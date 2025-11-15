2 Tennessee law enforcement officers injured in crash
(MARYVILLE, Tenn.) — Two law enforcement officers were injured in a crash during an “executive protection mission” in Maryville, Tennessee, officials said.
The incident occurred Friday evening south of Knoxville on East Lamar Alexander Parkway at Merritt Road in Maryville, according to a statement from the Maryville City Government.
An officer in the Maryville Police Department’s motor unit was involved in a crash with a state trooper “during an executive protection mission involving multiple law enforcement agencies,” Maryville officials said.
Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment. One officer is in critical condition, according to Maryville officials, who did not provide further information on the injuries the officer suffered in the crash.
“We ask everyone to keep the officer, family and the medical staff in your prayers,” Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said in a statement. “All of us at the Maryville Police Department appreciate the concern and outpouring of support from this incredible community.”
City officials said additional information will be released as it becomes available.
(MINNEAPOLIS) — At least two people were killed and more than a dozen were hurt in a shooting during morning drop-off at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, multiple sources told ABC News.
The shooter is “contained” and there’s “no active threat to the community,” city officials said. The suspect is believed to be deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, sources said.
Students in pre-K to eighth grade attend the school. Young children wearing their uniforms were seen leaving the school holding their parents’ hands.
“I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz wrote on social media.
“My husband’s a firefighter, and he got a phone call this morning [that] said that there was a incident at Annunciation, and that’s where my niece and nephew go to school … so he just took off on foot,” Emily Feste told Minneapolis ABC affiliate KSTP. “We heard about 15 minutes ago that they’re safe. But it’s so awful and it’s so scary.”
Walz said state authorities are at the scene. Agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded.
President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that he’s been “fully briefed on the tragic shooting.”
“The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!” he wrote.
The Department of Homeland Security is monitoring the shooting, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement.
“I am praying for the victims of this heinous attack and their families,” she said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
ABC News’ Pierre Thomas, Jack Date, Luke Barr, Aaron Katersky, Sasha Pezenik and Michael Pappano contributed to this report.
(NEW YORK) — A suspect who allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife at a hospital in Detroit and then fled the scene has been taken into custody, according to police.
Mario Green, 53, was arrested without incident shortly before 3 a.m. local time Saturday, according to the Detroit Police Department.
The shooting occurred before 10 a.m. Friday in the basement of Henry Ford Hospital, where his ex-wife Latricia Green worked, according to police.
“Our officers worked tirelessly to get this monster off the street,” Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said in a statement.
“I would like to thank our law enforcement partners who assisted us in apprehending Mario Green, along with the community who gave us numerous tips about the suspect. No person deserves what happened to Ms. Latricia Green and my heart and prayers go out to her family,” he said.
The suspect allegedly fired multiple shots from a handgun after getting into a “verbal altercation” with his ex-wife, Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said during a press briefing Friday.
The suspect then fled the hospital in a 2011 white Dodge Charger, Bettison said. He was captured on video leaving the facility at approximately 9:55 a.m., the chief said.
“He is presumed to be armed and dangerous,” Bettison said.
No other victims were located following a sweep of the hospital, police said.
Bettison said he did not know what the victim did at the hospital or how Mario Green was able to access the basement.
About a month ago, Latricia Green had filed for a personal protection order against Mario Green, according to Detroit Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald.
“Unfortunately, it was not served on her ex-husband, so it almost brings us here today, ” Fitzgerald told ABC Detroit affiliate WXYZ.
Green has an address in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and is described as being approximately 6 feet 4 inches. Michigan State Police released images of the suspect and his vehicle amid the manhunt.
The hospital briefly closed but has since reopened to all patients and visitors.
Henry Ford Health, the hospital’s parent company, said it is cooperating with the police investigation “and are conducting our own internal investigation as well.”
“We are devastated by the loss of our Henry Ford Hospital teammate and our hearts go out to her loved ones — her family, friends, and the people she worked with every day,” the hospital said in a statement.
“We are providing resources to our team members who are dealing with the impacts of this tragic incident. The safety and well-being of our patients, visitors, and team members is our greatest priority,” the statement continued.
(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge has found federal officials unconstitutionally violated the free speech rights of pro-Palestinian protesters in its effort to deport international students and scholars expressing pro-Palestinian views, including Columbia University’s Mahmoud Khalil and Tuft’s University’s Rumeysa Ozturk.
“This Court finds by clear and convincing evidence that the Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and the Secretary of State Marco Rubio, together with the subordinate officials and, agents of each of them, deliberately and with purposeful aforethought, did so concert their actions and those of their two departments intentionally to chill the rights to freedom of speech and peacefully to assemble of the non-citizen plaintiff members of the plaintiff associations,” U.S. District Court Judge William Young wrote in a decision Tuesday.
The decision came as part of a lawsuit filed by the American Association of University Professors and the Middle East Studies Association, which represents hundreds of professors and students across the country.
A bench trial was held in the case in July. In the course of the trial, it was revealed the government looked into more than 5,000 people named on the doxxing website Canary mission in its effort to revoke the visas of student protesters.
Young, a Ronald Reagan appointee, said Rubio and Noem used the attempted deportation of some pro-Palestinian protesters to create a chilling effect that would discourage others from participating in protests.
“It was never the Secretaries’ immediate intention to deport all pro-Palestinian non-citizens for that obvious First Amendment violation, that could have raised a major outcry,” Young wrote in the order. “Rather, the intent of the Secretaries was more invidious — to target a few for speaking out and then use the full rigor of the Immigration and Nationality Act (in ways it had never been used before) to have them publicly deported with the goal of tamping down pro-Palestinian student protests and terrorizing similarly situated non-citizen (and other) pro-Palestinians into silence because their views were unwelcome.”
Young said President Donald Trump’s support of this effort violates his oath to “preserve, protect and defend the constitution,” though he is immune from any consequences for this conduct per the U.S. Supreme Court.
“The Secretaries have succeeded, apparently well beyond their immediate intentions. One may speculate that they acted under instructions from the White House, but speculation is not evidence and this Court does not so find,” Young wrote.
“What is clear, however, is that the President may not have authorized this operation (or even known about it), but once it was in play the President wholeheartedly supported it, making many individual case specific comments (some quite cruel) that demonstrate he has been fully briefed,” Young said.
While Young wrote that he found clear and convincing evidence of constitutional violations, he does not expect a correction from authorities or public outcry.
“The President in recent months has strikingly unapologetically increased his attack on First Amendment values, balked here and there by District Court orders,” Young said.