2 women killed, 5 people hurt in shooting during barbecue at upstate New York park; 'cowards' at large


(NEW YORK) — Two women were killed and five other people were hurt in a shooting at a barbecue in an upstate New York park, according to police.

Hundreds of people, including children, were in Rochester’s Maplewood Park when rounds were fired from multiple weapons shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, Rochester police said at a news conference.

The five people who were hurt suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said Monday.

Tyasia Manning, 25, and Phylicia Council, 34, were killed in the shooting, police said.

Manning was a city employee who helped young people “become their best selves,” Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said.

“These were innocent victims,” he said.

“As I looked at that crime scene last night, I saw a stroller, people’s shoes. Our people, our residents, should be able to enjoy the summer in a park, period,” Evans said. “But all too often, we have individuals in this community that are unmitigated cowards — that are OK with shooting women. And two of those women lost their life.”

“Maplewood Park is known for its beautiful views, beautiful events. … It should not be remembered by being a place that is marred by violence,” Evans said.

No arrests have been made.

Police urge anyone with information or video from the scene to call the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157 or email MajorCrimes@CityofRochester.gov.



FBI searches for motive in Trump assassination attempt, cautions that investigation is still 'early'


(BUTLER, Pa.) — Much about the man who allegedly took aim at a former president on Saturday remained a mystery on Monday, as teams of FBI investigators scoured the 20-year-old’s gunman’s background, building a timeline of his actions and sifting through his digital history in search of a motive.

The attempted assassination was being investigated as a potential act of domestic terrorism, the FBI said in a statement late Sunday.

“The FBI has not identified a motive for the shooter’s actions, but we are working to determine the sequence of events and the shooter’s movements prior to the shooting, collecting and reviewing evidence, conducting interviews, and following up on all leads,” the bureau said in the statement.

Trump was shot in an assassination attempt at an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, the FBI said. Secret Service agents swarmed the former president before leading him off the stage to a waiting vehicle. Trump is “fine,” a spokesperson later said.

The alleged shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot and killed at the scene, the Secret Service said. One spectator was killed and two were hurt, officials said.

Investigators have begun retracing the suspect’s steps, an attempt to figure out how Crooks could have made it up onto the roof, which had been swept prior to the event, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

He was perched on the building outside the security perimeter, where the crowd passing through was checked for weapons, but was fewer than 400 feet from the podium where Trump was speaking, officials said.

FBI investigators, led by the Pittsburgh Field Office, have searched Crook’s home in Bethel Park, a suburb of Pittsburgh. They’ve also searched his vehicle, which was at the scene of the shooting in Butler, the FBI said.

“Suspicious devices found at both locations have been rendered safe by bomb technicians and are being evaluated at the FBI Laboratory,” the FBI said.

The AR-15 style rifle allegedly used by Crooks had been legally purchased by the suspect’s father, law enforcement sources told ABC News. The family is cooperating with the investigation.

The bureau said it has also began combing through the shooter’s phone.

“At present, we have not identified an ideology associated with the subject,” Kevin Rojeck, a special agent, said. “But I want to remind everyone that we’re still very early in this investigation.”

Marshal guarding Supreme Court justice's home shoots 18-year-old who tried to carjack him


(WASHINGTON) — A deputy U.S. Marshal allegedly shot an 18-year-old who tried to carjack him while he was on guard outside a Supreme Court justice’s home in Washington, D.C., according to officials.

The shooting unfolded outside of the apartment where Justice Sonia Sotomayor lives, according to public records.

Two deputy Marshals were parked in separate cars when, at about 1:15 a.m. Friday, the suspect approached one of the Marshals and pointed a handgun at him in an apparent carjacking attempt, according to D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department.

Both Marshals fired their service weapons, police said. The suspect, 18-year-old Kentrell Flowers, was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“The Deputy U.S. Marshals involved in the shooting incident were part of the unit protecting the residences of U.S. Supreme Court justices,” a U.S. Marshals spokesperson said. “As a general practice, the U.S. Marshals don’t discuss specifics of protective details.”

The carjacking attempt appears to be random.

Flowers was arrested and charged with armed carjacking, carrying a pistol without a license and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, according to police.

The Marshal involved in the shooting is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department Internal Affairs Division’s Force Investigations Team, police said.

Last year, Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden, were also victims of an attempted carjacking outside of a D.C. home.

Violent crime is down 30% in D.C. this year compared to last year, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. Homicides have decreased by 27% and motor vehicle theft dropped by 33%.

Gunman at large after ambushing, killing deputy following assault on pizza worker over wrong order: Officials


(HOUSTON) — A manhunt is underway in Houston for the gunman who ambushed and killed an on-duty deputy overnight, authorities said.

The incident began just after 10 p.m. Wednesday when Harris County deputies responded to an aggravated assault at a Little Caesars pizza shop, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike Lee said at a news conference.

“What happened is senseless,” Lee said early Thursday. “The suspect came into the location to pick up a pizza that he had ordered.”

“He was upset because the order was incorrect,” Lee said.

The suspect allegedly verbally assaulted the employee, “then produced a firearm and pistol-whipped the employee and then fled the location,” Lee said.

“The employee at Little Caesars was able to identify the getaway car by make and model, color and license plate,” Lee said.

A deputy spotted the suspect’s car, Lee said. The deputy then “had a phone conversation with one of the other detectives to let him know he did have the suspect vehicle in sight,” Lee said.

While on the phone, “our deputy apparently was ambushed” and shot multiple times, Lee said.

Other detectives rushed the 28-year-old deputy to the hospital where he died from his injuries, Lee said.

The slain deputy, who has not yet been identified, was a five-year veteran of the department, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

He was a “member of a very elite task force, the violent persons task force,” Lee said.

“None of us are ever prepared for such an untimely death and our members need your prayers and support,” the sheriff wrote on social media. “Our thoughts are with his family as they come to terms with this horrible news. An active investigation is underway to identify and apprehend his killer. We will not rest until we do!”

Lee said that investigators “have a good idea who the suspect is,” adding that the department expects to find him in “a timely manner.”

Lee noted the slaying comes as “everybody’s on edge” in the Houston area, with more than one million still without power in the state in the wake of Hurricane Beryl, which struck on Monday.

