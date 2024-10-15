2 suspects arrested in mass shooting near Tennessee State University homecoming event

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

Two suspects have been arrested in a mass shooting that left one person dead and nine injured near a Tennessee State University homecoming football game event over the weekend, including one alleged shooter who was carrying a high-powered assault-type rifle when he was caught, authorities said.

Both men were arrested on charges of murder, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The suspects in the shooting near the Nashville, Tennessee, college were identified as Marquez Davis and DeAnthony Brown, both 24 years old, according to police, which released photos of the pair following their arrests.

Davis and Brown were taken into custody Monday night at a short-term rental property close to where Saturday’s shooting erupted, according to police. Davis was allegedly carrying an assault-style rifle with a loaded extended magazine at the time of his arrest, authorities said.

In April, Davis was convicted of robbery, felony gun possession and felony drug possession charges, according to police. He received a 10-year probated sentence to the Community Corrections Program, according to the Nashville police.

“The shooters had no regard for human life and put a crowd of innocent persons, including children, in extreme danger. The entire criminal justice system must treat violent gun crime with the seriousness it demands with resulting incarceration for those convicted,” Police Chief John Drake said in a statement following the arrests.

The shooting unfolded around 5 p.m. local time at an off-campus homecoming celebration event, several blocks east of the Tennessee State campus.

The shooting left a 24-year-old man dead, police said. Of the nine people injured, three were juveniles ranging in age from 12-14 years old, police said.

An exchange of gunfire erupted between two groups of people, according to police.

Five victims were taken to local hospitals via ambulance. Five others were transported by private vehicle, according to police.

Officials believe that some of those injured and hospitalized are suspected of being involved in the gunfire, but most were innocent bystanders, police said.

Injuries range from minor to critical, with some victims sustaining graze wounds, according to police.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing and police said more arrests are expected.

The shooting broke out about an hour before the kickoff of the homecoming game between Tennessee State and Eastern Illinois University at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, several miles from the university.

One killed, seven injured in Baltimore shooting, police say
Baltimore Police Department

(BALTIMORE) — One man was killed and seven others were injured in a shooting in Baltimore late Sunday night, police said.

Several firearms were found at the scene of the shooting on the 1300 block of Spring Street when police arrived after 8 p.m., Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at a press conference.

“There was a gathering over on Spring Street, and at some point, it looks like multiple people opened fire, and we end up with eight people shot and one deceased,” Worley said, as reported by ABC News’ Baltimore affiliate WMAR.

The man who was killed was 36 years old, police said. A woman and six men aged between 22 and 45 were injured, police said. Their conditions ranged from critical to stable, with all taken to local hospitals, police said.

Officials also said there was “no indication” that any of the people who were shot were simply passing by, or not involved in the gathering that was taking place before the shooting.

There was no immediate information released on possible suspects. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation, which was in its preliminary stages.

Faith Leach, Baltimore’s chief administrative officer, said that under the direction of Mayor Brandon Scott the administration was launching “community neighborhood stabilization efforts right here in this community in the days ahead.”

“Please know that the Scott administration will be here. We will be here in the immediate aftermath of this incident, but we will also be here for the long term to address your challenges, your needs, and to also help the community heal,” Leach said.

ABC News’ Megan Wordell contributed to this report.

Apalachee teacher fatally shot by his classroom doorway: ‘He was trying to crawl back to us’
Apalachee High School

(WINDER, Ga.) — When a gunman opened fire outside Stephanie Reyna’s classroom at Apalachee High School in Georgia, killing math teacher and football coach Richard Aspinwall, she said her classmates jumped into action, shutting and barricading their door.

The chaos began when Reyna, 17, said her class “heard banging on the lockers right outside of the classroom door.”

Brayan Maldonado, also 17, said it sounded like someone had been pushed up against a locker.

“My teacher, Coach Aspinwall, he opened the door, and he ran outside to see what’s going on,” Reyna told ABC News.

“We heard some popping sounds,” Reyna said. “We just stopped, we froze, we didn’t know what was going on. … So we all ran to the back of the classroom. We hid in the corner.”

Reyna said she and her 17 classmates were lying on the ground for several minutes when they heard more popping sounds.

“That’s when we realized that our classroom door was still open,” Reyna said.

Maldonado said he started to hear “a little bit of breathing” and “a little bit of groaning.”

The students then saw Aspinwall on the ground, they said.

“He was just there, in the doorway, just laying there,” Reyna said. “He was trying to crawl back to us … we just think he was trying to get to us.”

“A couple minutes passed by. He’s taking his breaths,” Maldonado said. “And then we hear his final breaths.”

“Then one of my classmates got the courage to stand up from his position of hiding” and drag Aspinwall’s body into their classroom, Maldonado said.

“That encouraged me to stand up,” Maldonado said.

He said he and his classmates closed the door and barricaded it with cabinets, desks and chairs.

“We were just putting anything we possibly could to make sure [the shooter] couldn’t get in,” Maldonado said.

Once the door was secured, Reyna and Maldonado said they tried to console their classmates.

“Some were hyperventilating, some were crying,” Maldonado said. “I was really trying to calm everyone down. Once everyone was calm, I got calm and all the feelings kicked in.”

Reyna said first responders evacuated the students to another classroom before they joined the rest of the school at the football field.

Aspinwall, fellow teacher Christina Irimie, and two students were killed in Wednesday morning’s shooting in Winder. Nine others were injured.

The 14-year-old suspect, Colt Gray, a student at the school, surrendered at the scene to the school resource officers and was taken into custody, authorities said.

Gray is charged with four counts of felony murder and will be tried as an adult, authorities said. A motive is not known.

Body of Massachusetts man who went missing while on vacation found under home
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office released this Ring camera still of Stanley Kotowski in the clothes he was last seen wearing before going missing. (Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office)

(NEW YORK) — Authorities in South Carolina said they have found the body of an endangered Massachusetts man who went missing over a week ago while vacationing with his family on Hilton Head Island.

Stanley Kotowski, 60, had not been seen since leaving his family’s vacation rental in Sea Pines the morning of Aug. 16, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office incident report. He had been experiencing a mental health crisis prior to his disappearance, authorities said.

His body was found under a home in a crawl space in Sea Pines on Monday, upward of 600 feet from where he was last seen, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said. His cause of death was asphyxiation by hanging and it has been ruled a suicide, Beaufort County Coroner David Ott said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Authorities responded to the home around 11:30 a.m. Monday “in connection to suspicious activity,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. A Sea Pines security officer who was walking in the neighborhood noticed a “foul odor” and flies in the area and contacted the sheriff’s office, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Lt. Eric Calendine told reporters Tuesday.

The body was recovered from a 3-foot-high crawl space about four hours later, the sheriff’s office said. Kotowski was determined to have died the day he went missing, though the exact time is undetermined, Ott said.

Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner called the discovery “deflating” following the massive search by deputies and the community for Kotowski.

“Just wish the outcome was different,” he told reporters Tuesday.

Tanner described the crawl space as “unusual” and its entry point as “very unique,” in explaining that he understood how it may have been missed during the search.

Kotowski was reported missing by his family about two hours after he was last seen, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Master Sgt. Daniel Allen. He was listed as endangered due to his mental state, the length of time he has been missing and because he was last seen on a Ring camera without any shoes on, Allen said.

According to the incident report, Jackie Kotowski told deputies her husband “believes Sea Pines is a ‘set up’ and has a conspiracy that the people here are out to get him.” She also reported he had made “several statements of people at this place ‘watching him,'” the incident report stated.

His wife also told deputies that, before he left, Stanley told her, “Promise me you will go on without me,” according to the incident report.

He had been struggling with anxiety before he went missing, his family told Savannah, Georgia, ABC affiliate WJCL following his disappearance.

“He had really bad insomnia for about a month. This is like a brand-new thing,” his wife, Jackie Kotowski, told WJCL. “He doesn’t have dementia. His anxiety just kept getting worse and worse and worse and he started to get a little paranoid, and he thought someone was chasing him.”

Kotowski had sought medical attention days before his disappearance for his mental health issues, according to Calendine.

He had not taken any personal items, such as his phone or wallet, when he left the rental, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Tanner said they are not releasing the exact location where his body was recovered out of respect for those living and vacationing in the community.

Authorities thanked the community for their efforts in attempting to find Kotowski, including searching their properties and checking security cameras.

“I’m very thankful for the community itself for what they did during this whole endeavor,” Calendine said.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

