he used his status as an Ivy League alumnus to meet women and arrange dates, police said. Several women in recent years have also reported meeting him on dating applications.

Police said they have identified three women that Olds allegedly assaulted and two other women who reported lesser violent sexual conduct. Investigators believe there could be more victims nationwide due to Old’s travels.

“We heard the same story again and again,” LAPD detective Brent Hopkins said in a statement. “Mr. Olds started off charming, but then used brutal violence to carry out these rapes. Some of these survivors suffered in silence for years before finding the strength to speak up. Now that he’s off the streets, we want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Suspect charged in stabbing death of 13-year-old girl in Florida: Police
Suspect charged in stabbing death of 13-year-old girl in Florida: Police
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 13-year-old girl on July 4, Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida announced Friday.

The victim, Rose Dieujuste, was heading to a friend’s house in the complex where she lived when she was attacked, officials said.

During a press conference Friday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the suspect, 28-year-old Jerry Dorisme, is facing first-degree felony murder charges.

“Rose’s murder shook our community and our agency — anytime a child is murdered we all collectively grieve,” Mina said.

Mina said Dieujuste’s body was discovered in a utility closet, “partially naked and barely alive,” in the apartment building by a family member.

“Her friend found Rose’s cell phone and shoes in the staircase in that apartment building and reached out to Rose’s family,” Mina said during the press conference. “And the family member was knocking on doors to see if they could find Rose. And then they entered the utility closet and ultimately found Rose in that closet.”

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Mina.

The sheriff called the attack against Dieujuste “random and senseless.”

ABC News’ Orlando affiliate WFTV reports that Dorisme’s records show “several previous arrests, including lewd and lascivious behavior and a conviction for child abuse.”

Dorisme did not have an attorney listed in Orange County court records.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Los Angeles County says ‘care first, jails last’ to Newsom’s homeless encampment order
Los Angeles County says ‘care first, jails last’ to Newsom’s homeless encampment order
Mario Tama/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — Los Angeles County is choosing to continue with the “care first, jails last” approach when addressing the more than 75,000 individuals experiencing homelessness in the county, despite recent pressure from California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“We can’t arrest our way out of what’s going on in the streets,” said L.A. Board Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who is one of five board members who unanimously voted this week against Newsom’s executive order on dismantling homeless encampments across the state.

In his executive order on July 25, Newsom announced $24 billion in funding given to local governments across the state to address widespread homeless encampments, saying in a statement there are “simply no more excuses. It’s time for everyone to do their part.”

The governor’s order follows the Supreme Court’s landmark City of Grants Pass, Oregon, v. Johnson decision in June that gave localities the justification to fine and arrest people for sleeping outdoors on public property.

Barger maintained that she’s not at odds with Newsom’s order but rather supporting the ongoing work the board and its partners have been doing to solve the homelessness crisis in the county.

“The concern we have is if we’re not all on the same page, as it relates to how the Grants Pass decision impacts the ability to clean up encampments, we are going to be just moving people from one city to another,” Barger said of the 88 municipalities within Los Angeles County.

Showing a united front with the board of supervisors, L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said during the meeting Tuesday, “Being homeless is not a crime, and we will maintain our focus on criminal behavior rather than an individual’s status.”

Barger believes the pathway to permanent results for the county’s unhoused population is paved with outreach, mental health services and job training, which she says “gets lost” in the conversation.

The “Care First, Jails Last” investment is the Measure J ballot initiative approved by voters in 2020 to set aside at least 10% of existing locally controlled, unrestricted revenues to be directed to community investment and alternatives to incarceration.

Within the measure is the Care First Community Investment (CFCI), which has received $88.3 million in annual allocation from the Board of Supervisors.

Additionally, the Sheriff’s Department’s Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) is a group of law enforcement officers who work with homeless services agencies to help people experiencing homelessness.

Supervisor Hilda Solis told ABC News the law enforcement partnership “has been an integral partner in our Care First approach.”

“Since their establishment, HOST has never resorted to arrests to address encampments in the public’s right of way or that pose a public health concern,” Solis said.

Despite pressure at the state level, Los Angeles City has in fact seen fewer people living on the streets in the last year.

The L.A. City Controller’s office confirmed to ABC News the city saw a 10,000-person decrease in the unhoused population between 2023 and 2024.

This month, the nonprofit policy organization RAND released a 2023 study that showed that in areas with frequent encampment clearings, those encampments returned within two to three months.

After mass clearings of the homeless encampments in the Venice Beach area of Los Angeles, the share of unhoused people jumped from 20% to 46%, according to the study.

In a report released in June 2024, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) found that LA Municipal Code 41.18, which allows for encampment removal in certain areas, isn’t effective at reducing encampments or helping to house people — while costing over $3 million in two years, not including enforcement costs.

“I’ve never seen incarceration work to end homelessness, I’ve only seen that extend homelessness,” Downtown Women’s Center CEO Amy Turk told ABC News.

The Downtown Women’s Center (DWC) is a nonprofit organization in Los Angeles focused on serving women and gender-diverse individuals experiencing homelessness.

Turk has worked directly with the unhoused population in Los Angeles for two decades, providing trauma-informed outreach, shelter and helping people towards permanent housing.

“When I’ve seen people move toward criminalization, dismantling an encampment and offering no place for people to go, then what you see is people move from one plot of land to another plot of land, and you’re not solving anything.”

However, others say the county and local organizations’ efforts to keep people off the streets are not noticeable on the ground floor, where encampments, they say, continue to impede the lives of other residents.

“I think it’s very clear that the programs and policies both at the city level and the county level, have failed to reduce the number of people on the streets in a significant and sustainable way,” Paul Webster, executive director of the Los Angeles Alliance for Human Rights (LAAHR), told ABC News.

“Residents, business owners and even people experiencing homelessness themselves, have for years have been told that things are improving and that the city and the county have enacted programs that would end homelessness in Los Angeles, and for years, that has not come to pass,” Webster added.

In 2020, LAAHR sued the City and County of Los Angeles, claiming that the city’s leaders were not doing enough to address the homelessness crisis.

Webster said the lawsuit demanded an increased number of shelter beds, increased access to mental health and drug abuse treatment and a return to the intended uses of public rights of way and public spaces.

In 2022, the lawsuit was settled with the county agreeing to pay $236 million to fund increased services, outreach, and interim housing.

“We’ve seen some progress,” Webster said two years after the suit, adding, “We’re still working to actively monitor and actively hold the city and the county accountable for these commitments.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.