Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki says the city’s declining population and its inability to expand city limits have taken away it’s chances to grow economically and has led to the possibility of town reversion. Details on the financial impact study will be revealed during the December 10 council meeting, where it’s possible that members will vote on reversion.

A Franklin County woman facing a charge of child endangerment in connection with the death of her 13-month-old daughter will spend half a year in prison. Tabitha Amos, 30, was sentenced to 11 years, with all but 6 months suspended.

A third person has now been arrested in an October home invasion in Danville. Authorities arrested Kevin James on Wednesday afternoon in Danville without incident. Police say James and two others forced their way into a home and assaulted and robbed the homeowner. Police were called to the 700 block of Green Street for a reported home invasion around 9 on the morning of October 6. The victim told officers he heard a knock at the door and answered after hearing a woman’s voice. When he opened the door, 31-year-old Kimberly Park, 55-year-old Charles Pyles and 34-year-old Kevin James reportedly forced their way inside, beat him and stole his property.

Data from health officials in Virginia say the state’s psychiatric hospitals have been operating at 90% capacity or higher for the past three years. The Daily Press reports Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey is seeking nearly $20 million over the next two years, on top of more than $4 million this year, to add 56 beds at Catawba State Hospital. The state legislature has promised more funding for community mental health services. Data from the federal Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration say Virginians get less community care than most Americans.

Magna Vista plays at Northside while GW Danville plays at Salem. Both games are slated for Friday in the next round of High School Football Playoffs.