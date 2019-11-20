Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki said Tuesday evening a public hearing will be set for December when City Council members will hear from city residents about reverting to a town. At Tuesday night’s council meeting, City Attorney Eric Monday gave a presentation about how reversion works. The county has asked state legislators to allow counties to decide whether or not to accept a city wanting to revert to a town and become part of their surrounding county. Currently, counties have no choice.

In a largely symbolic gesture, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors has voted unanimously to name themselves a Second Amendment Sanctuary. While not legally binding, the resolution approved following Tuesday’s work session expresses Pittsylvania County’s intent that its public funds not be used to restrict the Second Amendment right to bear arms. Charlotte, Campbell and Carroll counties already have passed resolutions to become Second Amendment sanctuaries. An online petition exists for the city of Martinsville.

The Danville Police Officer Eric Goff died unexpectedly at his residence in Patrick County Monday evening. Goff grew up in Patrick County and was hired by the Danville Police Department on April 1, 2018. He graduated from Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy Jan. 1, 2019, and was assigned to patrol.

Another search for a murder suspect in Franklin County turned up nothing. Investigators say a tip led them to descend on the area near where Michael Brown is alleged to have killed his mother’s boyfriend on Nov. 9. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including deputies from Franklin and Henry Counties, the US Marshals Service and the NCIS, conducted an extensive search for a couple of hours Tuesday. The search included an armored vehicle and tactical units.

The fight to fix Virginia’s crumbling schools will continue when lawmakers return to Richmond in January. Franklin County Senator Bill Stanley has introduced legislation that calls for a statewide referendum on a multi-billion dollar bond issue. Stanley says a big problem demands a bold solution. And this year he is re-introducing legislation that calls for a statewide referendum. The non-binding vote in November 2020 would ask Virginians if they support a three-billion dollar bond issue.

Nearly 9,500 cases of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese were recalled due to the potential presence of pieces of red plastic and metal, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. The FDA said the company was first notified of the contamination by a consumer. Officials believe the foreign materials were introduced during production. There have been six consumer reports of contamination. No one has been injured or reported becoming sick because of the issue. The FDA said consumption of hard or sharp foreign material could cause injury to teeth, mouth, throat, stomach or intestine tissues if swallowed. Consumers who purchased this product should not eat it and return it to the store they bought it from. The product was distributed across the U.S. by Kraft Heinz Foods Company.

High pressure will build into our region today into Thursday. A cold front will move south through the Mid Atlantic region on Friday. A low will form along this front tracking from the Tennesse Valley Friday night, to off the Mid Atlantic coast by Sunday morning. Sunny and 58 today. Clear and 32 tonight. Fog early, otherwise sunny and 58 Thursday. Chance of showers Friday through Saturday night. Sunny Sunday through Tuesday. Temperatures will be between 32 and 61 degrees.

Magna Vista plays at Northside while GW Danville plays at Salem. Both games are slated for Friday in the next round of High School Football Playoffs.