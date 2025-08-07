2 troopers shot while responding to call in Pennsylvania: Police

(BOSTON) — A Harvard graduate student has described a “devastating” atmosphere of uncertainty on campus as the Trump administration appears to intensify its efforts to restrict international students at the prestigious university.
“It’s definitely been a roller-coaster ride,” said Fangzhou Jiang, who has one semester remaining in his master’s program at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government. “Over the last week, everybody was really panicking about whether they should stay in the United States or depart immediately.”
A federal judge in Boston announced Thursday she would issue a preliminary injunction blocking the Trump administration’s attempts to prevent Harvard from enrolling international students.
The ruling marks a temporary victory for the university in its ongoing confrontation with the White House, which has launched multiple actions against the institution.
The acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a letter Thursday giving the school 30 days to challenge the administration’s revocation of the certification to enroll international students.
The Trump administration has already frozen more than $3 billion in federal funding to Harvard and plans to cancel remaining federal contracts worth an estimated $100 million. President Donald Trump has also expressed interest in revoking the university’s tax-exempt status.
Tensions escalated further Wednesday when Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced officials would begin to “aggressively revoke” the visas of some Chinese students, sparking fresh concerns among the international student community.
“Everybody is wondering about the plan for next year—whether we should take a leave of absence, whether we should go back home and finish our semester online, or wait for more guidance,” Jiang said, who serves as vice president of student government on family affairs.
For Harvard, where international students comprise more than a quarter of the student body, according to the university, the impact could be significant. Jiang emphasized that international students play crucial roles on campus, from conducting academic research to facilitating cultural exchanges.
“Removing international students from Harvard will really not make Harvard the Harvard it has been for the last 400 years,” Jiang said. “It’s going to impact the amount of perspectives Harvard has. It will definitely weaken Harvard’s international influence and reputation. It is definitely not in the best interest of American higher education or the United States as a nation.”
Jiang said that while the university has committed to protecting international students through legal actions and other means, specific guidance for the upcoming academic year is unclear. Based on experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jiang remains optimistic that online learning options could provide a solution if necessary.
“The school has committed to protecting international students in whatever capacity,” Jiang said. “I remain confident that the university will be able to provide measures to help us finish our education at Harvard.”
Harvard University did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
(NEW YORK) — Pedro Hernandez, the man convicted of kidnapping and murdering Etan Patz in 1979, should be retried or released, a federal appeals court ruled Monday.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals based its decision on a flawed jury instruction given by a New York state judge about Hernandez’s purported confessions.
Hernandez, 64, is currently in state prison serving a sentence of 25 years to life after he was convicted in 2017 of kidnapping and murdering Patz, the 6-year-old boy whose face was the first placed on a milk carton to seek public help finding missing children.
A spokeswoman for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said, “We are reviewing the decision.”
Because of the lack of physical evidence, the trial — Hernandez’s second, after the first jury hung — hinged entirely on Hernandez’s purported confessions to luring Etan into a basement as he walked to his school bus stop alone in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.
Hernandez, who has a documented history of mental illnesses and a low IQ, initially confessed after seven hours of questioning by three police officers. Immediately after Hernandez confessed, the police administered Miranda warnings, began a video recording and had Hernandez repeat his confession on tape. He did so again, several hours later, to an assistant district attorney.
When deliberating, the jury sent the judge three different notes about Hernandez’s confessions. One of them asked the judge to explain whether, if the jury found that Hernandez’s confession before he was read his rights “was not voluntary,” it “must disregard” the later confessions. The judge responded, without further explanation, “the answer is, no.”
The federal appeals court concluded “the state trial court’s instruction was clearly wrong” and “that the error was manifestly prejudicial.” The court said Hernandez must be released or retried within a reasonable amount of time.
Hernandez, a stock boy at a local convenience store, was accused of luring Patz to the basement with a bottle of soda. Patz vanished on the first day he was allowed to walk to the school bus stop alone on May 25, 1979.
(WASHINGTON) — A decade of planning and complex deception tactics made last weekend’s historic B-2 bomber strike on Iran possible, according to retired Gen. Robert Spalding, who said he helped develop the original mission plans.
The operation, named “Operation Midnight Hammer,” marked the U.S. military’s largest-ever deployment of B-2 stealth bombers and first use of 30,000 pound bunker-buster bombs in combat, Pentagon officials said. The 30-hour precision strike targeted three Iranian nuclear facilities, making it the longest B-2 mission since 2001, according to officials.
“Everything worked perfectly,” Spalding, a former B-2 pilot and senior director at the National Security Council, told ABC News.
Spalding, who said he helped develop the mission plan years ago, told ABC News the operation required more than a decade of preparation, including extensive work on weapons systems and planning.
The mission’s success relied heavily on keeping Iran in the dark about the incoming attack. The U.S. military used decoy bombers sent to Guam to throw off potential tracking. Spalding said that hiding such an operation has become more challenging in today’s connected world.
“With smartphones and flight tracking nowadays, we have to account for all kinds of data that could tip off the enemy,” Spalding said.
The B-2’s unique flying wing design makes it ideal for this mission. Its lack of a conventional fuselage and tail allows for a low radar cross-section, making the aircraft difficult for radar to detect.
“The B-2 has two bomb bays that can carry very large weapons, and these bunker-buster bombs were specifically made to fit them,” Spalding said.
He added that while Israeli forces had already weakened Iran’s air defenses, the B-2’s stealth capabilities were crucial to the mission’s success.
The extended flight time presented its own challenges. Pilots had to conduct six to seven midair refuelings, each taking about 30 minutes.
“There’s a strict schedule of sleep and diet before and during the flight to keep pilots alert during critical moments,” Spalding said.
The strikes were aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, U.S. officials said. President Donald Trump called the operation “very successful” in a Truth Social post on Saturday evening.